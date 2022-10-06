ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

ASBURY PARK: MONMOUTH COUNTY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE RECOGNIZES TWO HERO OFFICERS FOR SAVING PERSON IN CRISIS

By Sanjib Daimary Sanjib Daimary
ocscanner.news
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Dog owner who was KO’d by Jersey City police officer in 2017 will receive $925K settlement

It was a rough four-month stretch for the Jersey City Police Department, and now the City Council is writing out another check to pay for it. A city man who suffered multiple facial fractures when he was punched by a police officer in May 2017 over his unleashed dog will receive $925,000 from the city to end his federal lawsuit, the second six-figure police brutality lawsuit settlement in two weeks.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Cops investigating N.J. shooting that killed 33-year-old man

A man died after an afternoon shooting in Trenton Sunday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. City police responded to a Shot Spotter activation indicating multiple rounds were fired on Ewing Street at 3:10 p.m., officials said. Officers found Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, on the ground in nearby...
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asbury Park, NJ
Asbury Park, NJ
Crime & Safety
Monmouth County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Monmouth County, NJ
City
Asbury, NJ
Daily Voice

Accused Cocaine Dealer Busted With Handgun, 129 Ammo Rounds In Hudson County: Prosecutor

A traffic stop in Hudson County led to drug and weapons charges for a man accused of selling cocaine, authorities said. Ramon Lopez-Arias, 31, of West New York, was charged with drug possession with intent to distribute cocaine, unlawful weapon possession, and possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said on Monday, Oct. 10.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NBC New York

Paterson Police Shoot, Kill Suspected Carjacker: Sources

Police investigating multiple carjackings in New Jersey opened fire, killing a suspected thief behind the wheel of a stolen car, law enforcement sources said. Sources involved in the case said police were checking out reported carjackings in Paterson near Van Houten Street and Straight Street Monday afternoon. Officers tracked down the suspect, and shots were fired soon after police arrived at the scene.
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

Candlelight vigil today for East Orange teen Letrell Duncan

EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- A candlelight vigil will be held Monday in East Orange for a beloved student-athlete shot and killed as he walked home from school. Family, friends and community leaders will gather near East Orange Campus High School to call for justice in the case. Investigators say 16-year-old Letrell Duncan was shot four times just blocks from the school last Monday. It's unclear if Duncan, a standout basketball player, was the intended target. Monday's vigil will get underway at 1 p.m. on the corner of Lincoln Street and Park Avenue. 
EAST ORANGE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police
NJ.com

Dinosaur sculptures at N.J. state park apparently destroyed

An artist’s dinosaur sculptures hidden in the woods in a state park in Monmouth County appear to have been destroyed, according to photos of the park taken on Monday. The sculptures, made out of sticks, branches and twine, were knocked over and in piles on the ground in Allaire State Park. It’s unclear how they were destroyed.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Two Dead Minutes Apart In Separate Newark Shootings

Two men died minutes apart in separate Newark shootings early Saturday, Oct. 8, officials said. Altariq Johnson, 36, was shot on the 100 block of Brenner Street while Jordan Rodriguez, 31, was shot on the 600 block of Broadway — both just after 3 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
NEWARK, NJ
Travel Maven

The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is Terrifying

Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New Jersey.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy