ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
WTGS

Woman wins $1M on the way to a birthday party in SC

ANDERSON, S.C. (WPDE) — A Georgia woman on the way to a birthday party in South Carolina won $1 million when she decided to buy a $10 lottery ticket. The woman told lottery officials she FaceTimed her husband from the B K World in Anderson to show him the winning ticket she had bought.
ANDERSON, SC
WTGS

SC man says 'witches' told him to throw dog off bridge - twice

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina man is claiming "witches" told him to throw a dog off a bridge - twice. Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Officers said they received a call Monday of someone tossing a dog from a bridge located on Highway 11 in the Fingerville area of Spartanburg County.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Election Day#Voter Registration#Columbia#South Carolinians
WTGS

Half-staff flags to honor National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Day

President Joe Biden has proclaimed to display the United States flag at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9 to honor the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. Gov. Henry McMaster directs that all flags atop the State Capitol be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset. Flags atop state buildings of the...
POLITICS
WTGS

1 dead after car going more than 100 mph crashes into cow in Vermont

SHELDON, VT (WGME) -- Police say a car reportedly going over 100 mph hit a cow in Vermont on Sunday, leaving both the cow and the driver of a Jaguar dead. Vermont State Police say a Jaguar driven by 48-year-old Jason St Pierre hit a cow that was in the road on Route 105 in Sheldon.
SHELDON, VT
WTGS

Coroner: Cassie Carli's cause of death ruled 'undetermined' in final autopsy

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. -- Medical examiners in Alabama say Navarre woman Cassie Carli's cause and manner of death is "undetermined" in her final autopsy report. The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office confirmed these latest developments with WEAR News on Monday. Coroner Dennis Russel says he recently received the final results back from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy