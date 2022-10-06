ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, KY

West Carter High School students killed in crash identified

By Jessica Patterson
 4 days ago

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Carter County Coroner William Waddell has released the names of two teenage boys killed in a car crash Tuesday night in Carter County.

According to Waddell, Brent Michael King, 17, and Garrett Paul Belcher, 17, both of Oak Hill died in the crash. King and Belcher were both seniors at West Carter High School, Waddell says.

The crash happened around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 on Route 2 in the Olive Hill area. According to KSP, the driver was traveling at high speeds when the car hit a rock embankment then overturned. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle, authorities said. Officials did not state who was driving and who was the passenger.

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, Carter County Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Green announced grief counselors and resources would be available to students and the community.

