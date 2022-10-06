Read full article on original website
As Horn Photo's owners retire, northwest Fresno shop transitions into employee-owned business
After three decades in business, the owners of Horn Photo in northeast Fresno are gearing up for retirement, but they say they are leaving the company in capable hands.
SFGate
A California city's water supply is expected to run out in two months
COALINGA, Calif. - The residents of this sun-scorched city feel California's endless drought when the dust lifts off the brown hills and flings grit into their living rooms. They see it when they drive past almond trees being ripped from the ground for lack of water and the new blinking sign at the corner of Elm and Cherry warning: "No watering front yard lawns."
Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
California man arrested after body found buried in Arizona desert
Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested in California on Friday morning in connection to a homicide investigation after a body was found buried in the desert of Mohave Valley, Arizona.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Dine and Dish: MEGA Texas Barbeque in central Fresno
Some folks filling up at the ARCO station at Fresno and McKinley don't know a BBQ joint is inside because you won't find any signage outside.
Domino's manager shot outside business in Lemoore, employees say
Three suspects are in custody, including two teens, after a shooting injured the manager of a Lemoore Domino's Pizza.
Meet the Central Valley's 'queen of thrifting'
Elizabeth Sartuche has held five titles in the Miss America Organization, including Miss Tulare County, but hasn't spent more than $11 on gowns for the competitions.
KMPH.com
Help identify two suspects wanted for store robbery in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two young men are wanted for a store robbery in Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery happened on September 19, at a 7-Eleven near Clovis and Ashlan Avenues. One of the suspects can be seen walking behind the counter and grabs...
KMPH.com
Valley pediatrician makes multi-million donation to Community Health Systems
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Dr. New Sang of Sang Pediatrics is making a multi-million donation to Community Health Systems. Dr. Sang is a local physician who works at Community Regional Medical Center and Clovis Community Medical Center. Dr. Sang is also a regular contributor on FOX26 News and comes...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Mark Douglas Anderson
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Mark Douglas Anderson. Mark Anderson is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Resisting an Executive Officer. 42-year-old Anderson is 6' 2" tall, 190 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Mark Anderson...
Where’s my California stimulus check?
The day has finally come. After months of anticipation, Middle Class Tax Refund – also known as inflation relief payments – are being sent out directly to California residents starting Friday.
abc45.com
Surveillance video shows delivery driver throwing packages in California
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMPH) — A delivery driver, or drivers, for the company OnTrac, was caught on camera throwing packages on multiple occasions at a home in the foothills east of Clovis, a city in Fresno county, California. The homeowner said he had three separate packages delivered to their house...
casarevista.com
4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Santa Rosa, Calif; “ShakeAlert” Network Put to the Test
A mid-sized earthquake hit the city of Santa Rosa on Sept. 13, 2022, registering as a 4.4 on the Moment Magnitude Scale. It was felt for miles around the Bay Area—as far south as San Jose and as far north as Clear Lake. The quake only lasted for a...
KMPH.com
VIDEO: DUI suspect almost crashes in front of officer in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A DUI suspect was spotted by a Madera Police Officer smacking into a center divider early Monday morning in Madera. An officer was in the area when he spotted an SUV making a right-hand turn in front of him and smacking into the center divider before continuing.
Shooting in Delano leaves two people dead, one injured
According to early reports, the shooting took place around 4:20 p.m. Monday afternoon in the area of County Line and Road 136 in Delano.
KMPH.com
Man and woman shot in Southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man and a woman were shot late Sunday morning in Southwest Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received about 30 shot spotter activations around 11:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Walnut Avenue, near Jensen and Garrett Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they...
Idaho Potato Truck Gets Pulled Over By California Highway Patrol
One of our state's most famous moving attractions, the Big Idaho Potato Truck, recently ran into trouble with the California Highway Patrol (CHIPS). The vehicle is renowned for traveling across the country, appearing in national commercials promoting Idaho Potatoes. The truck has traveled all over the country, but we know...
Alleged DUI driver crashes into a power pole and fire hydrant in Central Fresno
An alleged DUI driver crashed into a power pole and fire hydrant in Central Fresno early Monday morning.
