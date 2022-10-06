Read full article on original website
Oleksandr Zinchenko passionately celebrates Bukayo Saka's winning penalty in Arsenal's victory over Liverpool - with the injured Gunners defender cheering on his side from inside the Emirates Stadium
Oleksandr Zinchenko was filmed celebrating Bukayo Saka's winning goal as Arsenal defeated Liverpool 3-2 on Sunday. With the score at 2-2, 21-year-old Saka stepped up to put his side ahead from the penalty spot in the 76th minute after Thiago had clipped Gabriel Jesus in the area. The forward slotted...
Frank Lampard Praises 'Abnormal' Cristiano Ronaldo After Manchester United Defeat
Manchester United faced Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday evening and despite an early goal for the Tofees, United won the game 2-1. Alex Iwobi scored a fantastic goal from long range but a strike from new signing Antony and then, later on at the end of the first half, a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo on the break was enough for a win.
Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Saka wins huge five-goal thriller
Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table as Bukayo Saka’s late penalty earned them a vital win over Liverpool, whose struggles continued.Arsenal made the perfect start as they took the lead after just 58 seconds, with Gabriel Martinelli finishing their first attack following a clever pass from Martin Odegaard.But Liverpool responded well and were the better side as they found the equaliser through Darwin Nunez, only for Jurgen Klopp’s side to concede on the counter-attack on the stroke of half time as Bukayo Saka finished off a move at the back post.Roberto Firmino’s excellent finish moved...
LIVE Transfer Talk: Ronaldo to MLS from Man United as Inter Miami seek move
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Miami to move for...
Harry Kane goal carries Tottenham to victory over Brighton
Harry Kane's header carried Tottenham to a 1-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at Falmer Stadium on Saturday. Kane took his season's tally to eight goals as he put his side ahead in the 22nd minute of the game, connecting with Son Heung-min's cross to flick the ball over Robert Sánchez with his head.
England’s impressive 23-match unbeaten run under Sarina Wiegman
England added another impressive notch to their unbeaten run under Sarina Wiegman with Friday night’s win over the United States.Lauren Hemp’s opener and Georgia Stanway’s penalty saw off the reigning world champions to make it 23 games without defeat for Wiegman, along the way winning the Lionesses’ first major trophy at Euro 2022.Here, the PA news agency looks back at the impressive run.World Cup qualifyingIt took just 12 minutes for Ella Toone to score the first goal of Wiegman’s reign, and seven more followed before the opening World Cup qualifier against North Macedonia was out.There were 10 in the return...
Erik Ten Hag Reacts To Everton 1-2 Manchester United
Erik Ten Hag has spoken following Manchester United’s away win against Everton.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th club goal sends Manchester United past Everton
It was disrespectful to bring Cristiano Ronaldo on against Manchester City, Erik ten Hag had controversially argued. When level against Everton, when Anthony Martial limped off, the Dutchman deemed it acceptable to introduce the demoted great. It soon look inspired. As he has done time and again in a career that has defied credibility, Ronaldo brought up a milestone. A 700th goal for his clubs ended Everton’s six-game unbeaten run.If it was an eloquent response from Ronaldo, after Ten Hag said this week that he was “pissed off” he was on the bench, and he looked altogether more fulfilled...
Reims 0-0 PSG: Christophe Galtier's side are held to a goalless draw - as Sergio Ramos is sent off in the first half on a frustrating night for French giants
Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain played more than one half with 10 men but salvaged a goalless draw at Stade de Reims on Saturday to extend their unbeaten run this season. Sergio Ramos picked up a straight red card as tempers flared shortly before halftime but a reshuffled PSG, in the absence of the injured Lionel Messi, managed to keep a clean sheet.
Gabriel Martinelli sends message to Arsenal teammates after Liverpool win
Gabriel Martinelli wants Arsenal to remain grounded after they returned to the top of the Premier League with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Liverpool.Bukayo Saka scored the winner from the penalty spot to send the Gunners back to the summit, with Sunday’s opponents now trailing 14 points behind having pushed Manchester City all the way for the title last term.Arsenal have enjoyed an impressive start to the season – having lost just one game against Manchester United – and are being spoken about as contenders, but Martinelli, who fired Arsenal into an early lead against Liverpool, has urged caution.“I...
Martin Odegaard expecting 'desperate' Liverpool to be 'dangerous' against Arsenal
Martin Odegaard thinks Liverpool will be desperate to get a result against Arsenal given their poor start to the season and they are therefore 'dangerous'.
Manchester City Vs Southampton; Confirmed Line-Ups
Manchester City take on Southampton at The Etihad as they look to close the gap at the top of the table to Arsenal before The Gunners play Liverpool on Sunday. City's first two games since club football returned after the international break were comfortable victories against rivals Manchester United and FC Copenhagen in the Champions League with the Premier League Champions scoring 11 goals in those games.
Watch: Arsenal v Liverpool Official Highlights – Saka seals nail-biting win over Liverpool
What a pulsating and nail-biting game from start to finish, and I was on the edge of my seat right until the final whistle, especially with the ref giving Liverpool an extra three minutes on top of the five minutes of added time. Beating Liverpool was sweet enough, but knowing...
Arsenal report: Gunners in shock swoop for N'Golo Kante from Chelsea
Arsenal are in prime position to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante to complete their midfield
Mikel Arteta delights in Arsenal's feisty win over Liverpool as Gunners boss hails his side's new-found 'character' to get past Jurgen Klopp's visitors to return to the top of the Premier League
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has lauded his players after they beat Liverpool 3-2 in a fiesty contest at the Emirates. Liverpool twice equalised from losing positions, but Arsenal secured the win in the 76th minute after Bukayo Saka converted from the penalty spot. It was a second goal of the...
Twitter Reacts: Full Time, Arsenal vs Liverpool
Liverpool suffered yet another disappointing result this evening as they lost 3-2 away to Arsenal, we take a look at how twitter reacted to the result
AC Milan vs Chelsea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight
Chelsea face AC Milan at the San Siro in the Champions League tonight in their biggest test so far under Graham Potter.Last week’s 3-0 win over the Italian champions was their first of the Champions League group stages and eased a bit of pressure on Chelsea after their winless start.But a defeat in Italy could still make qualification to the knockout stages awkward, and Stefano Pioli’s side will be determined to put in a better performance at home than last weekend.Chelsea are in a good run of form and have won three games in a row in all competitions,...
10-man PSG extends lead of Ligue 1 to 3 points
PARIS (AP) — Ten-man Paris Saint-Germain extended its lead of the French league to three points and stayed undefeated after drawing with Reims 0-0 on Saturday. The defending champion was short-handed from the 41st minute after Sergio Ramos was sent off for dissent. PSG looked disjointed and pedestrian after...
Player Ratings - Liverpool Suffer 3-2 Defeat Away To Martinelli Inspired Arsenal
Liverpool failed to build on midweek's UEFA Champions League win over Rangers losing 3-2 away at Arsenal in Premier League Action. Martinelli opened the scoring within the first minute before Nunez levelled the scoring.
Galtier Provides a Pivotal Update on Messi’s Calf Injury Ahead of PSG’s Key Fixtures Against Benfica, Marseille
Lionel Messi missed Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 away fixture against Reims due to his calf injury, and the ailment will keep him on the sidelines for at least one more match. On Monday, PSG officially ruled the Argentine forward out from its UEFA Champions League home group stage fixture against Benfica due to his nagging injury.
