A Colorado Thing: Marijuana-Friendly Halloween Movie Screenings
After having legal marijuana for over a decade now, it seems like we've seen everything weed-related that you can imagine come to fruition in Colorado. There are just about as many marijuana-themed fill-in-the-blank possibilities as one can imagine, which is great for the recreational smoker that likes to have an active lifestyle.
Explore an Abandoned Colorado Restaurant in the Middle of Nowhere
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A building in a very rural part of Colorado appears to have, at one time, been a restaurant but is now totally abandoned. We certainly don't recommend finding it yourself as exploring these types of places can be extremely dangerous, but you can keep scrolling to take a virtual tour.
This Person Owns More Land Than Anyone Else In Colorado
You've probably had a dozen people tell you to "buy dirt." Well, this person listened, and as of 2022, owns more land than anyone else in Colorado. It just so happens the person owning the most land in Colorado also claims another major title when it comes to real estate. Meet Colorado's largest landowner.
Colorado's Best Distilleries With 4.8 Star Reviews or Better
Let's take a break from craft beers and wine for a moment, and explore the remarkable distilleries calling Colorado home. Each of these distilleries in the Centennial State scored a 4.8 star or better rating on Yelp. Peruse the gallery below, and take note of how many brands you recognize....
You'll Never Guess Which Town this Colorado Mansion is in
A home for sale in Colorado is nothing short of amazing. It's quite literally a mansion, is 12,000 square feet in area and currently carries a price tag of nearly $8 million. You'd probably expect to find a massive home like this in one of the ritzy Colorado ski towns like Aspen or Vail, or maybe nestled between Jerry Seinfeld and Oprah's mansions in Telluride, but it will likely surprise to you know that all 12,000 square feet of stone columns, extraordinary architecture, and elegance are located in the town of Pueblo, Colorado.
Owner Of Iconic Colorado Diner Passed Away: Is His Famous Diner Closing Now?
While it wasn't built in the 1950s, this fun classic-themed Colorado restaurant has brought people great food with a side of nostalgia for decades. Sadly, the amazing owner of this historic Diner has passed away... What does this mean for this Colorado classic?. Is This Famous Colorado DIner Closing Down?
Prepare to Be Scared: This Is Colorado's Favorite Halloween Movie
Are you a fan of things that go bump in the night? If so you'll probably love Colorado's favorite Halloween movie. The lifestyle platform, Wishlisted has gathered tons of data from every corner of the internet to compose a list of the best Halloween movies in America by state. What...
Biden to Make Colorado Camp 1st National Monument Since Presidency
It appears that a site in Colorado will soon become recognized as a national monument. According to a report from the Colorado Sun, President Biden will visit Colorado to designate his first national monument since his presidency. The Site of New National Monument in Colorado. Camp Hale located near Leadville,...
Rocky Mountain High: This Home Has the Best Backyard in the World
This Inflatable Paradise In Colorado Is So Much Fun. Ever Been?. Northern Colorado's bounce house King, Jumpin', is fun for kids of all ages. Peek Inside Denver's Luxurious Osage Street Castle. An opportunity like this doesn't come around very often!
How to Protect Yourself — and Your Pets — From Bot Flies in Colorado
If you've ever heard of a bot fly, you know how disgusting these pesky insects are. If you haven't, you'll want to learn about them — because we have them in Colorado. Read on to see how you can protect yourself (and your pets) from bot flies in the Centennial State.
Behold the Bighorns of Colorado's Waterton Canyon
Colorado's Waterton Canyon is a beautiful place for hiking, biking, horseback riding, fishing in the South Platte River, or just enjoying the sights and sounds of nature. The scenic canyon is home to all kinds of wildlife too, and encountering them makes for an especially exciting visit for outdoor enthusiasts. Animals such as black bears, beavers, deer, and eagles are often seen in Waterton Canyon, but it's the bighorn sheep that really make their presence known.
Road Trip: Indiana Jones' Childhood Home Is a Colorado Hidden Gem
There have been three Indiana Jones movies - four if you count the fourth one that true fans don't ever count - and a new one filming as we speak set to be released in June of 2023. That makes five - or, um, four for the true fans. In...
Facts About Colorado that Out-of-Staters Find Hard to Believe
People visiting the Centennial State often bring with them countless preconceived notions about life in Colorado. You are here to set the record straight. Visitors who think Colorado is a state full of pot-smoking outdoorsmen are wrong. Not everyone chooses to inhale, ski, or eat granola three times a day.
A Unique Chance to Restore a Historic Colorado Inn From the 1880s
From minimalistic tiny homes to luxurious mega-mansions, Colorado's real estate market has a rotating door of unique listings constantly popping up for sale. This property is a fixer-upper but gives someone the chance to restore a historic piece of Colorado's past.
False Alarm: Colorado Bomb Squad Called to Inspect 'Icy' Package
Bomb scares most definitely should not be taken lightly. Just the thought of something like that happening in our local community is terrifying. However, one can't help but chuckle after a potentially scary situation turns out to be not only a false alarm, but some may argue, ironic. This scenario...
Breathtaking 153-Acre Colorado Ranch is What Dreams Are Made of
Animals, mother nature, and a whole lotta land are all you'll need living at this gorgeous Colorado ranch. Oh, and money, lots and lots of money. According to MansionGlobal, a gigantic ranch just outside of Meeker, Colorado is going to auction for a cool $8.475 million on October 12, 2022.
This Is Who Grand Junction Would Give $30K Winnings To
We have your chance to win up to $30,000. I asked people in Grand Junction and Western Colorado, "If you won the $30,000 but had to spend it on someone else, who would you spend it on, and what would you buy them?" If you want to feel good about...
The Best Haunted Houses in Colorado to Visit for Halloween Fun
It's October, and Colorado's Haunted Houses are beginning to announce their opening nights across the state. Take your pick from a haunted house, haunted corn mazes, haunted mines, and more. Today we're going to look at 5 of the most popular and terrifying haunted houses that have confirmed they will...
Colorado's Sand Dunes Now Bigger Than It Was 48 Hours Ago
The tallest dunes in North America just got bigger. Colorado's amazing Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is suddenly even larger than it was 48 hours ago. What happened?. This is not the result of some natural event. No natural disaster caused this drastic increase in size. Did somebody...
Trick or Treat! What Are Colorado's Favorite Halloween Candies?
Even if you're not a kid anymore, munching on sweet treats is the absolute best, which is why Halloween is a favorite holiday among many, especially in Colorado. Candystore has composed a list of the most popular Halloween candy by state, and it seems like many of us have quite different tastes.
