It’s not looking pretty for the Detroit Lions heading into their bye week. Detroit (1-4) lost 29-0 to the New England Patriots (2-3) in Week 5. The last time the Lions got shutout was back in November 2020, when the Carolina Panthers and former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker beat them 20-0 in one of Matt Patricia’s final games as head coach.
Green Bay’s output through the first five weeks of the season raises doubts about the Packers’ chances of winning a fourth straight NFC North title and seriously challenging for a Super Bowl berth.
Not much went right for the Detroit Lions in their 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 5. Their defense created only two pressures against a third-string rookie quarterback, and the offense failed to put points on the board while getting blanked on three red-zone trips and six fourth-down attempts. Pro Football Focus didn’t come down too hard on the Lions, with cornerback Jeff Okudah standing as one of those exceptions.
T.J Hockenson had a career-best performance last week. And with the Detroit Lions limping into Week 5, it makes sense to hear the New England Patriots say they made stopping the tight end a priority in their 29-0 win. Hockenson had eight receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns against...
The Detroit Lions (1-4) are limping into their early bye week after getting hammered 29-0 by the New England Patriots (2-3) in Week 5 action. Detroit didn’t covert one of its six fourth-down attempts, failing to score despite three trips inside the red zone. And the defense wasn’t much...
The Detroit Lions (1-4) dropped their third straight game, heading into the bye week after losing 29-0 to the New England Patriots in Week 5 action. This post will run through MLive’s grades for the team’s performance:. Quarterbacks: It’s hard to give Jared Goff anything other than this...
