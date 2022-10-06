NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — For more than a decade now, two Tennessee children still have active AMBER alerts after they disappeared after a house fire. On Friday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they have new age progressions to share of Chloie Leverett and Gage Daniel, the half-siblings whose remains were never found after the fire.

UNIONVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO