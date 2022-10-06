Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Dana White gifted Bob Menery $50,000 for Nelk Boys introduction, now he wants no part of ‘cry baby bullsh-t’
It’s hard to completely wrap our heads around the relationship that Dana White has with the Nelk Boys, but the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president revealed this week that he dished out an additional $50,000 to keep one of the original show contributors happy. Bob Menery, who was a...
Paddy Pimblett plans to fight at UFC 282 but claims he’s having a hard time getting an opponent: “When the contract is in front of them, they’re not as confident”
Paddy Pimblett claims he’s having a hard time getting an opponent. Pimblett hasn’t fought since UFC London in July when he scored a submission victory over Jordan Leavitt. After the win, the plan was for Pimblett to return later this year and his goal was to be on UFC 282 in Las Vegas. However, according to ‘The Baddy’ he’s having a difficult time getting an opponent to sign the contract.
Georges St-Pierre has advice for UFC champ Israel Adesanya: 'It's heavy the crown, my friend'
Georges St-Pierre has offered some advice to UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. St-Pierre (26-2 MMA, 20-2 UFC), a former two-division champion and UFC Hall of Famer, defended his welterweight title nine times before he relinquished the belt and stepped away from the sport in 2013. St-Pierre cited the pressure of...
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul gets in heated exchange with Stephen A. Smith over UFC fighter pay
Jake Paul has heavily spoken out about lack of fighter pay in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) so it wasn’t a big surprise to recently see “Problem Child” get in a heated exchange with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith over that very same topic. Paul, who has been...
RELATED PEOPLE
MMA Fighting
Sean O’Malley: Impressive win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 is one step closer to ‘Conor level’ stardom
Sean O’Malley doesn’t just want to be one of the UFC’s stars, he wants to be the star. The 27-year-old bantamweight contender fights Petr Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 29 with a potential title shot on the line, but O’Malley believes that a statement win over the former champion could lead to more than just a shot at UFC gold. O’Malley is already one of the most talked about fighters on the roster and his goal is to achieve the same notoriety as mainstream superstar Conor McGregor.
SkySports
Leon Edwards: UFC welterweight champion confirms trilogy fight with Kamaru Usman and wants Villa Park date
Leon Edwards has confirmed his welterweight trilogy fight against Kamaru Usman will happen next year and wants it to take place at Villa Park in Birmingham. The Jamaican-British fighter, who is from Birmingham, beat Usman to become UFC world champion in August. Usman said after the fight that he would...
Comments / 0