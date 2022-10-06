ASBURY PARK: MONMOUTH COUNTY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE RECOGNIZES TWO HERO OFFICERS FOR SAVING PERSON IN CRISIS

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For HelpAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Red Gables: Elevating the Standard for Food FestivalsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
NJs $26M Launch of First Phase of Universal Preschool Strategic Plan Announced at West Long Branch Elementary SchoolMorristown MinuteWest Long Branch, NJ
This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenCranbury Township, NJ
Related
Dog owner who was KO’d by Jersey City police officer in 2017 will receive $925K settlement
It was a rough four-month stretch for the Jersey City Police Department, and now the City Council is writing out another check to pay for it. A city man who suffered multiple facial fractures when he was punched by a police officer in May 2017 over his unleashed dog will receive $925,000 from the city to end his federal lawsuit, the second six-figure police brutality lawsuit settlement in two weeks.
Teenager fatally stabbed during altercation in Passaic County
A teenager was fatally stabbed during an altercation in Passaic County on Saturday.
Cops investigating N.J. shooting that killed 33-year-old man
A man died after an afternoon shooting in Trenton Sunday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. City police responded to a Shot Spotter activation indicating multiple rounds were fired on Ewing Street at 3:10 p.m., officials said. Officers found Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, on the ground in nearby...
Trenton, NJ man dead after broad daylight fatal shooting
TRENTON — A man is dead after a weekend shooting in the capital city, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office. Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, was found by police on Kersey Alley shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, authorities said. Trenton police arrived at the scene after the city's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prosecutor’s office: 1 dead in stabbing during altercation involving 2 teens
The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office is probing a deadly stabbing involving two teenagers in Passaic.
Accused Cocaine Dealer Busted With Handgun, 129 Ammo Rounds In Hudson County: Prosecutor
A traffic stop in Hudson County led to drug and weapons charges for a man accused of selling cocaine, authorities said. Ramon Lopez-Arias, 31, of West New York, was charged with drug possession with intent to distribute cocaine, unlawful weapon possession, and possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said on Monday, Oct. 10.
NBC New York
Paterson Police Shoot, Kill Suspected Carjacker: Sources
Police investigating multiple carjackings in New Jersey opened fire, killing a suspected thief behind the wheel of a stolen car, law enforcement sources said. Sources involved in the case said police were checking out reported carjackings in Paterson near Van Houten Street and Straight Street Monday afternoon. Officers tracked down the suspect, and shots were fired soon after police arrived at the scene.
Candlelight vigil today for East Orange teen Letrell Duncan
EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- A candlelight vigil will be held Monday in East Orange for a beloved student-athlete shot and killed as he walked home from school. Family, friends and community leaders will gather near East Orange Campus High School to call for justice in the case. Investigators say 16-year-old Letrell Duncan was shot four times just blocks from the school last Monday. It's unclear if Duncan, a standout basketball player, was the intended target. Monday's vigil will get underway at 1 p.m. on the corner of Lincoln Street and Park Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Judge: Jury in West Windsor, NJ wife slaying won’t be told about earlier conviction
TRENTON — A judge has decided that jurors who are asked to decide whether a man killed his wife in New Jersey will not be told that he was convicted earlier of having killed his first wife in Ohio. NJ.com reports that the decision last week by Judge Peter...
Pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver outside Elizabeth bar
A 31-year-old Elizabeth man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash outside a bar in the city early Saturday, officials said. The man had just left the bar on Newark Avenue around 3 a.m. when a vehicle speeding toward Newark hit him, according to city of Elizabeth spokeswoman Ruby Contreras.
Dinosaur sculptures at N.J. state park apparently destroyed
An artist’s dinosaur sculptures hidden in the woods in a state park in Monmouth County appear to have been destroyed, according to photos of the park taken on Monday. The sculptures, made out of sticks, branches and twine, were knocked over and in piles on the ground in Allaire State Park. It’s unclear how they were destroyed.
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
Police Report: Theft, Heroin Manufacture & Dealing, Weapons, Assault, Terroristic Threats, Harassment, Robbery, DWI
The following September criminal incidents and arrests were reported by Red Bank police. An arrest does not constitute a conviction. • The theft of two bottle of Johnny Walker Black, valued at $74.62, from a business in the area of Newman Springs Road was reported. Patrolman Preston Mellaci took the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former NJ women’s prison officer indicted on inmate rape charge
FLEMINGTON – A grand jury has indicted a former senior corrections officer at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women on the charge of raping an inmate just over a year ago. Tyrell Harris-McLaughlin, 29, of Jersey City was indicted last Thursday, Sept. 29. It was announced Friday by...
Two Dead Minutes Apart In Separate Newark Shootings
Two men died minutes apart in separate Newark shootings early Saturday, Oct. 8, officials said. Altariq Johnson, 36, was shot on the 100 block of Brenner Street while Jordan Rodriguez, 31, was shot on the 600 block of Broadway — both just after 3 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
Female Motorcyclist, 52, Hospitalized In Bergen County Crash
A 52-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized in a Bergen County crash Saturday, Oct. 8, authorities said. The woman was struck by a car on Broad Avenue at Probst Avenue in Fairview when she was struck by a car around 12:20 p.m., Chief David Brennan said. The motorcyclist was taken to Hackensack...
21 years after killing her 3-year-old daughter, Staten Island mom, 45, is released from prison
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Julie Herrnkind, the young Stapleton mother who, along with her husband, brutally killed their 3-year-old daughter in their home over two decades ago, is a free woman. Herrnkind, 45, was released from prison on Tuesday, after serving about 21 years of her 25-year sentence for...
Have You Seen This Funny New Jersey Street Sign In Your Town?
We do a lot of driving here in New Jersey. Most of the time it’s frustrating, and it’s almost never entertaining. This sign changed all that. We’ve all seen those digital signs that usually have one of those “don’t text and drive” or “don’t drink and drive” signs.
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is Terrifying
Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New Jersey.
70-year-old New Jersey shoots and kills himself as police respond to burglary call
SECAUCUS, NJ – A 70-year-old man was rushed to the hospital with a single gunshot...
Teen Stabbing Suspects Lead Pursuit Across Union County In Stolen Car: Police
Three 16-year-old boys led a police pursuit in a stolen car after a 19-year-old man was stabbed in Linden Friday, Oct. 7, authorities said. The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on the 400 block of N. Wood Avenue, Linden police said. The victim, of Elizabeth, was treated on scene then...
Comments / 2