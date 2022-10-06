Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Dingdong To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Dingdong (Cayman) LTD ("Dingdong" or the "Company") DDL and reminds investors of the October 24, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the company.

