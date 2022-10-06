ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mound Valley, KS

KBI: Bodies found by authorities in eastern Kansas identified, cause of death revealed

By Daniel Fair
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has released an update regarding two people who were found dead on Monday in rural Mound Valley, Kansas.

Autopsies revealed that both victims died of gunshot wounds, and the cases are now considered homicides.

The KBI says the victims have been identified as Leanda R. Pound, 43, of Mound Valley, and Jason M. Bakken, 39, of Mound Valley.

Wichita man indicted for intent to distribute fentanyl

A news release from the KBI says on Monday, Oct. 3, around 8:30 a.m., the Labette County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance in an investigation of two people who were found dead.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. You can also submit a tip online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar .

This investigation is ongoing, and no other information has been released at this time.

Melody Kilby
3d ago

Sending Prayers for their loved ones. I also pray they catch the person or people that did this and they get life sentence never getting out of prison

