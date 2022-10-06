Not much went right for the Detroit Lions in their 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 5. Their defense created only two pressures against a third-string rookie quarterback, and the offense failed to put points on the board while getting blanked on three red-zone trips and six fourth-down attempts. Pro Football Focus didn’t come down too hard on the Lions, with cornerback Jeff Okudah standing as one of those exceptions.

DETROIT, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO