What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ares Management
Within the last quarter, Ares Management ARES has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ares Management. The company has an average price target of $81.0 with a high of $92.00 and a low of $75.00.
Analyst Ratings for Five9
Within the last quarter, Five9 FIVN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Five9 has an average price target of $124.11 with a high of $150.00 and a low of $90.00.
Where Ares Management Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Ares Management ARES stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Analyst Ratings for Abbott Laboratories
Within the last quarter, Abbott Laboratories ABT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $128.67 versus the current price of Abbott Laboratories at $101.27, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
These 2 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Higher Than 15% And Are Trading Below Book Value
Over the past three years, mortgage REITs saw annualized returns of 10.3%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is offering a dividend yield of 21.59% or 84 cents per share annually, using quarterly payments. When investing in mortgage real estate investment trusts, one advantage investors should know about is that they typically...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Iris Energy IREN stock increased by 17.4% to $4.19 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $230.3 million. DatChat DATS stock increased by 13.81% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million. Oblong OBLG shares increased by 12.02% to $0.19. The market...
Expert Ratings for Ventas
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ventas VTR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ventas. The company has an average price target of $58.14 with a high of $65.00 and a low of $52.00.
How Is The Market Feeling About Zscaler?
Zscaler's ZS short percent of float has risen 14.85% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7.01 million shares sold short, which is 8.2% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Looking Into Northrop Grumman's Recent Short Interest
Northrop Grumman's NOC short percent of float has risen 7.69% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.73 million shares sold short, which is 1.12% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Investor Fear Increases Ahead Of Third-Quarter Earnings Season
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further increase in the fear level among investors after the Nasdaq Composite index tumbled to the weakest level in two years on Monday amid a decline in semiconductor stocks. The US announced export controls restricting China's ability to purchase certain chips, which...
Peloton's Profitability Potential Is Broadly Underestimated, Says This Analyst
JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone reiterated a Market Outperform rating on the shares of Peloton Interactive Inc PTON with a price target of $25.00. Peloton announced its fourth round of layoffs this year as it let go of 500 employees, representing about 12% of its workforce, as it continues to right-size its cost structure.
Bilibili, H World Group And Other Big Losers From Monday
U.S. stocks closed lower with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Monday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session. ACM Research, Inc. ACMR shares fell 26.5% to close at $9.04 amid new US regulation tightening semiconductor exports to China. Five9,...
Zillow Gr Whale Trades For October 10
Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for Zillow Gr Z summing a total amount of $943,268. At the same time, our algo caught 2 for a total amount of 250,654. What's The Price Target?. Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears...
What Are Whales Doing With Datadog
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Datadog DDOG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ASE Technology Clocks 16% Revenue Growth In Q3
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd ASX reported its unaudited consolidated net revenues for September and the third quarter of 2022. ASE reported 12.2% year-on-year net revenue growth to $2.2 billion in September. The net revenue grew by 15.5% Y/Y to $6.3 billion during the third quarter of 2022. Net revenues...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cloudflare
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cloudflare. Looking at options history for Cloudflare NET we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.
Earnings Scheduled For October 11, 2022
• AZZ AZZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $470.94 million. • VOXX International VOXX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $137.93 million. • E2open Parent Holdings ETWO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06...
Apple Analyst Raises iPhone Revenue Estimates Despite Macroeconomic Uncertainties — 2 Factors At Play
The inflationary environment seen currently and the threat of a looming recession has dampened consumer sentiment. Consumer-facing companies could suffer due to the evolving economic conditions but an analyst sees Apple remaining immune. Macroeconomic uncertainties have not spared the high-and-mighty in the tech sector but an analyst is confident that...
AMD Analyst Slashes Price Target By 32% On Dismal Q3 Numbers
Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely maintained Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD with a Neutral, cut the price target from $96 to $65, and lowered his estimates. AMD negatively pre-announced its Q3 results significantly below guidance due to a weaker-than-expected PC market and inventory correction. The new guidance was well below even...
3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%
Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
