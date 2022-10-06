ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analyst Ratings for Five9

Within the last quarter, Five9 FIVN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Five9 has an average price target of $124.11 with a high of $150.00 and a low of $90.00.
Where Ares Management Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Ares Management ARES stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ares Management

Within the last quarter, Ares Management ARES has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ares Management. The company has an average price target of $81.0 with a high of $92.00 and a low of $75.00.
Analyst Ratings for Abbott Laboratories

Within the last quarter, Abbott Laboratories ABT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $128.67 versus the current price of Abbott Laboratories at $101.27, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
Investor Fear Increases Ahead Of Third-Quarter Earnings Season

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further increase in the fear level among investors after the Nasdaq Composite index tumbled to the weakest level in two years on Monday amid a decline in semiconductor stocks. The US announced export controls restricting China's ability to purchase certain chips, which...
Dingdong Investor Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Dingdong To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Dingdong (Cayman) LTD ("Dingdong" or the "Company") DDL and reminds investors of the October 24, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the company.
Looking Into Northrop Grumman's Recent Short Interest

Northrop Grumman's NOC short percent of float has risen 7.69% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.73 million shares sold short, which is 1.12% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Iris Energy IREN stock increased by 17.4% to $4.19 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $230.3 million. DatChat DATS stock increased by 13.81% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million. Oblong OBLG shares increased by 12.02% to $0.19. The market...
How Is The Market Feeling About Zscaler?

Zscaler's ZS short percent of float has risen 14.85% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7.01 million shares sold short, which is 8.2% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cloudflare

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cloudflare. Looking at options history for Cloudflare NET we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.
Bilibili, H World Group And Other Big Losers From Monday

U.S. stocks closed lower with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Monday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session. ACM Research, Inc. ACMR shares fell 26.5% to close at $9.04 amid new US regulation tightening semiconductor exports to China. Five9,...
3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%

Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
Lululemon To Surge Over 20%? Plus Wedbush Predicts $370 For Domino's

Piper Sandler raised Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU price target from $320 to $350. Lululemon shares fell 2.8% to close at $289.85 on Monday. Wedbush cut Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ price target from $430 to $370. Domino's shares fell 0.1% to $309.47 in pre-market trading. SVB Leerink lowered Pfizer Inc. PFE...
