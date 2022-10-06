ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound approves development that could bring 20,000 people to town

By Jess Hardin
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SjNK5_0iP1wCbK00

The Flower Mound Town Council has approved plans to build the community’s largest development tract.

Council approved detailed plans for the 1,066-acre development at Furst Ranch, the Cross Timbers Gazette reported. The land is owned by an investment group headed by Flower Mound resident Jack Furst.

The mixed-used development is expected to contain housing for 20,000 people, including 5,000 multifamily units, 3,000 single-family homes and 1,000 residences for seniors. It could also feature up to 8 million square feet of commercial space. About one-third of the land will be set aside for parks.

The development will be at U.S. 377 and Cross Timbers Road.

Furst has reserved 50 acres for new Argyle schools within the community. Of the 50 acres, he’ll donate 15. The school district will purchase the remaining 35 acres.

The project will be built in phases over the next few decades.

