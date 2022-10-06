Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLFI.com
Dutch Apple Pie Fundraiser returns for 28th year
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — This week, the Lafayette Christian School Dutch Apple Pie Fundraiser returns. This year is the 28th annual pie sale. Volunteers are working around the clock to make over 5,000 pies to sell Wednesday through Friday, or until the supply runs out. You can buy a...
WLFI.com
Free car seat clinic held over weekend in West Lafayette
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Saturday clinic providing car seat installation assistance at no charge was organized by Franciscan Health. Certified inspectors checked car seats for proper fit, even donating the new car seats to those who went to the clinic. State Farm provided a $20,000 grant for...
WLFI.com
Camp for kids with limb difference comes to Brookston
A camp for kids who have had rotationplasty surgery held it's first ever session at Camp Tecumseh in Brookston. Rotationplasty is a surgery that replaces the knee with the ankle, oftentimes after a patient has had bone cancer in the legs. Camp for kids with uncommon surgery held for first...
WLFI.com
What to do with your pumpkins after the fall season
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Pumpkins are a popular fall decoration during the month of October. There's plenty of local farms to buy your pumpkins at this season. One of those businesses is Meyers' Produce and Plants in West Lafayette. Stephen Meyers operates the local produce stand with his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLFI.com
Potential Halloween candy shortage speculated
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — With autumn weather finally sweeping through Indiana, parents and kids alike are preparing for their Halloween traditions as the spooky season fast approaches. However, some Halloween candy buckets may not be as full as they were in previous years, according to a professor from...
WLFI.com
State Farm: Indiana ranked 14th for animal collisions claims on roadways
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — According to data published by State Farm, Indiana is ranked 14th in the nation for animal collisions claims on roadways. State Farm has been releasing this data for about 20 years. In the U.S., drivers are most likely to collide with an animal in November, while October ranks second and December ranks third.
WLFI.com
GoFundMe shuts down Trustee Taletha Coles' fundraiser
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — GoFundMe on Monday shut down Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles' attempt to crowdfund her legal fees. As we've reported, Fairfield Township board members and ex-employees accuse Coles of misusing taxpayer money, spurring a state police investigation into the township's finances. "It makes me sad," township...
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. Bad news for drivers, gasoline is now well above the 4 dollar range. In Lafayette, the Marathon on Creasy Lane has gas for $4.19 a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLFI.com
Boys Soccer: Sectional championship results across the area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Boys Soccer sectional championship results from across our area:. West Lafayette def. Benton Central, 10-0. Harrison def. Lebanon, 3-1. Faith Christian def. Covington, 7-0. Sectional No. 3. Argos def. North White, 2-1. West Lafayette, Harrison and Faith Christian will now move on to compete...
WLFI.com
IHSAA releases football sectional pairings
INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The IHSAA released sectional football pairings. Listed below are Greater Lafayette teams and their sectional opponents. A link to the IHSAA football sectionals page can be found here. CLASS 6A SECTIONAL 1:. 1. (4 Teams) Lafayette Jefferson vs. Lake Central. Crown Point vs. Portage. CLASS 5A...
WLFI.com
Flora Police investigate fatal single vehicle crash
FLORA, Ind. (WLFI) — A Camden man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Flora Saturday morning. The 9-1-1 call came in Just after 10:45 a.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the 300 block of West Maple Street in Flora. Officers then found a blue Hyundai hit a...
Comments / 1