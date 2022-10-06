Campus Check-In features Illini-Iowa, Notre Dame’s Las Vegas game

CHICAGO – It’s a week where the Illini have a chance to show their improvement in 2022 under the light in Champaign while the Fighting Irish take the field under the bright lights of “Sin City.”

It’s a big week for the Illinois and Notre Dame football programs for their own reasons, and both are hoping for a victory in their respective night games.

Those two stories are just a few that we’ll have on Campus Check-In on WGN News Now on October 6th as we take a look around the local college sports landscape.

Northwestern will face the Wisconsin team that was crushed by Illinois last Saturday in Madison this week in Evanston, with the Badgers under the direction of a new coach after Paul Chyrst was fired on Sunday.

Just like the Wildcats, Northern Illinois is currently on a four-game losing streak as they lost their Mid-American Conference opener to Ball State on the road last week. The Huskies will host Toledo at 2:30 PM in DeKalb looking for their first win since Week 1.

The Big Ten announced their preseason men’s and women’s preseason all-conference teams this week, and a native of Chicago is on that list. Plus Notre Dame has an initiative to help their community at a game coming up in a few weeks.

On top of that, we’ll check out some other programs around the area that are currently at the top of the rankings in their men’s or women’s sports.

Larry Hawley has more on all of these teams in the “Campus Check In” on WGN News Now, which you can watch live at 4 PM in the video above.

