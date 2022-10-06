Read full article on original website
Cops investigating N.J. shooting that killed 33-year-old man
A man died after an afternoon shooting in Trenton Sunday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. City police responded to a Shot Spotter activation indicating multiple rounds were fired on Ewing Street at 3:10 p.m., officials said. Officers found Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, on the ground in nearby...
Trenton, NJ man dead after broad daylight fatal shooting
TRENTON — A man is dead after a weekend shooting in the capital city, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office. Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, was found by police on Kersey Alley shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, authorities said. Trenton police arrived at the scene after the city's...
Trenton police investigate early morning shooting that injured 2 people
TRENTON, N.J. - Trenton police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured two people. According to officials, the shooting happened early Sunday morning, around 4 a.m., on the 1000 block of Genesee Street. Police were called to the location on the report of multiple shots fired. MORE HEADLINES:. Responding...
Man Gunned Down In Alley In Trenton
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police, along with Mercer County Homicide task force, are investigating a shooting on Cross Street and Kersey Alley just after 3:00 pm Sunday. A male was shot multiple times. Residents reported hearing multiple gunshots; Trenton Emergency Medical Services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the man to the Hospital in extreme critical condition. The male later died from his injuries at the Hospital. The victim has been identified as Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406.
Video of Trenton, NJ, H.S. Violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’
TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
State Police: Vehicles sought after two separate shootings erupt on I-95 in Philadelphia this weekend
PHILADELPHIA - A busy interstate became the scene of a crime twice this weekend after police say several shots rang out on I-95 in Philadelphia. It appears road rage may have lead to the first shooting on Saturday when a victim's car was struck by gunfire near the Girard Exit around 8:30 a.m.
South Jersey Driver, 37, Killed In Collision With Dump Truck
A 37-year-old man from Camden County was killed when he struck a dump truck in Gloucester County, NJ Advance Media reported. Thurman H. Smith Jr., of Chesilhurst, was heading west on Route 322/Glassboro Road when he struck the vehicle around midnight Thursday, Oct. 6, the outlet said citing Monroe Township police.
Missing person – Nelia Williams
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old from Glassboro. Nelia Williams was reported missing in Camden after last being seen at the Bonsall Uncommon Charter School. She is described as a black female, 5’9”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, tan shirt and brown tights. She is known to frequent Centerville and Philadelphia.
PA Woman, 19, Shot In Paterson
A 19-year-old woman from Allentown, PA was hospitalized after being shot in Paterson on Saturday, Oct. 8, authorities said. The victim was already on her way to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center when police arrived at the shooting scene — North 9th Street and Belmont Avenue — around 9:40 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.
Two Dead Minutes Apart In Separate Newark Shootings
Two men died minutes apart in separate Newark shootings early Saturday, Oct. 8, officials said. Altariq Johnson, 36, was shot on the 100 block of Brenner Street while Jordan Rodriguez, 31, was shot on the 600 block of Broadway — both just after 3 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
23-year-old shot on Broad Street in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the area of Windrim and Broad Street in Philadelphia. According to police, on Tuesday, officers arrived to a shots-fired call to find the 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his right arm. The victim was transported to Einstein Medical Center, where he was listed as being in stable condition. Police released a surveillance video that shows three young males exiting a store in the 5000 Block of South Broad Street. After exiting the store, one of the male suspects drew a semi-automatic The post 23-year-old shot on Broad Street in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police arrest Newark prep school guidance counselor who was fired over alleged inappropriate contact
A guidance counselor who worked at St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark was arrested and is accused of trying to make contact and foster a relationship with what he thought was an underage boy.
Police: Man critically shot in Hunting Park
A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Hunting Park overnight Sunday.
Newark prep school guidance counselor accused of inappropriate contact facing multiple charges
The guidance counselor was recently fired for what St. Benedict's determined was "inappropriate conduct."
2nd suspect charged in double shooting near Temple University's campus
The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says a second suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a double shooting near the campus of Temple University.
2 killed, 1 injured after shooting outside Pennsylvania bar
UPPER SOUTHAMPTON, Pennsylvania — Two people were killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Pennsylvania bar on Friday night, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 11:30 p.m. EDT in the parking lot of Steam Pub in Upper Southampton Township, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. One of the 911 callers to police was by the suspected shooter, according to WPVI-TV.
Egg Harbor Township teen reported missing
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Egg Harbor Township teen. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described at being...
NJ towns declare state of emergency after huge 72 inch water main break
MONTCLAIR — Two North Jersey towns each declared a state of emergency Saturday after a massive 72-inch water main break in Nutley. For the duration of each state of emergency, Montclair and Glen Ridge are not permitting any non-essential water use. The municipalities are both experiencing low water supplies and low water pressure.
Princeton police blotter
A John Street resident reported the theft of his red and white Vivi folding electric bicycle from his porch sometime between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1. A 42-year-old Trenton man was apprehended on an outstanding warrant for $5,000 from the Princeton Municipal Court Sept. 27. He was allegedly observed on Witherspoon Street by police, who were aware of the warrant. He was processed and released.
Shot man driven to local ER, gunman still at large, Bethlehem police say
A shot man was dropped off at a local emergency room early Friday morning, and the culprit is still at large, Bethlehem police said. While no arrests have been made as of late Friday morning, city police said there was no danger to the public. Police said the 30-year-old victim...
