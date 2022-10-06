ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

NBC Sports

49ers fear torn ACL for Emmanuel Moseley, broken hand for Jimmie Ward

The 49ers were hit hard by injuries in today’s win over the Panthers. San Francisco cornerback Emmaunel Moseley is likely out for the season with a torn ACL, coach Kyle Shanahan said after today’s game. Safety Jimmie Ward broke his hand, although at the moment it’s unclear how...
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers lose Robbie Gould to knee injury

The injuries are piling up for the 49ers. San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould suffered a knee injury while making a tackle on a kickoff and has been ruled out for the rest of today’s game against the Panthers. The 49ers have also lost their best pass rusher, Nick Bosa,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Commanders' Ron Rivera accidentally crushes Wentz's play

I think sports fans sometimes misunderstand how difficult it is to give press conferences multiple times per week for months on end the way NFL head coaches do. At some point you're bound to stick your foot in your mouth and say something you didn't mean to say, or a way that doesn't accurately convey your message.
NFL
NBC Sports

Twitter loses it over questionable roughing call on Tom Brady

It's good to be the GOAT. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knows that, but he was reminded of it yet again on Sunday. With Tampa Bay leading the Atlanta Falcons by six late in the fourth quarter, Brady and the Bucs were gifted 15 yards on a... questionable... roughing the passer penalty. Take a look:
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Baker Mayfield wearing walking boot after Sunday’s loss to 49ers

The Panthers fell to 1-4 with their 37-15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. Now, they may have to deal with another injury at quarterback. Baker Mayfield was wearing a walking boot on his left foot during his postgame press conference, as noted by multiple reporters on the scene. Mayfield said in his press conference that he had a left ankle injury and would get an MRI on it to determine its severity.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Why Edelman is bullish on Zappe, 2022 Patriots after rout of Lions

How important was the New England Patriots' Week 5 win over the Detroit Lions?. If you ask Julian Edelman, it's a sign that order has been restored in New England. After starting the season 1-3, the Patriots delivered a dominant all-around performance Sunday at Gillette Stadium, shutting out the Lions' top-ranked offense while rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe posted a 100.0 passer rating in his first NFL start.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Raiders' Davante Adams shoves cameraman to ground after loss

Davante Adams took his frustrations out on a cameraman. As the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver walked off the field following a devastating 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, what appeared to be a cameraman crossed in front of him while carrying a piece of equipment. Adams shoved him with both hands, sending him crashing to the ground.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Report: Browns acquire former Pro Bowl LB ahead of Pats matchup

The Cleveland Browns apparently weren't happy with their linebacker depth entering next Sunday's matchup with the New England Patriots. The Browns acquired veteran linebacker Deion Jones in a trade with the Falcons on Sunday night, swapping late-round 2024 draft picks with Atlanta to facilitate the deal, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Tua Tagovailoa not ready for “football stuff,” Teddy Bridgewater still in concussion protocol

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel offered updates about quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater at the start of his Monday press conference. McDaniel was asked if Tagovailoa has been ruled out for the team’s Week Six game against the Vikings because of the concussion he suffered in the team’s Week Four loss to the Bengals. McDaniel didn’t rule Tagovailoa out and said the team is constantly re-evaluating how the quarterback is feeling before adding that he’s not ready to get on a field yet.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Roob's observations: An underrated quality this Eagles team has

A remarkable reversal in the secondary, a revealing defensive stat and a look back at the Eagles’ wide receivers just two years ago. The Eagles are undefeated, 10 observations are undefeated, we’re all undefeated!. 1. One thing about this Eagles team, we know they’re very talented. We know...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

49ers lose Nick Bosa to groin injury

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has been knocked out of today’s game in Carolina with a groin injury. The 49ers announced early in the third quarter that Bosa will not return to the game. Bosa entered today’s game with an NFL-leading six sacks this season. He’s a big loss...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts feels like he let Eagles down on Sunday

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has had a big hand in the team’s 5-0 start to the regular season, but he wasn’t all smiles after the team beat the Cardinals 20-17 on Sunday. Hurts led the Eagles on a long drive in the final nine minutes of a 17-17...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Jimmy G reveals first thought on sideline after Lance injury

Jimmy Garoppolo was standing on the sideline completing his duties as the 49ers' backup quarterback when Trey Lance went down with a season-ending injury in Week 2. "I thought he got a concussion at first," Garoppolo said on "The TK Show" podcast to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "I thought it would be a couple of plays, and then actually [49ers reconditioning director] Ryan Donahue was next to me and he goes, 'I think he dislocated his ankle.'
NFL
NBC Sports

Pete Carroll: Seahawks didn’t call fake punt

Seahawks punter Michael Dickson set up a Saints touchdown today when he fumbled on what appeared to be a fake punt. But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game that it wasn’t a fake. Instead, Carroll said the call was for Dickson to roll out before punting. But...
SEATTLE, WA
NFL
NBC Sports

Belichick has high praise for Zappe after Week 5 win

Bill Belichick likes what he has seen from Bailey Zappe through the rookie quarterback's first two NFL games. After nearly leading the New England Patriots to a win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, Zappe impressed in Sunday's 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions. He completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL start.
NFL
NBC Sports

Davante Adams shoves man to ground on way to locker room

Raiders receiver Davante Adams was visibly frustrated with the outcome of Monday night’s game. He allowed his frustration to get the better of him. While heading toward the tunnel after the 30-29 loss to the Chiefs, Adams shoved to the ground a man carrying a piece of equipment. The man crossed Adams’s path, and Adams gave him a two-handed shoved to the ground.
NFL
NBC Sports

Browns waive Miller Forristall, cut Josh Rosen from practice squad

The Browns picked up linebacker Deion Jones in a trade with the Falcons on Monday and that meant they needed to clear a roster spot for the new member of the team. They did so by waiving tight end Miller Forristall. Forristall opened this season on the practice squad and he was signed to the active roster on October 1.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Why Jalen Hurts felt like he let his teammates down

We know Jalen Hurts is always hard on himself. We know he’s always striving for perfection. We know he expects more from himself than anyone else possibly can. Still, it was weird to hear Hurts say Sunday that he feels like he let the team down. After a win.
NFL

