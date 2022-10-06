Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Blood Center to host First Responders For Life donation event
The Blood Center in Thibodaux is hosting a First Responders For Life donation event, encouraging first responders and members of the community to roll up their sleeves to help save lives. The two part donation drive will take place on the following dates:. Thursday, October 13, from 2 p.m. –...
brproud.com
Halloween trick-or-treating hours in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Halloween is right around the corner! Here is a list of trick-or-treating hours in Greater Baton Rouge. Ascension Parish’s trick-or-treating hours will be on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trick-or-treating hours in Central. Central leaders announced that 2022’s Halloween...
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Parish Indian Education celebrates National Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Lafourche Parish Indian Education celebrates National Indigenous Peoples’ Day today. In addition, the organization is preparing for a month long celebration in November, recognized as Native American Heritage Month. The organization is hosting several upcoming events in celebration:. Family Night- On Thursday, October 20, Lafourche Parish Indian Education students...
houmatimes.com
Mark your Calendars: SCIA to Host HR Workshop November 3
Join the South Central Industrial Association (SCIA) on Thursday, November 3, for a Human Resources Workshop. The workshop will be at the Courtyard by Marriott in Houma, 142 Library Drive. Attendees will receive practical advice that they can take back to their organizations. A complimentary full breakfast will be served! The event begins at 8:00 a.m. and ends around 12:15 p.m. Fisher Phillips will be covering:
houmatimes.com
Houma Republic Women to host Coffee Wine and Politics event
Houma Republic Women will host an evening of discussion on October 13, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Coffee, Wine and Politics event. “Please join us for an evening of fun, where the coffee is hot, the wine is red, and the politics is friendly,” reads a statement from Houma Republic Women.
L'Observateur
St. James arrest reports 10/3 to 10/9
CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. ALLEN, TYRIEAL 25 2311 N CENTRAL AV, LUTCHER, LA 70071. BALLARD, THERINISHA 28 400 WESTSIDE BLVD, HOUMA, LA 70364. 14:56 – SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (MISD) 14:62.3 – UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING (FELONY) ESCHETE, SHAE 30 118 CANAL LN,...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex to host Houma Halloween Open
The countdown to Halloween is here and the Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex is gearing up with Houma Halloween Open Tennis Tournament. The tournament will be held at the Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex (Renaissance) on Saturday, October 22 beginning at 8 a.m. The first round match draw times will be posted...
Healthy family fun day taking place in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families are being encouraged to come out to a healthy family fun day in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Oct. 8. The event is being hosted by Family Road of Greater Baton Rouge and will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 323 E. Airport Avenue.
kadn.com
Food desert impacting Jeanerette's community
Jeanerette, LA (KADN)- Four months after a fire destroyed their only grocery store, residents in the town of Jeanerette in Iberia Parish have found themselves still living in a food desert. Residents tell NEWS15 that the luckiest people in town are those that have vehicles saying they were lucky to...
houmatimes.com
HPD Looking for Two Suspects in Houma Shooting
On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:20 p.m., the Houma Police Department conducted an investigation into a report of gunfire at 7468 Main Street in Houma where a 31-year-old female was struck in her lower extremities. Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify several individuals involved...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - October 9, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on October 9, 2022.
wrkf.org
This popular Cajun Halloween festival in Houma is on an environmental mission
After two pandemic- and hurricane- related cancellations, Houma’s spookiest event returns in late October, with the goal to raise awareness for Louisiana’s disappearing coast. Named after the legendary bayou creature that has the head of a wolf and body of a human, the Rougarou Festival is a staple...
houmatimes.com
Come Brunch and Listen to Jazz at the TCU Jazz Brunch!
The Terrebonne Churches United Foodbank (TCU) will host its Jazz Brunch on November 6, in Houma, but the cause can be supported now!. Help end food insufficiency in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes by supporting Help TCU Foodbank and the St. Francis Vegetable Gardens. The food bank is also holding a silent auction in which they are looking for participants. To help the cause raise critical funds by participating in the auction or making a donation, reach out to Spud McConnell at spud@tcufoodbank.org.
Four teens arrested in deadly Tangipahoa Parish shooting
Four suspects, aged 16, 17, 17, and 18, are in custody in connection with the Saturday night shooting. All four suspects are facing second-degree murder charges.
EBR Coroner’s Office asking for help to ID deceased person
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office along with the LSU FACES Laboratory are asking for the public’s help identifying a deceased man. The coroner’s office reports the man was found in a building on 79th Avenue, near Scenic Highway in the Scotlandville area, on January 19, 2021.
Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office: Body found on Bayouside Dr.
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office (IPSO) has confirmed that a body was found on Bayouside Dr. in New Iberia.
houmatimes.com
Fletcher announced scholarship drawing
Fletcher Technical Community College announced it will host a drawing for a $500 scholarship. The drawing will be conducted on Monday, October 31, 2022. The winner will be announced by the end of the day, and will receive a $500 scholarship. Students can register for the drawing by contacting any enrollment specialist.
WDSU
Gretna Heritage Festival is Back!
GRETNA, La. — Gretna heritage festival kicked off today with lots of live music fun and you can’t forget the food. After a two-year pandemic hiatus festival goers say there just ready to be back to a sense of normalcy. The festival included dozens of food vendors with...
A hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Along the banks of the Mississippi River, among the ropes and tangles of driftwood, you’ll find Patrick Ford. “I like to just come walking by the river to see what’s happening,” he said, “or just look for fun little treasure.”. The...
WDSU
New photos of missing Texas school teacher walking on Constance Street
New photos have emerged of the Texas school teacher who went missing in New Orleans on Sept. 22. Recent photographs show Michelle Reynolds, 48, walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway on Sept. 23 around 4 p.m. The photo shows the exact clothing, hairstyle and color, and shoes that...
