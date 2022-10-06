ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paddy Pimblett plans to fight at UFC 282 but claims he’s having a hard time getting an opponent: “When the contract is in front of them, they’re not as confident”

Paddy Pimblett claims he’s having a hard time getting an opponent. Pimblett hasn’t fought since UFC London in July when he scored a submission victory over Jordan Leavitt. After the win, the plan was for Pimblett to return later this year and his goal was to be on UFC 282 in Las Vegas. However, according to ‘The Baddy’ he’s having a difficult time getting an opponent to sign the contract.
Sean O’Malley: Impressive win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 is one step closer to ‘Conor level’ stardom

Sean O’Malley doesn’t just want to be one of the UFC’s stars, he wants to be the star. The 27-year-old bantamweight contender fights Petr Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 29 with a potential title shot on the line, but O’Malley believes that a statement win over the former champion could lead to more than just a shot at UFC gold. O’Malley is already one of the most talked about fighters on the roster and his goal is to achieve the same notoriety as mainstream superstar Conor McGregor.
