Malik Price, 27, is being held on a charge of murder in Las Vegas A suspect taken into custody following reports of an assault in Las Vegas last week allegedly admitted to committing the crime, according to the arrest report obtained by local CBS station KLAS. Malik Price, 27, was arrested around midnight on Oct. 3 along Las Vegas Boulevard, according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Officers were responding to a report of a man down, and the department's Homicide Section...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO