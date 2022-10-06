Suspect in shooting near Reno City Hall charged with murder, concealed carry without a permit

The Reno Justice Court arraigned Nicholas Nevarez, 27, on Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting near City Hall on Sunday.

Prosecutors have charged Nevarez with open murder and felony concealed carry of a deadly weapon without a permit. Nevarez will have a bail hearing on Oct. 11.

The Washoe County Medical Examiner confirmed earlier this week that the victim was Jalawrence Holden, 29, of Reno. He died of multiple gunshot wounds. One other person with minor gunshot wounds remained on scene.

The homicide took place around 4:20 p.m. at First Street and Lincoln Alley.

