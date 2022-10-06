ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Oleksandr Zinchenko passionately celebrates Bukayo Saka's winning penalty in Arsenal's victory over Liverpool - with the injured Gunners defender cheering on his side from inside the Emirates Stadium

Oleksandr Zinchenko was filmed celebrating Bukayo Saka's winning goal as Arsenal defeated Liverpool 3-2 on Sunday. With the score at 2-2, 21-year-old Saka stepped up to put his side ahead from the penalty spot in the 76th minute after Thiago had clipped Gabriel Jesus in the area. The forward slotted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Saka wins huge five-goal thriller

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table as Bukayo Saka’s late penalty earned them a vital win over Liverpool, whose struggles continued.Arsenal made the perfect start as they took the lead after just 58 seconds, with Gabriel Martinelli finishing their first attack following a clever pass from Martin Odegaard.But Liverpool responded well and were the better side as they found the equaliser through Darwin Nunez, only for Jurgen Klopp’s side to concede on the counter-attack on the stroke of half time as Bukayo Saka finished off a move at the back post.Roberto Firmino’s excellent finish moved...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Ronaldo to MLS from Man United as Inter Miami seek move

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Miami to move for...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Kieran Tierney
Person
Takehiro Tomiyasu
Person
Marquinhos
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Kieran Trippier
ESPN

Harry Kane goal carries Tottenham to victory over Brighton

Harry Kane's header carried Tottenham to a 1-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at Falmer Stadium on Saturday. Kane took his season's tally to eight goals as he put his side ahead in the 22nd minute of the game, connecting with Son Heung-min's cross to flick the ball over Robert Sánchez with his head.
MLS
The Independent

England’s impressive 23-match unbeaten run under Sarina Wiegman

England added another impressive notch to their unbeaten run under Sarina Wiegman with Friday night’s win over the United States.Lauren Hemp’s opener and Georgia Stanway’s penalty saw off the reigning world champions to make it 23 games without defeat for Wiegman, along the way winning the Lionesses’ first major trophy at Euro 2022.Here, the PA news agency looks back at the impressive run.World Cup qualifyingIt took just 12 minutes for Ella Toone to score the first goal of Wiegman’s reign, and seven more followed before the opening World Cup qualifier against North Macedonia was out.There were 10 in the return...
SOCCER
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th club goal sends Manchester United past Everton

It was disrespectful to bring Cristiano Ronaldo on against Manchester City, Erik ten Hag had controversially argued. When level against Everton, when Anthony Martial limped off, the Dutchman deemed it acceptable to introduce the demoted great. It soon look inspired. As he has done time and again in a career that has defied credibility, Ronaldo brought up a milestone. A 700th goal for his clubs ended Everton’s six-game unbeaten run.If it was an eloquent response from Ronaldo, after Ten Hag said this week that he was “pissed off” he was on the bench, and he looked altogether more fulfilled...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Arsenal#Europa League#Bodo Glimt#The Times Of London#Brazilian#Crystal Palace
Daily Mail

Reims 0-0 PSG: Christophe Galtier's side are held to a goalless draw - as Sergio Ramos is sent off in the first half on a frustrating night for French giants

Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain played more than one half with 10 men but salvaged a goalless draw at Stade de Reims on Saturday to extend their unbeaten run this season. Sergio Ramos picked up a straight red card as tempers flared shortly before halftime but a reshuffled PSG, in the absence of the injured Lionel Messi, managed to keep a clean sheet.
SOCCER
The Independent

Gabriel Martinelli sends message to Arsenal teammates after Liverpool win

Gabriel Martinelli wants Arsenal to remain grounded after they returned to the top of the Premier League with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Liverpool.Bukayo Saka scored the winner from the penalty spot to send the Gunners back to the summit, with Sunday’s opponents now trailing 14 points behind having pushed Manchester City all the way for the title last term.Arsenal have enjoyed an impressive start to the season – having lost just one game against Manchester United – and are being spoken about as contenders, but Martinelli, who fired Arsenal into an early lead against Liverpool, has urged caution.“I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester City Vs Southampton; Confirmed Line-Ups

Manchester City take on Southampton at The Etihad as they look to close the gap at the top of the table to Arsenal before The Gunners play Liverpool on Sunday. City's first two games since club football returned after the international break were comfortable victories against rivals Manchester United and FC Copenhagen in the Champions League with the Premier League Champions scoring 11 goals in those games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Country
Japan
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta delights in Arsenal's feisty win over Liverpool as Gunners boss hails his side's new-found 'character' to get past Jurgen Klopp's visitors to return to the top of the Premier League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has lauded his players after they beat Liverpool 3-2 in a fiesty contest at the Emirates. Liverpool twice equalised from losing positions, but Arsenal secured the win in the 76th minute after Bukayo Saka converted from the penalty spot. It was a second goal of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

AC Milan vs Chelsea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Chelsea face AC Milan at the San Siro in the Champions League tonight in their biggest test so far under Graham Potter.Last week’s 3-0 win over the Italian champions was their first of the Champions League group stages and eased a bit of pressure on Chelsea after their winless start.But a defeat in Italy could still make qualification to the knockout stages awkward, and Stefano Pioli’s side will be determined to put in a better performance at home than last weekend.Chelsea are in a good run of form and have won three games in a row in all competitions,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

10-man PSG extends lead of Ligue 1 to 3 points

PARIS (AP) — Ten-man Paris Saint-Germain extended its lead of the French league to three points and stayed undefeated after drawing with Reims 0-0 on Saturday. The defending champion was short-handed from the 41st minute after Sergio Ramos was sent off for dissent. PSG looked disjointed and pedestrian after...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy