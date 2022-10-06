Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
Related
Free outdoor fitness court opens at Kalamazoo city park
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A new outdoor fitness court is now open in Kalamazoo. The fitness court was installed at Upjohn Park, 1000 Walter St., in the first week of October. The new fitness court is designed as an open-air wellness center that allows users to leverage their own body weight to get a complete workout. Created with adults of all ages in mind, people can use the court for all fitness levels, the city said in an announcement of the opening on Facebook.
Kent County commissioner, attorney to square off Nov. 8 for 80th state House seat
KENT COUNTY, MI – A Kent County commissioner is taking on an attorney in a race to be one of the state representatives for the Grand Rapids area. Democrat Phil Skaggs and Republican Jeffrey Johnson will face off in November in a race for the newly redrawn state House district representing East Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Cascade Township and some of Grand Rapids Township.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
Voters invited to virtual forum with state House candidates in four Kalamazoo-area races
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A virtual candidate forum for Michigan State House Districts 40, 41, 42 and 45 will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. The League of Women Voters of the Kalamazoo Area is hosting the event with co-sponsors Douglass Community Association, Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes, Western Michigan University’s WeVote, Kalamazoo College’s KVotes and Kalamazoo County Advocates for Senior Issues, according to a news release for the forum.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plans scrapped for 24-story tower in Grand Rapids
A developer is ditching plans to bring a 24-story tower containing apartments, office space and parking to “The Wedge” in downtown Grand Rapids.
Hastings man out $20k after contractor never finishes work
The contractor, Kyle Ziegler, has not responded to FOX17’s requests for an interview, but allegedly called the homeowner, Jeremy Teeple, after we reached out this week.
WOOD
Make Ebels General Store your fall destination
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The most popular and spectacular art show this time of year is the changing leaves outside our doors and windows. Trees are turning vibrant shades of gold and orange, deep red and we know color tours are all the rage in Michigan, especially during the month of October. Many people head north to enjoy the splendor, so if you’re in the mood to take in the fall season, we’ve got a destination for you, Ebels Clothing Department in Reed City. You can enjoy the colors as you head north, then shop all the fall trends and enjoy fall inspired treats in their coffee shop!
Is The Grand Rapids-Area Golden Corral Permanently Closed?
I saw multiple posts in Grand Rapids' food-related Facebook groups over the weekend wondering if the rumors were true and the Alpine Ave. Golden Corral has shut its doors for good. Signs are pointing to yes... Golden Coral Buffet and Grill first opened 3461 Alpine Ave NW in 2010. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Road near Montague in northern Muskegon County shuts for 2 weeks
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A section of a Montague area road in northern Muskegon County will be closed for about two weeks for reconstruction. Lamos Road was shut down Monday, Oct. 10, between Post and Fruitvale roads, according to a notice from the Muskegon County Road Commission. The closed...
Washington Examiner
Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants
(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
Outdoor fireplace sought for South Haven park to give warmth through ‘long winter season’
SOUTH HAVEN, MI – A public, outdoor fireplace may be coming to downtown South Haven. The nonprofit SHOUT for South Haven is running a fundraiser to build an outdoor fireplace at Dyckman Park, across from City Hall, according to a news release from the city. “Dyckman will become a...
Fox17
Crash closes Chicago Drive in Georgetown during morning commute
GEORGETOWN, Mich. — Ottawa County Dispatch tells us westbound Chicago Drive was closed at Main Street for a short time because of a crash. We're told injuries were reported, but there is no word on the severity yet. This is a developing article. We will add details as they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLive.com
30 surprise players from Michigan’s 2022 high school football season
Between a pair of 5-star quarterbacks and another couple dozen more players committed to Power Five college football programs, Michigan has a lot of high-level talent taking the field on Friday nights this fall. But there are many more players that entered the 2022 high school football season flying under...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Market hung up on call centers
Call centers — with their massive, open spaces and room for hundreds of employees — are a thing of the past. While companies across the country are working to figure out the new normal of in-office arrangements, call centers are a dying real estate segment. In recent discussions...
lostinmichigan.net
Howard City House
If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. I was roaming the back roads near Howard City when I came across this old farm house being taken over by nature. I am not sure what its story is but I imagine at one time there was a family that lived in it and it holds many memories. As usual I only take pics from the road and these old houses mesmerize me.
15 Places to Go Horseback Riding, Get Riding Lessons & Go Trail Riding in West Michigan
Dream of being a cowpoke, trail riding, or training for the big show?. Grand Rapids area horse farms have amazing classes and riding opportunities. Whether you are a seasoned rider with a well-worn saddle or just want to wander off into the sunset on a dusty trail, West Michigan can easily accommodate you.
whtc.com
Local State House Candidate Downplays Report on His Past
LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 10, 2022) – A Holland man who would like to break the Republican stronghold on the Lakeshore’s state legislative delegation has downplayed a report about his past. Lansing-based MIRS News reported on Friday that Larry Jackson, running as the Democratic nominee for the November...
Roundabouts for vehicles and bicycles being installed in Kalamazoo neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is working to install two roundabouts for motor vehicles and bicycles to share in the Oakland/Winchell neighborhood. The two mini traffic circles will be piloted on Chevy Chase Boulevard, at Waite Avenue and Lorraine Avenue, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan gas prices soar above national average
(FOX 2) - And just like that, high gas headlines have returned to Michigan following another 19-cent jump in prices from a week ago. It now costs $4.36 per gallon in Michigan - more than a dollar higher than this time last year. Though figures like that may not mean...
Commissioner faces challenger in contest for Kalamazoo County board seat
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Democrat Anthony Bates, 50, and Republican John Gisler, 78, are competing in the upcoming Nov. 8 election to represent District 6 on the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners. MLive has partnered with the nonpartisan League of Women Voters to publish a voters guide for candidates across Michigan....
MLive
53K+
Followers
53K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0