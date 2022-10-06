Enjoy the Taste of Summer All Year Long at Playa Bowls in Traverse City

A new business in Traverse City has caught the attention of many, the popular Jersey Shore acai shop is now open in northern Michigan!

For those that are looking for a healthy option, Playa Bowls is the perfect place to come grab a quick bite to eat to fuel your body.

As soon as you walk into Playa Bowls, you are greeted with hand painted walls, blenders going off, and a friendly smile behind the counter.

With a menu bigger than you can imagine, you can chose from a variety of different bowls, smoothies, juices, oatmeal, coffee, and more!

Playa Bowls strives to be as environmentally friendly as possible– using ECO bowls, spoons, lids and straws. The inside of the building also features 50% reclaimed or refurbished materials like recycled tin and wood. The entire vibe is exotic surf town, making it feel like it’s summer year round (even if it’s not!).

