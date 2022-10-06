Read full article on original website
Related
horseandrider.com
14th California Horse Tests Positive for WNV
On Oct. 6 the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 6-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Sacramento County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She began falling and was acutely unable to move beginning Sept. 28 and is currently alive. This is the 14th confirmed case of equine...
OSDH: One person died from the flu in Oklahoma
Health officials say one person has died from the flu this season.
Ranchers in Northeast Oklahoma facing difficult decisions due to extreme drought
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Monday’s rain did little to make a dent in the drought in Northeast Oklahoma. The lack of measurable rainfall and the shortage of hay has created a dire situation for ranchers whose livelihood depends on their herd having access to water and hay. Cherokee County...
Oklahoma floods could distribute toxic waste, new map shows
For decades, many residents of Ottawa County have contended with contaminated water and soil from the Tar Creek Superfund Site, one of the oldest of these sites in the nation. New data that was just released shows that risks are even greater than previously thought, according to a comprehensive geographic information system map (GIS) map.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deadly Kansas crash kills Oklahoma couple
PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people died in west Kansas following a collision between a passenger car and a semi Monday evening in Pawnee County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Sorento was going south on Highway 183 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign. A semi-tractor trailer being […]
State Chamber of Oklahoma rates OK a bottom ten state for health care
A new scorecard from the State Chamber of Oklahoma shows the state is in the bottom ten nationwide for health care.
momcollective.com
Last-Minute Fall Break Ideas in Oklahoma
When it comes to fall break and activities to do, my brain feels like it wants to explode because it’s full of ideas just waiting to be shared! Fall is our “last hurrah” before we bundle up in hooded blankets, socks and turtlenecks for the winter!. My...
KATV
Avian influenza virus found on Arkansas poultry farm, Department of Agriculture says
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County has been confirmed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Livestock and Poultry Division, in addition to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services. The USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
TIMELINE: Storms moving in overnight, into morning
OKLAHOMA CITY — Storms are moving into Oklahoma overnight and into the morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Michael Armstrong has the latest timeline. Watch the video player above to see when storms will be in your area.
news9.com
Hillcrest Medical Center Is First To Use Newly Approved Heart Treatment Device
A device used for the first time in the world by cardiologists at Hillcrest Medical Center's Oklahoma Heart Institute received authorization by the FDA. "Our goal at Oklahoma Heart really is to bring new devices and technologies to Tulsa and Northeast Oklahoma and the surrounding communities. So patients don't have to suffer or they don't have to undergo a risky open heart surgery or travel to another city like Dallas or Kansas City or Chicago to get treatment and a research study. Because we have those same studies that they have in big centers and big cities right here in Tulsa," said Dr. Kamran Muhammad, Cardiologist.
blackchronicle.com
Severe Thunderstorm, Flash Flood Warnings Remains In Effect For Parts Of Oklahoma
Some extreme storms are persevering with to wreak havoc on elements of the state Monday afternoon and night. ————————————————————— Happy Monday! Hopefully, you obtained some rain Sunday, however extra likelihood is on the way in which Monday.
Take a Look Inside This Haunted Oklahoma Historical Home!
With Halloween just around the corner now is the perfect time to plan a trip to visit the historic and allegedly haunted 'Tulsa Cave House' for some fall fun! If you've never heard of it before, it's a Sooner State landmark!. Close to downtown Tulsa, you can't miss it, it's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State Officials Curiously Deny Lawton’s Mountain Lion Photos
It has been months since the pictures of a rumored mountain lion spotted in the middle of Lawton made the rounds on social media. Since nobody agrees on the internet, it kicked off a big debate on whether this big cat was a mountain lion or a common bobcat. Everyone...
KTUL
Man selling deer skull art says it was confiscated by Oklahoma game wardens
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — A traveling artist selling animal skulls decorated with jewels and stones says Oklahoma game wardens took his merchandise. The man says he uses mostly deer skulls that he finds on the road or in the woods, which is why he thought it was okay to sell them.
KOCO
Fiber optic crews blamed for residents' ongoing water issues in Oklahoma town
MAUD, Okla. — Residents woke up Monday morning in Maud without water in their homes after fiber optic crews hit water lines. Residents, however, said they have dealt with water issues for over a month. "We'll wake up, there will be no water. We'll come home, there's no water,"...
Ponca City News
First steps taken to address Oklahoma’s long standing orphaned well problem
Body WASHINGTON – Oklahoma is set to receive a federal grant to begin addressing an orphaned well problem that has plagued the state for decades. Since the discovery of oil in the late 1800s, an estimated 500,000 oil and gas wells have been drilled statewide. The Department of the...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that are known for serving delicious burgers and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't before. Are your curious to see what made it on the list?
News On 6
Watch: Baby Animals Born At The Tulsa State Fair
What could be cuter than baby animals? More than 100 have been born this week at the Tulsa State Fair. The Birthing Center is at the Super Duty Arena on the fairgrounds. Each mama animal is bred in time to give birth at the fair so people can meet the baby animals. Inside the Aglahoma building at the fair, you'll see dozens of baby animals in their first few days of life.
Man killed in Muskogee ATV crash
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A man was killed in an ATV crash in Muskogee. Muskogee police said 20-year-old Hayden Ross was killed in the crash Thursday. Police said the crash happened at 3600 North York Street in Muskogee between 3 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. Another man was present during the...
KOCO
Integris closing fertility clinic after nearly 40 years of helping Oklahomans become parents
OKLAHOMA CITY — After nearly 40 years of helping Oklahomans become parents, the Bennett Fertility Institute at Integris is closing, leaving limited options for local families who need treatments to have children. "Many, many patients have called us very disappointed, distressed," said Dr. Eli Reshef, a reproductive specialist at...
Comments / 1