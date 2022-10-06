Read full article on original website
Short Pump Kroger eliminates single-use plastic bagsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Kia and Hyundai cars being stolen because of a TikTok challengeMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
3 new stores coming to the vacant Willow Place Shopping Center in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Free Grandmaster Flash event in Richmond Saturday although 2nd Street Festival gets canceledWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
Richmond police identify man killed in Q Street shooting
Richmond police have identified the man killed in a shooting in the city early Sunday.
vincennespbs.org
Alleged child predator arrested
Petersburg Police arrested a man for Child Solicitation. A sting operation was conducted last week to find child predators online as Petersburg Officers deployed decoys acting as young children on social media sites. A man contacted one of the decoys and after having a sexually explicit conversation with a supposed...
thenewsprogress.com
Nine indicted in Mecklenburg; 1st Degree murder among charges
A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury issued nine indictments to individuals in September. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Tristin Booth of South Hill is charged with the first-degree murder of Dontavious Wilson, use of a firearm in commission of...
Richmond woman begs community to 'stop killing' after losing two family members
Overcome by emotion, a Richmond woman sent a passionate plea to her community as she grapples losing a second family member to gun violence in the city within the same year.
Virginia man charged with concealing body arrested in Georgia
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Stone L. Colburn was in custody at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center for a murder charge when, on Thursday, Oct. 6, the charge was dismissed by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney and he was released.
Man killed in Richmond shooting
A man was killed in a shooting along Q Street in Richmond's East End early Sunday, Oct. 9, according to police.
NBC12
False active shooter reports confirmed
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police were called to the 4500 block of Laburnum Avenue after receiving reports of an active shooter. Sunday, Oct, 9 shortly before 3 P.M. Henrico police and fire responded to the scene and were able to secure the area to investigate reports of a male with a firearm.
Chesterfield Teacher Arrested for Alleged Assault of Former Student
NBC12
Police: Woman suffers life-threatening stab wound in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is in the hospital after a stabbing in Richmond early Monday morning. Police responded to the 1500 block of Chamberlayne Parkway for a reported stabbing around 3:31 a.m. on Oct. 10. When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from a stab wound to...
WRIC TV
West Henrico residents wake up to shocking news after shooting
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some residents living in Avana Copper Spring Apartments just learned of an early morning shooting in their neighborhood, leaving one person with serious injuries. Henrico Police officers and first responders arrived at Windy Cove Court, just off of Coppermill Trace and the 9400 block...
Woman killed, man injured in Richmond crash
A woman was killed and another driver was injured in wreck on Richmond's Southside Saturday night, according to authorities.
NBC12
WRIC TV
Goochland County woman searches for answers after $1,000 worth of items were stolen from her car
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is looking for answers after someone broke into her car while she was attending her son’s youth football game at Goochland Sports Complex. Two weeks ago, Jessica Sherman-Stoltz was leaving Goochland Sports Complex after watching her son’s football game, but as...
Fredericksburg Police seeking to identify Kohl’s shoplifting suspects
The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a pair they say shoplifted from a Kohl's in the Central Park area.
Henrico Police looking to identify armed robbery suspect
According to police, the robbery took place around 10 p.m. on Sept. 28. The suspect is described as a Black man wearing black track pants with a white stripe going down the side, a black long-sleeve t-shirt, black Nike sneakers and a black balaclava.
Man critically injured in shooting at West End apartments
Police are investigating a shooting at a Henrico apartment complex that left a man critically injured early Saturday morning.
Police respond to active chemical leak at AdvanSix plant in Chesterfield County
Chesterfield Police, first responders, and additional units are on scene at a chemical plant in Chester for an active chemical leak that began Saturday morning.
Man arrested in drug busts involving $100,000 cash, multiple narcotics in Louisa County
A man is in custody following a month-long search by authorities and multiple drug busts by Louis County Sheriff's Office.
Police investigating three-car crash on I-95 at Exit 76A in Richmond
The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced that due to a multi-vehicle crash, all northbound lanes on Interstate 95 are currently closed near the Interstate 64/7th Street Exit, or mile marker 75, in Richmond.
