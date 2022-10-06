ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Kalamazoo Gazette

Free outdoor fitness court opens at Kalamazoo city park

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A new outdoor fitness court is now open in Kalamazoo. The fitness court was installed at Upjohn Park, 1000 Walter St., in the first week of October. The new fitness court is designed as an open-air wellness center that allows users to leverage their own body weight to get a complete workout. Created with adults of all ages in mind, people can use the court for all fitness levels, the city said in an announcement of the opening on Facebook.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Kent County commissioner, attorney to square off Nov. 8 for 80th state House seat

KENT COUNTY, MI – A Kent County commissioner is taking on an attorney in a race to be one of the state representatives for the Grand Rapids area. Democrat Phil Skaggs and Republican Jeffrey Johnson will face off in November in a race for the newly redrawn state House district representing East Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Cascade Township and some of Grand Rapids Township.
KENT COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Voters invited to virtual forum with state House candidates in four Kalamazoo-area races

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A virtual candidate forum for Michigan State House Districts 40, 41, 42 and 45 will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. The League of Women Voters of the Kalamazoo Area is hosting the event with co-sponsors Douglass Community Association, Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes, Western Michigan University's WeVote, Kalamazoo College's KVotes and Kalamazoo County Advocates for Senior Issues, according to a news release for the forum.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Make Ebels General Store your fall destination

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The most popular and spectacular art show this time of year is the changing leaves outside our doors and windows. Trees are turning vibrant shades of gold and orange, deep red and we know color tours are all the rage in Michigan, especially during the month of October. Many people head north to enjoy the splendor, so if you're in the mood to take in the fall season, we've got a destination for you, Ebels Clothing Department in Reed City. You can enjoy the colors as you head north, then shop all the fall trends and enjoy fall inspired treats in their coffee shop!
REED CITY, MI
Washington Examiner

Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants

(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

30 surprise players from Michigan's 2022 high school football season

Between a pair of 5-star quarterbacks and another couple dozen more players committed to Power Five college football programs, Michigan has a lot of high-level talent taking the field on Friday nights this fall. But there are many more players that entered the 2022 high school football season flying under...
SAGINAW, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Market hung up on call centers

Call centers — with their massive, open spaces and room for hundreds of employees — are a thing of the past. While companies across the country are working to figure out the new normal of in-office arrangements, call centers are a dying real estate segment.
KALAMAZOO, MI
lostinmichigan.net

Howard City House

If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. I was roaming the back roads near Howard City when I came across this old farm house being taken over by nature. I am not sure what its story is but I imagine at one time there was a family that lived in it and it holds many memories.
HOWARD CITY, MI
whtc.com

Local State House Candidate Downplays Report on His Past

LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 10, 2022) – A Holland man who would like to break the Republican stronghold on the Lakeshore's state legislative delegation has downplayed a report about his past. Lansing-based MIRS News reported on Friday that Larry Jackson, running as the Democratic nominee for the November...
HOLLAND, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan gas prices soar above national average

(FOX 2) - And just like that, high gas headlines have returned to Michigan following another 19-cent jump in prices from a week ago. It now costs $4.36 per gallon in Michigan - more than a dollar higher than this time last year.
MICHIGAN STATE
