ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

Related
The Ann Arbor News

Snap counts, PFF grades: Lions CB Jeff Okudah has worst-graded game of season

Not much went right for the Detroit Lions in their 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 5. Their defense created only two pressures against a third-string rookie quarterback, and the offense failed to put points on the board while getting blanked on three red-zone trips and six fourth-down attempts. Pro Football Focus didn’t come down too hard on the Lions, with cornerback Jeff Okudah standing as one of those exceptions.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Allen Park, MI
Detroit, MI
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
MLive

How to Watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers - NFL Week 5 | Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction

This game is only available in southeast Michigan. For the rest of the Lower Peninsula, and the Upper Peninsula, check out the preview for the Steelers and Bills matchup. Two sun belt teams meet in an intriguing matchup on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, as the San Francisco 49ers look for back-to-back victories when they travel to take on the Carolina Panthers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
MLive

MLive

53K+
Followers
53K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy