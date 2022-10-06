Toddler’s disappearance rattles town, FBI joins day 2 of search, GA cops say

A 20-month-old vanished from his home the morning of Oct. 5, rattling a town and prompting a massive search that now involves the FBI, police in Georgia said.

Quinton Simon was last seen at his home on the 500 block of Buckhalter Road in Savannah at 6 a.m. and reported missing around 9 a.m., according to a news release from the Chatham County Police Department.

Simon was last seen wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants, according to the release.

More than 75 law enforcement officers joined the search on Wednesday to find the boy. Drones, helicopters, heat sensors, horses and K-9s were involved in the search, police said.

“We know the disappearance of this child has hurt many hearts, and we know thousands of people are hoping and praying that he is found safe,” police said.

On Oct. 6, the police department announced that the FBI was assisting in the search.

Officers have responded to two service calls at Simon’s residence within the past two years, but the release said neither was about a missing child. Officers say they do not believe his disappearance is related to a custody dispute.

“This is a fluid situation. All things are still possible. We don’t have one concrete theory…all things are possible,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said in a news release.

Law enforcement has not issued an Amber Alert because it has not been determined if Simon was abducted, and “evidence of an abduction is necessary” for an Amber Alert, according to police.

Anyone who has information about Simon’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Girl on playground struck by gunfire after shooting erupts nearby, NC cops say

Cops drive head-on into car with mom and kids, she says. They thought it was someone else

Dentist performed unnecessary ‘baby root canals’ on children, New York officials say

Deacon took video of young boys while they used the church bathroom in Florida, feds say