The MLB regular season may be over but that doesn't mean we can't continue with our parlays, especially with our "conservative" ones. With a red-hot Cleveland team (+1.5 runs) against a New York team that has had its ups and downs in 2022, plus the AL's best Houston Astros (+1.5 on the runline) against Seattle, you have no reason not to jump on it.

MLB ・ 6 MINUTES AGO