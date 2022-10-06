ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Buena Vista, FL

TheStreet

Disney World Brings Back Beloved Holiday Tradition

Disney's (DIS) Epcot at Disney World in Orlando has a long history of celebrating the winter holidays, dating back to its first Holidays Around the World celebration in 1996. That first year of Holidays Around the World began as a small event with food and beverage offerings and some holiday entertainment from around the world. It also featured a Candlelight Processional that had moved from Disney World's Magic Kingdom to Epcot in 1994.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

There’s a Special Reason to Visit Disney Springs Soon!

There’s so much to do in Disney Springs that it’s basically a fifth Disney World theme park. show at Cirque du Soleil, catch a movie, go shopping, or choose from one of the many delicious restaurants there. And now there’s a NEW opportunity for you to meet with Disney artists!
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL
wild941.com

Orlando Attraction Getting Torn Down After Death Of Teen

On Thursday, Orlando Slingshot confirmed that The Orlando FreeFall ride will be torn down. The ride, which is located at ICON Park in Orlando, has been closed since the tragic death of Tyre Sampson in March. Sampson, 14 died on March 24th after falling from the ride halfway down the 400-foot drop.
ORLANDO, FL
City
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
disneydining.com

Night Of A Million Lights WILL Return This Year!

If you live in Central Florida, then you may know about Give Kids The World Village — an incredible 89-acre non-profit Resort located in Kissimmee where terminally ill children and their families can vacation for a week at no cost to them. Give Kids the World Village has been in operation since 1986 and, since then, has welcomed more than 177,000 families from 76 countries.
KISSIMMEE, FL
tastychomps.com

The Best Chinese Restaurant in Orlando? Inside Look: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr Phillips Area / Southwest Orlando

Have you heard about this new Cantonese Chinese Dim Sum and Seafood restaurant in Orlando?. It’s called YH Seafood Clubhouse and they recently opened in the Dr Philips / Sand Lake area, serving up some of the best Cantonese Chinese food in town with unique dishes – like black truffle mushroom ha gow dumplings and abalone siu mai – in a gorgeous setting.
ORLANDO, FL
Person
Walt Disney
#Travel Guide#Travel Themeparks#Local Life#Disney Springs#What To Do#Travel Info#Havingfun#Performance Info#Amc Theater#Performing#Travel Destinations#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Disney World#Amc
wild941.com

Lakeland Woman Who Won $2M Has Been Identified

Carla Davis of Lakeland is now a millionaire. Back in June, Davis purchased a Powerball ticket, matched all 5 numbers but sadly missed the Powerball number. It’s ok though because she still won $2M. Davis went to claim her prize at the Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. The winning ticket was bought at Sunny’s Citgo Mart located in Lakeland. The store will get a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket. I have a question for you. What is the first thing you would buy if you hit the lottery. I would probably pay off my student loans, then buy my mom a house. Of course I would be living with her!
LAKELAND, FL
leesburg-news.com

Construction expected to begin next year on major amusement facility in Leesburg

Construction is expected to begin early next year on a major amusement facility in Leesburg. Scott Christley, the longtime owner of Skate World in Leesburg, plans to build a new multi-million-dollar complex on a 9.65-acre site located south of State Road 44 and east of Whitney Road, near the new southern sections of The Villages.
LEESBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Father Honors Hillsborough County Firefighter Daughter

A father honors his Hillsborough County Firefighter daughter for First Responder Friday this week. Bobby told us about his daughter, Sarah, and how she serves our community as a firefighter. Along with being a firefighter in Hillsborough County Sarah is also in paramedics school. Bobby told us that Sarah had...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WESH

NHC tracking new tropical disturbance in Gulf of Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. — Forecasters have identified a new disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the National Hurricane Center, an area of disturbed water has been located in the Southwest Gulf of Mexico. "[The system] is forecast to move westward toward the far southwest Gulf of Mexico during...
ORLANDO, FL
