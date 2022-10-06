ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WDTN

Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ice cream for Fritz: Graeter’s brings back Chunky Chunky Hippo flavor

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Graeter’s hippo-themed ice cream returns for a limited time in honor of Fritz, the Cincinnati Zoo’s newest hippo and Fiona’s baby brother. Fritz was born on August 3, 2022, Graeter’s said. To celebrate the birth of this adorable hippo, the ice cream shop has brought back Chunky Chunky Hippo ice cream. […]
CINCINNATI, OH
