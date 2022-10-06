Read full article on original website
Fox Nation Set To Probe ‘Girl Scout Murders’ Following Aftermath of Hulu Documentary
Fox Nation is reopening the 1977 case of three young Girl Scouts who were murdered during a camping trip outside Tulsa, OK, just months after Hulu examined it in a documentary miniseries. Fox Nation’s “Girl Scout Murders” will examine new revelations about the case that have recently surfaced due to Faith Phillips, an author who has written a book about the crime. In June of 1977, the bodies of three young girls, Lori Lee Farmer, 8; Michelle Guse, 9; and Doris Denise Milner, 10, of Tulsa, were discovered after they had been abducted from their tent during the night....
murphysmultiverse.com
New ‘Madame Web’ Set Video Teases Fight With a New Spider-Man
The star-studded and again-delayed Madame Web has not had a particularly secretive production. Recently, a batch of set photos allegedly show Tahar Rahim’s stunt double going up against Dakota Johnson’s and Celeste O’Connor’s characters. The photos clearly show Rahim’s stunt double dressed in what appears to be an alternate Spider-Man suit.
murphysmultiverse.com
Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ Eyeing ‘Renfield’s Nicholas Hoult for Undisclosed Role
Nicholaus Hoult may have been getting addicted to vampire stories, as while he’s been busy working on the Dracula retelling Renfield, where he stars opposite Nicolas Cage. Now, he has seemingly joined the upcoming Nosferatu retelling by The Northman‘s Robert Eggers. From the sounds of it, he is still in negotiations for a role and would join the cast that currently consists of Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Smile’ Aiming for $13+ Million Second Weekend
Paramount’s Smile looks set to take the top spot at the box office for its second weekend. The horror flick is currently on track for at least $13 million in its second weekend following $3.85 million in sales on Friday. Directed by newcomer Parker Finn, Smile pulled in an...
murphysmultiverse.com
Vin Diesel Says Marvel Studios Interested In a Groot ‘Planet X’ Movie
Fans are preparing to bid farewell to everyone’s favorite band of intergalactic misfits, with Summer 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 potentially marking the end of the Guardians as we know them. However, one of the group’s stars may believe that the end of the road for Groot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has not yet arrived.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Werewolf By Night’ A First for Marvel Studios in More Ways Than One
Marvel Studios Werewolf By Night debuted to praise from fans and critics alike, being hailed as a unique project for the studio in terms of both content and tone. The first of what’s expected to be many more Special Presentations for the studio, Michael Giacchino’s horror homage introduced a world of monsters and those that hunt them and was a little more violent than typical Marvel Studios’ fare. But being the first Special presentation and opening up a whole new world of characters and stories wasn’t all for the project as it also became the first Marvel Studios’ project on Disney Plus NOT to include some sort of post-credit tag.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ Renewed for Season 2
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur isn’t set for release until next year, but Disney surprised fans at New York Comic Con by announcing the series has already been ordered for a second season. The news was revealed alongside the show’s theme song, “Moon Girl Magic,” which is posted below.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Werewolf by Night’ Star Shares the Challenges of Bringing the Werewolf to Life
Werewolf by Night has finally been released on Disney+ and many got to enjoy the horror-inspired story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first werewolf. Not just that, but we also got to enjoy the captivating performance by Gael Garcia Bernal in the role of Jack Russel and his lycanthrope counterpart. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bernal reveals what it was like becoming the character and also the awkward beginnings to realize his performance.
murphysmultiverse.com
NYCC: Oscar Isaac Teases More ‘Moon Knight’ in the MCU’s Future
We’ve long wondered what the future might be for Moon Knight. There still hasn’t been an announcement for a second season even if the first one ended on a perfect note to continue the storyline of the newly introduced personality Jake Lockley. Still, we’re still anticipating some kind of update on the project.
murphysmultiverse.com
Charlie Cox Calls ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ a “Whole New Deal”
Even in the midst of the Multiverse Saga, accepting Multiversal Variants continues to prove difficult for fans. While an entire series can be built around a Variant of a dead character hanging out with a genderswapped Variant of himself and meeting a villain who defends the timeline against Variants of himself, apparently there can only be one Daredevil. An All-New, All-Different Daredevil recently appeared in the eighth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, full of new tricks, a new personality and a new suit, but the debate as to whether or not this MCU Daredevil is the same guy fans met in Netflix’s Defenders-verse continues.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Werewolf By Night’ Confirmed to Take Place Post-Endgame
Unlike nearly every other Marvel Studios project, Werewolf By Night took place entirely in its own corner of the MCU. No cameos. No callbacks. Just a self-contained special presentation that introduced a neatly retrofitted history of monsters and those who hunt them. As wonderful as it was, however, its ability to stand on its own (short of a 2-second reference to the Avengers) made it tough to determine just where it exists within the MCU’s ever-expanding timeline. Fortunately, Disney Plus has put it in its place.
