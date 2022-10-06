ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Warren Family Mission sees increased food, clothing need

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren Family Mission is hosting its annual winter clothing drive this Friday, Oct. 14 from 1-3 p.m. They are still in need of gently used or new coats, hats, gloves, scarves and blankets. Warren Family Mission’s public relations director Dominic Mararri said they will keep collecting clothes up to the day of the drive.
WARREN, OH
Customers win big in giveaway at new Hot Dog Shoppe

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A big giveaway is happening Monday to celebrate a new place to eat in Boardman. It’s the grand opening of the Hot Dog Shoppe on US-224. It’s at the old Denny’s across from the Boardman Plaza. People lined up early to be...
BOARDMAN, OH
Mutual aid called for propane, forklift fire in Sebring

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Mutual aid was called Sunday evening after a propane tank and forklift caught fire in Sebring. According to a Facebook post, Sebring Fire and EMS were dispatched around 5:15 p.m. to Mahoning Avenue where a forklift and propane tank were on fire. They almost immediately...
SEBRING, OH
Tradition continues: Hundreds run in Youngstown’s 48th Peace Race

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday, hundreds came out to run in the 48th annual Youngstown Peace Race. When the race started in 1975, organizers say the goal of the race was to bring together athletes from around the world for a day of competition, friendship and understanding. Those in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Mental health and domestic violence go hand in hand; there is hope

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. October 10 is also recognized as World Mental Health Day. Experts say that sometimes, the two issues can be related. Director Brianne Gayhart joined Hannah’s House’s program on February 1, 2017. It’s a recovery and treatment program....
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Community enjoys Celebrate Poland Fall Festival

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, the community came out to enjoy the weather and the Celebrate Poland Fall Festival. The fun started at 11 a.m. and ended around 6 p.m. There was a marketplace with local artists, a bounce house, food and a parade. They also had a...
POLAND, OH
Ground broken on new plaza in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The ground was broken Monday on a new $3 million plaza in Boardman. The multi-unit plaza is located on the site of the old McDonald’s next to the Men’s Warehouse on Route 224. The name of the plaza is Prosper Centre and it...
BOARDMAN, OH
Warren officer experiences possible drug overdose

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren Township police officer is home recovering Monday night after experiencing a possible overdose. According to Police Chief Benjamin Harrell, police were investigating a possible overdose Monday afternoon in the 900 block of Miller Street. That’s when they believe Sgt. Daniel Peterson came in contact with an unknown substance.
WARREN, OH
Section of State Route 305 in Trumbull County closed down

BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) – A section of State Route 305 in Trumbull County is currently closed to traffic. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, there are downed wires along SR 305 at Elm Road. An ODOT worker said an excavator hit the wires. Drivers are being asked to...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Winner announced in Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Some of the largest pumpkins made their way to Canfield this weekend. The Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers held its 27th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off at the Parks Garden Center. Growers from across the country brought pumpkins, watermelons, tomatoes, sunflower heads and other gourds...
CANFIELD, OH
Crash victims honored at local volleyball game

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard and Mooney communities came together to remember two of their own Monday. A memorial was held during a volleyball game between Mooney and Hubbard at Hubbard for Mark Pelini and Jillian Marian who died in a car accident last weekend. Both were 31 years old.
HUBBARD, OH
Museum honoring Warner Brothers’ local ties opens

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — The Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum in New Castle officially opened on Saturday. The Cascade was the Warner Brothers’ first theater. It opened Feb. 2, 1907. Now, it’s been turned into a museum with two theaters to honor the Warner Brothers legacy and where it all began.
NEW CASTLE, PA
Man sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for drug ring role

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of nine men who was indicted last June for selling drugs in Youngstown was sentenced last week to seven years in federal prison. U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent handed down the sentence Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Northern Ohio to DeWayne McCullough, 36, of Youngstown.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YSU names interim president

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, the Youngstown State University Board of Trustees decided who will take over as interim president when Jim Tressel leaves next year. It will be Dr. Helen Lafferty. She is a Youngstown native with two degrees from YSU. She has spent 40 years at Villanova University in Philadephia. Dr. Lafferty will take a sabbatical and help YSU until a permanent president is hired.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
11-year-old Struthers football player’s jersey retired after passing

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday night, a special ceremony happened at the Boardman High School football field. It honored Nicolas Bennett, a local 11-year-old who passed way unexpectedly Sept. 3. A moment of silence under the lights honored the Struthers Middle School sixth grader and member of the...
STRUTHERS, OH

