ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Cops investigating N.J. shooting that killed 33-year-old man

A man died after an afternoon shooting in Trenton Sunday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. City police responded to a Shot Spotter activation indicating multiple rounds were fired on Ewing Street at 3:10 p.m., officials said. Officers found Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, on the ground in nearby...
TRENTON, NJ
fox29.com

Trenton police investigate early morning shooting that injured 2 people

TRENTON, N.J. - Trenton police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured two people. According to officials, the shooting happened early Sunday morning, around 4 a.m., on the 1000 block of Genesee Street. Police were called to the location on the report of multiple shots fired. MORE HEADLINES:. Responding...
TRENTON, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Man Gunned Down In Alley In Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police, along with Mercer County Homicide task force, are investigating a shooting on Cross Street and Kersey Alley just after 3:00 pm Sunday. A male was shot multiple times. Residents reported hearing multiple gunshots; Trenton Emergency Medical Services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the man to the Hospital in extreme critical condition. The male later died from his injuries at the Hospital. The victim has been identified as Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406.
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
WPG Talk Radio

Video of Trenton, NJ, H.S. Violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’

TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
TRENTON, NJ
camdencountypd.org

Missing person – Nelia Williams

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old from Glassboro. Nelia Williams was reported missing in Camden after last being seen at the Bonsall Uncommon Charter School. She is described as a black female, 5’9”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, tan shirt and brown tights. She is known to frequent Centerville and Philadelphia.
CAMDEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Cars#City High#Trenton Police#Tpd#Trentonian
Daily Voice

PA Woman, 19, Shot In Paterson

A 19-year-old woman from Allentown, PA was hospitalized after being shot in Paterson on Saturday, Oct. 8, authorities said. The victim was already on her way to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center when police arrived at the shooting scene — North 9th Street and Belmont Avenue — around 9:40 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Dead Minutes Apart In Separate Newark Shootings

Two men died minutes apart in separate Newark shootings early Saturday, Oct. 8, officials said. Altariq Johnson, 36, was shot on the 100 block of Brenner Street while Jordan Rodriguez, 31, was shot on the 600 block of Broadway — both just after 3 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

23-year-old shot on Broad Street in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the area of Windrim and Broad Street in Philadelphia.  According to police, on Tuesday, officers arrived to a shots-fired call to find the 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his right arm. The victim was transported to Einstein Medical Center, where he was listed as being in stable condition. Police released a surveillance video that shows three young males exiting a store in the 5000 Block of South Broad Street.  After exiting the store, one of the male suspects drew a semi-automatic The post 23-year-old shot on Broad Street in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
WSOC Charlotte

2 killed, 1 injured after shooting outside Pennsylvania bar

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON, Pennsylvania — Two people were killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Pennsylvania bar on Friday night, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 11:30 p.m. EDT in the parking lot of Steam Pub in Upper Southampton Township, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. One of the 911 callers to police was by the suspected shooter, according to WPVI-TV.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

Egg Harbor Township teen reported missing

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Egg Harbor Township teen. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described at being...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Princeton Packet

Princeton police blotter

A John Street resident reported the theft of his red and white Vivi folding electric bicycle from his porch sometime between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1. A 42-year-old Trenton man was apprehended on an outstanding warrant for $5,000 from the Princeton Municipal Court Sept. 27. He was allegedly observed on Witherspoon Street by police, who were aware of the warrant. He was processed and released.
PRINCETON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy