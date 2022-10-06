ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOL Corp

Speed up your home's Wi-Fi — this mesh router just hit an all-time low for Prime Day

Is the router you got from your cable company not cutting it anymore? If it’s slow, laggy and doesn’t cover every room — especially if you live in a two-story house — we've got your salvation. There’s a way to get a fast internet connection everywhere in your home without being forced to huddle in one room. And it's more affordable than ever. Enter the Amazon Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router, a compact wireless wonder that gets the job done as seamlessly as possible. Ahead of next week's Prime Early Access Sale, it's now $75, down from $89. That’s the all-time lowest price for this popular gizmo.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Buying a Budget Laptop in 2022: A Simple (But Complete) Guide

As we start to gear up for the holiday shopping season, it's an ideal time to learn how to shop for a cheap laptop. I don't mean cheap in the pejorative sense: What I mean is an inexpensive laptop that performs well and offers good overall value, despite the low cost. Colloquially, people say "cheap," so let's roll with that.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandisk#Ssds#Sec#Western Digital#Edit Multicam 4k
ZDNet

Walmart Rollbacks sale: The RCA 50" 4K smart TV is available for only $178

During Walmart's New Rollbacks and More sales event, you can grab a smart TV with a large 50" display for a substantial discount. The RCA smart 50" TV tends to retail for $399. However, while the event continues, this product is available while stocks last for only $178, a markdown of 55% and a saving of $221.
SHOPPING
ZDNet

Roku TV deal: Get the TCL 43-inch 4K Roku smart TV for just $130

Target has now launched its three-day Target Deal Days sale, with hundreds -- if not thousands -- of great deals in tech to be taken advantage of. Among the deals we particularly like is a cheap smart TV, the TCL 43" 4k Smart Roku TV, which can be purchased for only $129 for a limited time. The typical retail price is $349, saving you $220, or 63% off the usual RRP.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Yahoo!

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Phone Arena

Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date

The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 are on sale at massive discounts in multiple 'affordable' options

Whether or not Apple plans to make a big deal out of the announcement of its next-gen iPad and iPad Pros, said announcement is definitely right around the corner. With multiple holiday and pre-holiday sales events organized by various major US retailers also on the horizon, it's certainly not surprising to see the current-gen 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros heavily marked down shortly after the latest non-Pro 10.2-inch model.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Best Buy October savings event — top early holiday deals

Best Buy's October savings event includes excellent fall discounts on top-rated electronics. The big box retailer offers tons of Prime Early Access Sale alternative deals on laptops, tablets, PC accesories, gaming and more. One top Best Buy deal offers the Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 for just $649...
RETAIL
The US Sun

How to clear the cache on an iPhone

IF YOUR iPhone is running a bit slow, don't immediately resort to buying a new one. You might just need to clear your caches to boost your iPhone's speed. Depending on the type of cache you want to clear, there are several ways to proceed. Clear your Safari cache. It...
CELL PHONES
SPY

What To Consider Before Swapping to USB Outlets

Table of Contents What to Consider Before Installing USB Outlets USB Outlets Compatibility Proper Fit for USB Outlets Forward Thinking of Future USB Models Other Options: No Wiring Required With so many devices being powered or charged via USB connections, you might find yourself running out of available plugs or resorting to filling up the plugs with a multitude of charging adapters. One solution to this problem is to upgrade your wall outlets to a dual AC plus USB option or to install an all-USB wall outlet. Before you run off to grab your tools to make it happen, there are a few things you might want...
TECHNOLOGY

