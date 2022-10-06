ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vincennespbs.org

Alleged child predator arrested

Petersburg Police arrested a man for Child Solicitation. A sting operation was conducted last week to find child predators online as Petersburg Officers deployed decoys acting as young children on social media sites. A man contacted one of the decoys and after having a sexually explicit conversation with a supposed...
PETERSBURG, VA
thenewsprogress.com

Nine indicted in Mecklenburg; 1st Degree murder among charges

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury issued nine indictments to individuals in September. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Tristin Booth of South Hill is charged with the first-degree murder of Dontavious Wilson, use of a firearm in commission of...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield County, VA
Crime & Safety
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
City
North Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, VA
City
Richmond, VA
NBC12

False active shooter reports confirmed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police were called to the 4500 block of Laburnum Avenue after receiving reports of an active shooter. Sunday, Oct, 9 shortly before 3 P.M. Henrico police and fire responded to the scene and were able to secure the area to investigate reports of a male with a firearm.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Dapper Dan#Armed And Dangerous#White Socks#Richmond Fbi#The First Community Bank#Fbi Richmond
NBC12

Police: Woman suffers life-threatening stab wound in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is in the hospital after a stabbing in Richmond early Monday morning. Police responded to the 1500 block of Chamberlayne Parkway for a reported stabbing around 3:31 a.m. on Oct. 10. When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from a stab wound to...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC TV

West Henrico residents wake up to shocking news after shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some residents living in Avana Copper Spring Apartments just learned of an early morning shooting in their neighborhood, leaving one person with serious injuries. Henrico Police officers and first responders arrived at Windy Cove Court, just off of Coppermill Trace and the 9400 block...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC12

Man dead after early Sunday shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a man succumbed to his injuries following a shooting. Richmond police officers responded to the 1900 block of Q street around 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 due to reports of a shooting. Officers found an adult male with gunshot wounds who was...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy