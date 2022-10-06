Read full article on original website
Disney World Brings Back Beloved Holiday Tradition
Disney's (DIS) Epcot at Disney World in Orlando has a long history of celebrating the winter holidays, dating back to its first Holidays Around the World celebration in 1996. That first year of Holidays Around the World began as a small event with food and beverage offerings and some holiday entertainment from around the world. It also featured a Candlelight Processional that had moved from Disney World's Magic Kingdom to Epcot in 1994.
allears.net
There’s a Special Reason to Visit Disney Springs Soon!
There’s so much to do in Disney Springs that it’s basically a fifth Disney World theme park. show at Cirque du Soleil, catch a movie, go shopping, or choose from one of the many delicious restaurants there. And now there’s a NEW opportunity for you to meet with Disney artists!
WDW News Today
Give Kids the World’s Night of a Million Lights Returns at a New Location for 2022
Give Kids the World has announced they will be producing Night of a Million Lights again, but in a new location for 2022. Earlier this year, the nonprofit organization said they would not be able to hold the event because the village was fully reopening. Night of a Million Lights...
wild941.com
Orlando Attraction Getting Torn Down After Death Of Teen
On Thursday, Orlando Slingshot confirmed that The Orlando FreeFall ride will be torn down. The ride, which is located at ICON Park in Orlando, has been closed since the tragic death of Tyre Sampson in March. Sampson, 14 died on March 24th after falling from the ride halfway down the 400-foot drop.
disneydining.com
Night Of A Million Lights WILL Return This Year!
If you live in Central Florida, then you may know about Give Kids The World Village — an incredible 89-acre non-profit Resort located in Kissimmee where terminally ill children and their families can vacation for a week at no cost to them. Give Kids the World Village has been in operation since 1986 and, since then, has welcomed more than 177,000 families from 76 countries.
tastychomps.com
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Orlando? Inside Look: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr Phillips Area / Southwest Orlando
Have you heard about this new Cantonese Chinese Dim Sum and Seafood restaurant in Orlando?. It’s called YH Seafood Clubhouse and they recently opened in the Dr Philips / Sand Lake area, serving up some of the best Cantonese Chinese food in town with unique dishes – like black truffle mushroom ha gow dumplings and abalone siu mai – in a gorgeous setting.
This Massive Antique Mall in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for an amazing deal too!
This Restaurant Serves The Tastiest Chicken Wings In Florida
LoveFood found the most delicious chicken wings in every state.
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Julia now a tropical storm after making landfall in Central America
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Julia weakened into a tropical storm on Sunday after making landfall in Central America. As of 11 p.m. on Sunday, Tropical Storm Julia had sustained winds of 40 mph, is moving west at 15 mph and will soon move off the Pacific coast of Nicaragua.
What’s that smell? Mount Dora residents search for source of mystery stench
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — People in communities on the Lake County-Orange County line are up in arms about a foul smell they say is becoming unbearable. Some of the complaints are coming from the area near Sullivan Ranch, but no one seems to be able to say for certain where the sewage smell is coming from.
fox35orlando.com
'Pretty scary stuff!': Florida tourists from England back home after riding out Hurricane Ian in shelter
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Tourists visiting Florida who stayed in a shelter during Hurricane Ian are back home in England. Rory Westfold came with his family to visit Give Kids the World Village. It was supposed to be a fairytale vacation, compliments of Give Kids the World Village. Instead, Westfold had...
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents in shelters worry as Daytona Beach hotels are full: 'I just go day by day'
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Some people in Daytona Beach are relying on shelters in the area as hotels are very limited. For some people in Daytona Beach whose homes were flooded, staying in the Ocean Center shelter is their only option as many affordable hotels and motels are booked. "We...
wild941.com
Lakeland Woman Who Won $2M Has Been Identified
Carla Davis of Lakeland is now a millionaire. Back in June, Davis purchased a Powerball ticket, matched all 5 numbers but sadly missed the Powerball number. It’s ok though because she still won $2M. Davis went to claim her prize at the Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. The winning ticket was bought at Sunny’s Citgo Mart located in Lakeland. The store will get a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket. I have a question for you. What is the first thing you would buy if you hit the lottery. I would probably pay off my student loans, then buy my mom a house. Of course I would be living with her!
leesburg-news.com
Construction expected to begin next year on major amusement facility in Leesburg
Construction is expected to begin early next year on a major amusement facility in Leesburg. Scott Christley, the longtime owner of Skate World in Leesburg, plans to build a new multi-million-dollar complex on a 9.65-acre site located south of State Road 44 and east of Whitney Road, near the new southern sections of The Villages.
995qyk.com
Father Honors Hillsborough County Firefighter Daughter
A father honors his Hillsborough County Firefighter daughter for First Responder Friday this week. Bobby told us about his daughter, Sarah, and how she serves our community as a firefighter. Along with being a firefighter in Hillsborough County Sarah is also in paramedics school. Bobby told us that Sarah had...
WESH
NHC tracking new tropical disturbance in Gulf of Mexico
ORLANDO, Fla. — Forecasters have identified a new disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the National Hurricane Center, an area of disturbed water has been located in the Southwest Gulf of Mexico. "[The system] is forecast to move westward toward the far southwest Gulf of Mexico during...
Bobcat kills Lakeland royal swan sold in sale
On Monday, a bobcat killed Lilibet the swan, along with 15 ducks.
850wftl.com
‘Bloody love triangle’; Florida woman slaughters sister for flirting with her boyfriend
(ORANGE COUNTY, FLA) — A 21-year-old woman was charged with the premeditated killing of her sister in their shared bedroom after discovering she had an alleged ‘soiree’ with her boyfriend. Fatiha Marzan stabbed her 20-year-old sister Sayma Marzan to death Sept. 26 in the bedroom they shared,...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