murphysmultiverse.com
HBO Max Announces ‘Harley Quinn’ Valentine’s Day Special
Even with HBO Max’s purge of its many animation offerings, it seems that one series remains strong. DC’s quicky and heavily R-rated Harley Quinn got a new season release but also has a spinoff series in some form of development. Now, it seems they have one more special to surprise us with, as HBO Max has announced that they have a new Valentine’s Day Special set for next year’s February.
murphysmultiverse.com
Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Finds its Uncle Fester
The Addams Family is about to reunite in the upcoming Netflix series Wednesday. Surprisingly though, there are quite a few members of the family that haven’t been announced or confirmed as part of the spinoff series. While it is all about Wednesday Addams and her murder mystery shenanigans, we still know that Gomez, Morticia, Lurch, and Pugsley will appear. Yet, many have wondered where exactly Uncle Fester was and if he’d even make an appearance.
murphysmultiverse.com
New ‘One Piece’ BTS Set Photos Tease How They Filmed on the Going Merry
As production on Netflix’s upcoming live-action One Piece has wrapped some time ago, the news well has certainly dried up. We still know very little about when we might expect a release or even an official glimpse at the cast or set beyond what we got earlier this year. Still, even if Tudum didn’t give us something to hold on to, it seems that a few new photos have found their way online to tie us over.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Silent Hill’ Film Director May Have Confirmed the Long-Rumored ‘Silent Hill 2’ Remake
If there was any rumor mill that has been going on for quite some time in the industry, it would be that a new Silent Hill game is in some form of development. Konami has moved away from producing films itself and it made many wonders if the iconic horror franchise would ever see a return. Surprisingly though, there were hints that multiple games might be in some form of development and now the director of the 2006 film adaptation, Christophe Gans, may have just confirmed those rumors.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Interview with the Vampire’ and ‘The Walking Dead’ Boost AMC+’s Viewership and Subscriber Growth
It looks like AMC’s decision to invest in Anne Rice-focused projects was the right decision. According to Variety, the first release, Interview with the Vampire, has been a major boost for their AMC streaming service. It and The Walking Dead’s final season kick-off played a big part in giving the service its highest two days of viewership and subscriber growth since its initial launch back in 2020. AMC+ has shared the following statement:
murphysmultiverse.com
NYCC: HBO Max’s ‘Titans’ Set Prop Teases Possible Superman Appearance
The next season of Titans looks quite promising, as the team is leaving Gotham behind and faces a new threat. Many were caught by surprise when they announced that Titus Welliver will take on the role of Lex Luthor in the next season, which opened up many new story possibilities for the HBO Max series. With a release planned for November, the DC TV show used the opportunity to show off and tease what the future has in store for the team at New York Comic-Con. There, they may have given away a little hint at a future appearance with the prop sets being showcased at its booth.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Werewolf by Night’ Adds New Weapon to Phase 4’s Ultimate Conflict
Much has been said about the apparent lack of connecting tissue uniting most of the MCU’s Phase 4. Even though the climax for Marvel’s post-Endgame storylines being pretty straightforward from the moment the Multiverse came into play, most fans only came to terms with it in July 2022. This was when Kevin Feige announced the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars, scheduled to be released on November 7, 2025, and in a single instant, it became easy to unite every separate storyline into a single narrative thread, in a way only the Multiverse can.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘The Midnight Club:’ A Tale of Two Viewing Experiences
Mike Flanagan’s latest horror masterpiece, The Midnight Club, is now streaming on Netflix. The series, based on a novel by Christopher Pike, revolves around a group of terminally ill teenagers living at the (probably) haunted Brightcliffe hospice. Unbeknownst to the well-meaning staff, the mischievous kids sneak out of their rooms every night and meet in the library, where they tell each other ghost stories and think about life beyond the grave. It’s a fantastic premise, and it’s even better in execution. After a string of hits like the Haunting series and last year’s Midnight Mass, Flanagan delivers yet another exhilarating, endearing spookfest that’s worth everyone’s time and attention.
