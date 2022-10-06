Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Investigation continues after pedestrian struck along Springfield Street in Chicopee
Small businesses still waiting for sports betting study on gaming kiosks in bars. After much anticipation, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission has set a timeline for the launch of sports betting. New iPhone 14 feature can accidently send false alerts to police. Updated: 5 hours ago. A new feature that comes...
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield Police: 15 cars broken into in one night
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to crash on Main Road in Granville
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a car crash on Main Road near Barnard Road in Granville. No injuries related to the accident have been reported. According to Granville Police, Main Road was closed between Barnard and Raegan roads. The road has since reopened. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM)....
westernmassnews.com
Travelers monitoring gas prices with fall foliage season underway
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The colors are changing on the trees across western Massachusetts, which is a beautiful sight to see for any traveler and while that is happening, people are also keeping an eye on how much they spend at the pump. “The colors are so beautiful, and we’re...
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee Police arrest driver involved in pedestrian crash on Springfield Street
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police have arrested the driver involved in the pedestrian crash outside Rumbleseat Bar & Grille on Springfield Street Saturday night. According to Chicopee Police’s Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne, the unidentified male driver remained on scene after the collision. The driver was then transported...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: mental health flag, horror movie marathon, and pink police badges
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, West Springfield, Hadley, and Easthampton. A flag was raised Monday morning at the Mira-Vista Behavioral Health Center in Holyoke for World Mental Health Day. World Mental Health Day is a universal call to make mental health and...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield event educates families on self-protection
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Springfield, an event was held at South Congregational Church Saturday that focused on educating families on how to protect themselves from dangerous situations. The event, S.A.F.E. or (Self-Protection Awareness, and Family Empowerment) was led by local martial artists and community organizers to show kids and their...
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee Police, local organizations provide child safety ID kits for parents
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Police Department partnered with Core-Awakening and the Molly Bish Foundation to provide child identification kits to families in order to protect children from being abducted. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reports that roughly 800,000 children are reported missing in the United...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to car vs. bicyclist crash in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a car vs. bicyclist crash on Easthampton Road in Northampton. According to Northampton Police, A call came in just after 6:30 Sunday evening reporting a bicyclist being hit by a car in the area of 8 Easthampton Road. The male bicyclist was transported to Cooley Dickison with injuries. The car’s driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The road has since reopened.
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating serious crash along Springfield Street in Chicopee
Police investigating serious crash along Springfield Street in Chicopee
westernmassnews.com
Small businesses still waiting for sports betting study on gaming kiosks in bars
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After much anticipation, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission has set a timeline for the launch of sports betting. This comes after sports betting became officially legalized by lawmakers back in August. Fans who want to place legal sports bets in Massachusetts will have to wait until 2023.
westernmassnews.com
Granville Harvest Fair returns after two-year hiatus
Granville, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Granville Harvest Festival has finally returned. The event, which takes place in the center of Granville, highlights several crafters spread out across the green. The annual fair features food, music, demonstrations, books and crafts!. Western Mass News...
westernmassnews.com
RESOLVED: Police search for missing four-month-old baby from Enfield
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A four-month-old baby was reported missing on Saturday. State police said they were looking for Dhimani Pearson after he was last seen in Enfield on Saturday. Dhimani Pearson was described as a 14-pound baby who is 19″ with brown hair and brown eyes. Pearson is a...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to Parker Street after car strikes tree
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Parkers Street early Saturday morning after a car struck a tree. According to Springfield Fire officials, the call came in just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. An occupant was brought to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to one-car crash in Leverett, driver arrested
LEVERETT, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One person is under arrest after crews responded to a one-car crash in Leverett Saturday afternoon. According to police, the call came in just after 12:45 and when they arrived on scene, they found a car in a creek off of North Leverett Road. The cause of...
westernmassnews.com
Bocce court built to commemorate Italian Heritage Month
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -October marks Italian Heritage Month. To celebrate, two men from Springfield created a backyard bocce court. Italian Heritage Month was established in 1989 to highlight the achievements and contributions Italian immigrants and their descendants living in the US have achieved. Right now, there are over 26 million Americans of Italian descent in the United States.
westernmassnews.com
Fire Department holds open house to encourage, educate on fire safety and prevention
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire Prevention Week in the U.S. runs from October 9th until the 15th, and the West Springfield Fire Department held an open house Sunday to show people all the duties assigned to firefighters. It is no secret that firefighters are presented with difficult challenges on...
westernmassnews.com
Sprinkle or light shower possible this afternoon. Temperatures on a warming trend this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s a cool start out there again this morning but temperatures will top out in the lower 60s this afternoon. Temperatures will gradually warm a few degrees each day through the middle of the week. There is a cold front to our north, along the...
westernmassnews.com
10th annual Wicked In Pink Run benefits cancer center
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday’s sunny skies made for perfect weather for one group of bikers riding for a cause. Riders decked out in pink hit the road to raise awareness and funds for one local cancer center. The Wicked In Pink hosted their 10-annual fundraising motorcycle ride on Sunday.
westernmassnews.com
Atwater Park and Hungry Hill neighborhoods celebrate annual end of summer picnic
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Atwater Park Civic Association held its annual end of summer picnic Saturday. This is an annual event intended to bring together the people in the Atwater Park and Hungry Hill neighborhoods. The event featured a barbecue a balloon artist, horse riding and a horse-drawn carriage ride....
