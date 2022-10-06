Read full article on original website
King Charles III Will Only Give Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Children Royal Titles If They Cancel Bombshell Memoir, Royal Expert Says
Rumor has it that King Charles III could give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children the HRH titles they have been desperately longing for if Prince Harry doesn’t release his $20M bombshell memoir! Wow!. There has been a lot of discussion surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan’s children’s titles...
Spotify Confirms What We All Suspected About Meghan Markle's Podcast
Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" podcast has been tearing up the charts on Spotify, even giving Joe Rogan a run for his money. The show, hosted by the Duchess of Sussex herself, explores words and phrases that have described women for years and dives into the stereotypes that females are often subjected to in their lives.
Royal fans say Princess Charlotte is the double of Queen Mother
Royal fans have been thrown into hot debate over which living member of the royal family most closely resembles resurfaced pictures of the Queen Mother. Glamis Castle in Scotland is not only the 'ancestral seat of the Earls Of Strathmore and Kinghorne' but also 'the childhood home of Her Majesty The Queen Mother'.
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
King Charles Was ‘Horrified’ by What Queen Elizabeth’s Aide Put in a Book About the Late Monarch, Expert Says
Here's who Queen Elizabeth II gave permission to write books about her life and why King Charles III reportedly isn't happy about what was already published.
Prince William, Kate Middleton Losing Their New Prince and Princess of Wales Title? New Petition Calls to Scrap the Title
King Charles proclaimed Prince William and Kate Middleton the new Prince and Princess of Wales in his inaugural speech as the new monarch. However, there is a petition to scrap the title, according to a new report. Will Prince William And Kate Middleton Lose Their Wales Titles?. A new petition...
Queen Elizabeth Couldn’t Control Her Laughter After Camilla Parker Bowles Suffered a Wardrobe Mishap on Her Wedding Day
Camilla, Queen Consort reveals how Queen Elizabeth II reacted when she had an unfortunate wardrobe mismatch the day she and King Charles tied the knot.
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Exchange Tense Words During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Though it was a sad day for the royal family, it seems like there was a tense moment between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they made an appearance at Queen Elizabeth's funeral, which took place on Monday, September 19. Article continues below advertisement. The two could have been talking...
Man who predicted Queen’s death issues warning about King Charles's reign
A man, who had accurately predicted Queen Elizabeth II’s death, shared a warning related to King Charles III's reign. Logan Smith, who has an account on Twitter under the name @logan_smith526, posted in July 2022 that the world’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, would pass away on September 8th, 2022.
Unseen picture of the Queen during last days at Balmoral where she insisted on doing her ‘job’ till the end
TO the very end, Her Majesty the Queen was bright, happy and — as throughout her entire life — dutiful. Informed sources have told The Sun how the monarch was “sparkling” and “buoyant” in her last days and weeks, despite her frailty. And she...
'Bound In Shackles': Royal Aide Confesses Queen Elizabeth Put A Time Limit On King Charles' Reign Months Before Her Death
Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96, may be rolling in her grave now that King Charles has taken the throne. Months prior to her death, the Queen devised a specific plan for how the royal family should move forward after she had passed.
Queen Consort Camilla Caught on Camera Getting Frustrated With Princess Charlotte During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral took place on Monday. Of course, the royal children, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, had to be on their best behavior for the event. But, at one point during the service, it appeared as though their step-grandmother, Queen Consort Camilla, got frustrated by Charlotte and George's actions, per Marie Claire.
Here's What Will Happen When King Charles III Dies
It's difficult to think about now, but at some point in the future, King Charles III will pass and his son, Prince William, will be named king of England. In his first official statement as king, Charles said in part, "As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation." In other words, he plans to be king until he dies, like his mother did before him (via Hello! magazine).
British tabloids will leave Meghan Markle alone when Prince William's kids get older, royal expert says
Meghan Markle has been a fixture of the British tabloids since she began dating Prince Harry. Royal expert Kristen Meinzer says the press will forget Meghan once Prince William's kids are older. The British press left Prince Harry and Prince William alone until they entered their teens and 20s. From...
King Charles III Is Reportedly Planning a Drastic Choice That May Cut Ties Altogether With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the rest of the British Royal family has been, erm, strained, to put it delicately. It seems that royal fans are learning new information left and right on what is going on between the years-long rift, with everyone itching to know when Harry’s bombshell book will be released.
Royal Family Shares New Portrait Taken Before Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
The Royal Family has released a new portrait of working members of the family that was taken the day before Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral. The photo, taken at Buckingham Palace, features Britain's new monarch King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. The latter couple is now referred to as The Prince and Princess of Wales after receiving the titles from King Charles following the death of the Queen on September 8th.
King Charles Just Announced New Royal Titles On Social Media—Except For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Family
As promised, King Charles III has officially revealed what the new titles of some of the members of the royal family will be now that the official period of mourning the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died “peacefully” at Balmoral Castle on September 8th aged 96, is over.
These Are the Scenes From Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral That Are Banned From Ever Being Shown Again
Find out which scenes you won't be seeing if didn't watch Queen Elizabeth's state funeral live and why they are banned now.
King Charles ‘to live in least favourite royal residence’ despite having lavish castles and stately homes to choose from
WITH his plans to slim down the monarchy, it's likely we'll see a shake-up of who gets to live at the lavish royal properties under King Charles III. However, the monarch himself is set to bed down in his 'least favourite' royal residence despite having 20 lavish castles and stately homes at his disposal, according to reports.
Prince Harry Hilariously Revealed the Very Moment He Figured Prince William Was Serious About Kate Middleton; Prince, Princess of Wales Touched by Duke’s Best Man Speech
Prince Harry played an important role at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. As his brother's best man, he gave a hilarious and touching speech during the royal couple's wedding reception, and the moment reportedly touched the Prince of Wales and left the Princess of Wales in tears. Prince Harry...
