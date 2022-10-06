ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers vs. 49ers week 6: How to watch NFL football for free

The San Francisco 49ers are looking for their first road win of the season when they visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4:05 p.m. EST. The game will be at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina and will be broadcast on CBS. Viewers looking to stream the game for free can do so by using fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, NFL+ or Paramount Plus.
