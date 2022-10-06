ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Toddler’s disappearance rattles town, FBI joins day 2 of search, GA cops say

By Alison Cutler
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago

A 20-month-old vanished from his home the morning of Oct. 5, rattling a town and prompting a massive search that now involves the FBI, police in Georgia said.

Quinton Simon was last seen at his home on the 500 block of Buckhalter Road in Savannah at 6 a.m. and reported missing around 9 a.m., according to a news release from the Chatham County Police Department.

Simon was last seen wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants, according to the release.

More than 75 law enforcement officers joined the search on Wednesday to find the boy. Drones, helicopters, heat sensors, horses and K-9s were involved in the search, police said.

“We know the disappearance of this child has hurt many hearts, and we know thousands of people are hoping and praying that he is found safe,” police said.

On Oct. 6, the police department announced that the FBI was assisting in the search.

Officers have responded to two service calls at Simon’s residence within the past two years, but the release said neither was about a missing child. Officers say they do not believe his disappearance is related to a custody dispute.

“This is a fluid situation. All things are still possible. We don’t have one concrete theory…all things are possible,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said in a news release.

Law enforcement has not issued an Amber Alert because it has not been determined if Simon was abducted, and “evidence of an abduction is necessary” for an Amber Alert, according to police.

Anyone who has information about Simon’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Girl on playground struck by gunfire after shooting erupts nearby, NC cops say

Cops drive head-on into car with mom and kids, she says. They thought it was someone else

Dentist performed unnecessary ‘baby root canals’ on children, New York officials say

Deacon took video of young boys while they used the church bathroom in Florida, feds say

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

TIMELINE: Police chief investigating possible ‘criminal’ behavior after Ga. toddler vanishes

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — It has been nearly a week since a 20-month-old boy disappeared from his coastal Georgia neighborhood and there are still no answers as to where he is. Quinton Simon’s mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, told police that her son was in his playpen when she discovered he was missing after waking up on Wednesday morning.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Man accused of hiding under truck, shooting Jasper County man

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — One man is now facing charges after deputies say he hid under a truck and shot another man in Jasper County. Deputies say it happened early Sunday morning around 12:24 a.m. They say when they arrived at a home off of Grays Highway, they found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSAV News 3

SPD: Man wanted for questioning in terroristic threats investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is seeking to locate a man for questioning in a terroristic threats investigation. Detectives are searching for 32-year-old Eddie Glover who is wanted in connection to an active investigation. Anyone with information on Glover’s whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6728 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Bluffton Shooting: Authorities investigate incident at apartment complex

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities are investigating after a man was shot overnight in Bluffton. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shots fired call around 9 p.m. Sunday at the Bluestone Apartments, at 4921 Bluffton Parkway. A short time later,...
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Suspect breaks into Savannah CBD shop through ceiling

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people don’t expect to be a victim of theft. This is not what the owners of Hemp Leaf CBD imagined it would look like if it did happen - a person coming through the ceiling of the shop with a rope. “Windows barred, door...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Shooting#Police#Ga
WSAV News 3

Man injured in overnight shooting in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened overnight at The Bluestone Apartments. Deputies responded to a shots fired call shortly after 9:00 p.m. Police say that there were several 911 calls that reported multiple shots being heard in the 4921 Bluffton Parkway area on October 9. When […]
BLUFFTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAV News 3

Jasper County deputies arrest attempted murder suspect

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Jasper County Deputies responded to a shooting incident that left one victim with injuries early Saturday morning. According to police, deputies were called to a residence off Grays Highway after a report of a shooting just before 1:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from multiple […]
JASPER COUNTY, SC
NBC Washington

Accused Killer Mistakenly Released From Virginia Jail Arrested in Georgia

An accused killer who mistakenly was released from a jail in Loudoun County, Virginia, was arrested Friday evening in Chatham County, Georgia. Stone L. Colburn had been in custody since July 2021, accused of killing his brother's girlfriend. He was freed Thursday after the initial charges against him were dropped, despite the fact that a new charge was placed.
counton2.com

Bones found at construction zone in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A crew found what appeared to be bones in the construction zone in downtown Savannah on Saturday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department, a construction crew discovered “several small objects that appear to be bone” at construction area on Broughton Street. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
walterborolive.com

Man shot at family picnic, shooting suspect sought

A family gathering at a Walterboro house ended with a man being shot. Detectives with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to a house at about 2:30 p.m. on Little Elbow Drive in Walterboro on Oct. 1st to a reported shooting. An adult man was shot in the...
WALTERBORO, SC
WSAV News 3

Woman accused of shooting sister at Statesboro apartment complex

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Statesboro on Wednesday. On Oct. 5 at 12:09 p.m., Statesboro Police officers respond to Stadium Walk apartment complex on Lanier Drive for a shooting inside one of the units. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old female victim with a single […]
STATESBORO, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
7K+
Followers
129
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy