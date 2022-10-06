ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

purewow.com

Sarah Ferguson Reveals the Surprising Nickname She Used for the Late Queen Elizabeth

There are all kinds of nicknames within the royal family, but when it came to the late Queen Elizabeth, she might have been the reigning champ of pet names. From Cabbage to Gan-Gan, the monarch had all sorts of monikers, and of course, we can't forget the one bestowed upon her by her parents—Lilibet—which is now the name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter.
purewow.com

Mila Kunis Sets the Record Straight About Her ‘That ’70s Show’ Audition: ‘I Did Lie’

Mila Kunis has been a part of Hollywood ever since she was just a little kid, nabbing bit parts on shows like 7th Heaven and in movies like Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves back in the ’90s. However, one of her big breaks was when she secured the role of Jackie Burkhart on That '70s Show in 1998, when she was a mere 14 years old. And while rumors have circulated for years about how Kunis got the part, she is finally here to set the record straight.
purewow.com

Reese Witherspoon Sent a Fan Tweet to ‘The Rock’ That Claimed She Would Beat Him in a Fight (and He Had the Best Reaction)

It seems that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, 50, is buddies with everyone in Hollywood, whether he's trying the TikTok tortilla challenge with Kevin Hart, or toasting shots of tequila with Oprah Winfrey. Now, the latest star he's been linked to is Reese Witherspoon, 46, who told a comical story about the Black Adam actor during her stop on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
