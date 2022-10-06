Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Eastmont ground game overwhelms West Valley in 35-27 win
In a showdown between West Valley's Run-n-Shoot vs. Eastmont's Wing-T, there was plenty of open grass being gobbled up by both at Clasen Field. But one was clearly more consistent than the other Friday night and Homecoming got a bit spoiled because of it. With Gunnar Peterson spearheading a ground...
Yakima Herald Republic
Football roundup: Maldonado throws five TDs as Sunnyside improves to 3-0 in CBBN
SUNNYSIDE — Brent Maldonado threw five touchdown passes, including two to Noah McNair and Jade Sanchez, to lead Sunnyside to a 34-14 victory over Eisenhower in CBBN play Friday night. After three nonleague setbacks, the Grizzlies have reeled off three straight league wins and are tied for first with...
Yakima Herald Republic
East Valley keeps momentum rolling with rout as trip to Prosser approaches
East Valley wasted no time taking control of the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball at its homecoming game against Grandview Friday night. The Red Devils quickly marched down the field and scored on the first of four touchdowns for running back Christian Flores, then dropped the Greyhounds' running back for a loss on his first carry. Following an East Valley interception by Teegan Hooper and another touchdown, sophomore Luc Broussard picked up his first varsity sack to further set the tone.
Yakima Herald Republic
Prep spotlights: White Swan's Robert Haggerty and La Salle's Kaylee Wheeler
With his career-high 301 yards rushing and four touchdowns in last week's 52-44 shootout win over Highland, Haggerty lifted his five-game season totals to 833 yards and nine touchdowns. Scoring on runs of 50, 65, 25 and 20 yards, Haggerty's 301 game was the second most in school history behind Frank Norwest's 44-year-old, one-time Valley record of 393 yards.
Wenatchee, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Yakima Herald Republic
Reader Photos: Central Washington State Fair
Readers share their photos from the 2022 Central Washington State Fair at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Magnitude 4.4 Oregon earthquake was felt in Washington
SALEM, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Salem, Oregon, was felt by people in Washington early Friday. The quake happened about 37 miles south-southeast of Salem at 5:52 a.m. “The earthquake was technically big enough to trigger part of the United States Geological Survey ShakeAlert system. But it...
Yakima Herald Republic
Irrigation season ends Oct. 14 in Yakima
The city will shut off Yakima's irrigation system on Friday, Oct. 14, marking the end of the season. The irrigation division provides water to about 11,000 customers from spring to fall, according to a news release from the city. Other irrigation systems in the area will also be shutting down...
Yakima Herald Republic
IN BASKET: Kiwanis Club of West Valley installs officers
Linh Tran was installed as the 2022-23 president of the Kiwanis Club of West Valley during the club’s recent dinner meeting. Also installed were treasurer Dick Dean, secretary Sirisha Bodempudi and new board member Lisa Sargent. Ken Irwin received Kiwanis International’s Legion of Honor Award for 27 years of...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima among 10 Pacific Northwest Sonic Drive-In locations closed because of financial dispute
A financial dispute between the parent company of Sonic Drive-Ins and a group of Pacific Northwest franchisees prompted a lawsuit that has closed 10 of the chain’s restaurants in the region, including the Yakima and Ellensburg locations. The company’s allegations of missed royalty and fee payments and quality control...
Yakima Herald Republic
Meet the Unleashed staff! (Part 1 - The veterans)
For the 24th consecutive autumn, it’s time for the great journalistic tradition of introducing this year’s creative team of teens you’ll be seeing here every Sunday on the Unleashed page. Unleashed is supported through a longstanding partnership involving the Yakima Herald-Republic, Educational Service District 105, and participating...
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: William Jennings Bryan brings presidential campaign to Yakima in 1900
William Jennings Bryan was easily one of the great orators of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Bryan, a newspaper editor, attorney and lecturer, also was a three-time candidate for the U.S. presidency, preaching a populist platform railing against American capitalism and imperialism. In 1900, Bryan brought his rhetorical...
kpq.com
Car Hits Power Pole, Resulting in 100 Acre Fire Near Rocky Reach Dam
A car hit a power line, resulting in a 100-acre fire south of the Rocky Reach Dam Saturday morning. During the early morning, a driver lost control of their vehicle and hit a power line. The collision erupted in flames, with the fire quickly spreading into nearby dry brush. Two...
REPORT: Household bills in Kennewick, Yakima rising beyond national average
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone in the Tri-Cities and Yakima areas that new research suggests the cost of living has risen exponentially in their communities. According to information compiled by Doxo, the average amount of money spent on the 10 most common...
Washington Lawmakers Talk About Lowering BAC Level
In 2021 Yakima Police officers stopped a lot of impaired drivers who were well over the legal limit. But now some state lawmakers want to lower the official blood alcohol content that qualifies people as being intoxicated. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says the city has experienced more than 15 traffic fatalities which he says is the highest in Yakima history. Many of the drivers involved in traffic crashes are under the influence in the city. Last year Yakima Police say 60% of the all traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers. 335 DUI related arrests were made last year. Chief Murray says in 2021, 60% of the traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers and officers made 335 DUI arrests. That means many drivers who could have been in a serious crash were taken off Yakima roads.
Yakima Herald Republic
Births for Oct. 9, 2022
Memorial HospitalAnderson — To Jarinrat and Nicholas A. Anderson, Yakima, twin sons, Jacob Aaron Anderson, 5 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:23 a.m., and Joachim Jack Anderson, 5 pounds, 5 ounces, at 8:26 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2022. Grandparents are Jam Jaew Boondang of Thailand; Jack and Gloria Anderson of Kent.
Yakima Herald Republic
Goat Rocks Fire handed over to special incident command team Saturday night
The Goat Rocks Fire burning west of Yakima near U.S. Highway 12 in Gifford Pinchot National Forest was handed over to a Type 3 incident command team Saturday night. Evacuation notices, road closures and flight restrictions over the area remain in place. Information and a map of road closures can be viewed online.
ncwlife.com
Deceased man found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam
A man’s body was pulled from the Columbia River Saturday at Rock Island Dam. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said after receiving a report of the body in the water, detectives were dispatched to recover the deceased man. The body has been turned over to the Chelan County...
ncwlife.com
Lake Wenatchee-area fires show growth, send off more smoke
The three major fires burning above Lake Wenatchee were more active Wednesday in temperatures about 10 degrees above normal, creating extra smoke that drifted into the already besieged Wenatchee Valley. In addition, the incident management team on the White River, Irving Peak and Minnow Ridge fires has been setting tactical...
Yakima Herald Republic
Kreszenz Shaw
Kreszenz "Kres" Theresia Wopperer Shaw, 88, of Yakima, died on October 2, 2022, at the Terraces at Summitview. She was born on May 2, 1934, in Friday Harbor of the San Juan Islands, Washington, where she was baptized in the Catholic Church. Kreszenz's parents, Henry and Mary Wopperer, emigrated from...
