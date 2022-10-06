ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

westernmassnews.com

West Springfield Police: 15 cars broken into in one night

Small businesses still waiting for sports betting study on gaming kiosks in bars. After much anticipation, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission has set a timeline for the launch of sports betting. New iPhone 14 feature can accidently send false alerts to police. Updated: 5 hours ago. A new feature that comes...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to crash on Main Road in Granville

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a car crash on Main Road near Barnard Road in Granville. No injuries related to the accident have been reported. According to Granville Police, Main Road was closed between Barnard and Raegan roads. The road has since reopened. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM)....
GRANVILLE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee Police arrest driver involved in pedestrian crash on Springfield Street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police have arrested the driver involved in the pedestrian crash outside Rumbleseat Bar & Grille on Springfield Street Saturday night. According to Chicopee Police’s Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne, the unidentified male driver remained on scene after the collision. The driver was then transported...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield event educates families on self-protection

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Springfield, an event was held at South Congregational Church Saturday that focused on educating families on how to protect themselves from dangerous situations. The event, S.A.F.E. or (Self-Protection Awareness, and Family Empowerment) was led by local martial artists and community organizers to show kids and their...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee Police, local organizations provide child safety ID kits for parents

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Police Department partnered with Core-Awakening and the Molly Bish Foundation to provide child identification kits to families in order to protect children from being abducted. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reports that roughly 800,000 children are reported missing in the United...
CHICOPEE, MA
City
Holyoke, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to car vs. bicyclist crash in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a car vs. bicyclist crash on Easthampton Road in Northampton. According to Northampton Police, A call came in just after 6:30 Sunday evening reporting a bicyclist being hit by a car in the area of 8 Easthampton Road. The male bicyclist was transported to Cooley Dickison with injuries. The car’s driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The road has since reopened.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Granville Harvest Fair returns after two-year hiatus

Granville, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Granville Harvest Festival has finally returned. The event, which takes place in the center of Granville, highlights several crafters spread out across the green. The annual fair features food, music, demonstrations, books and crafts!. Western Mass News...
GRANVILLE, MA
westernmassnews.com

RESOLVED: Police search for missing four-month-old baby from Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A four-month-old baby was reported missing on Saturday. State police said they were looking for Dhimani Pearson after he was last seen in Enfield on Saturday. Dhimani Pearson was described as a 14-pound baby who is 19″ with brown hair and brown eyes. Pearson is a...
ENFIELD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond to Parker Street after car strikes tree

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Parkers Street early Saturday morning after a car struck a tree. According to Springfield Fire officials, the call came in just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. An occupant was brought to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to one-car crash in Leverett, driver arrested

LEVERETT, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One person is under arrest after crews responded to a one-car crash in Leverett Saturday afternoon. According to police, the call came in just after 12:45 and when they arrived on scene, they found a car in a creek off of North Leverett Road. The cause of...
LEVERETT, MA
westernmassnews.com

Bocce court built to commemorate Italian Heritage Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -October marks Italian Heritage Month. To celebrate, two men from Springfield created a backyard bocce court. Italian Heritage Month was established in 1989 to highlight the achievements and contributions Italian immigrants and their descendants living in the US have achieved. Right now, there are over 26 million Americans of Italian descent in the United States.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

10th annual Wicked In Pink Run benefits cancer center

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday’s sunny skies made for perfect weather for one group of bikers riding for a cause. Riders decked out in pink hit the road to raise awareness and funds for one local cancer center. The Wicked In Pink hosted their 10-annual fundraising motorcycle ride on Sunday.
SOUTHWICK, MA

