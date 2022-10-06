Read full article on original website
Woman wins $1M on the way to a birthday party in SC
ANDERSON, S.C. (WPDE) — A Georgia woman on the way to a birthday party in South Carolina won $1 million when she decided to buy a $10 lottery ticket. The woman told lottery officials she FaceTimed her husband from the B K World in Anderson to show him the winning ticket she had bought.
Animal shelters across the Lowcountry asking for help; overcrowding reaches breaking point
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A dire situation as formed at the Charleston Animal Society as major capacity problems are risking dozens of dogs and cats to be left without even a temporary home. There's just no space to take in any more animals, partly due to Hurricane Ian. Officials...
New number to call for tips on missing Georgia toddler, Quinton Simon
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — A new number has been established for people to call if they have tips on missing toddler, Quinton Simon. The number is 912-667-3134 and goes directly to a detective. If you get the voicemail, please leave a message. This number is only for tips...
SC man says 'witches' told him to throw dog off bridge - twice
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina man is claiming "witches" told him to throw a dog off a bridge - twice. Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Officers said they received a call Monday of someone tossing a dog from a bridge located on Highway 11 in the Fingerville area of Spartanburg County.
Half-staff flags to honor National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Day
President Joe Biden has proclaimed to display the United States flag at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9 to honor the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. Gov. Henry McMaster directs that all flags atop the State Capitol be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset. Flags atop state buildings of the...
1 dead after car going more than 100 mph crashes into cow in Vermont
SHELDON, VT (WGME) -- Police say a car reportedly going over 100 mph hit a cow in Vermont on Sunday, leaving both the cow and the driver of a Jaguar dead. Vermont State Police say a Jaguar driven by 48-year-old Jason St Pierre hit a cow that was in the road on Route 105 in Sheldon.
Officials report new age progressions of 2 kids who have decade-long active AMBER alert
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — For more than a decade now, two Tennessee children still have active AMBER alerts after they disappeared after a house fire. On Friday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they have new age progressions to share of Chloie Leverett and Gage Daniel, the half-siblings whose remains were never found after the fire.
Coroner: Cassie Carli's cause of death ruled 'undetermined' in final autopsy
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. -- Medical examiners in Alabama say Navarre woman Cassie Carli's cause and manner of death is "undetermined" in her final autopsy report. The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office confirmed these latest developments with WEAR News on Monday. Coroner Dennis Russel says he recently received the final results back from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
