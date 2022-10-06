Read full article on original website
Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions Will Directly Profit From the End of the Pro Bowl’s 70-Year Existence
On September 26, 2022, the NFL announced the 2023 matchup will be renamed 'The Pro Bowl Games' and produced in partnership with Omaha Productions, owned by Peyton Manning. The post Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions Will Directly Profit From the End of the Pro Bowl’s 70-Year Existence appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Caesars Massachusetts: The ‘emperor’s sportsbook’ is ready for New England
Sports betting is set to become legal and Caesars Massachusetts is primed to launch. Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts is nearing an official launch as legal sports betting is set to go live in Massachusetts. It won’t be long now until legal Massachusetts sports betting gets underway with most of the legislation...
Giants vs. Packers London Game: Free live stream, start time, TV, how to watch
NFL fans in London are going to get a first-hand look at the reigning MVP on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are set to take on the New York Giants in a surprisingly good European matchup. This week’s London game will air on TV via NFL Network. Fans can...
Panthers vs. 49ers week 6: How to watch NFL football for free
The San Francisco 49ers are looking for their first road win of the season when they visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4:05 p.m. EST. The game will be at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina and will be broadcast on CBS. Viewers looking to stream the game for free can do so by using fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, NFL+ or Paramount Plus.
Chiefs vs. Raiders: Live stream, how to watch Monday Night Football for free
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC West battle on Monday Night Football. The game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also watch NFL games for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV. LIVE STREAM: WATCH...
Patriots-Lions report cards: Grading Bailey Zappe’s 1st NFL start
A lot of teams in the NFL would be ecstatic to have the sort of production the New England Patriots got at the quarterback position today from their starters. The fact that the Patriots got it from a rookie third-stringer is something else. Bailey Zappe left Patriots fans feeling happy...
How to watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers for free this Sunday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to stop a two-game losing streak when they host NFC South rival Atlanta. Tom Brady has never lost to the Falcons, going 10-0 against them, including a Super Bowl win. The Bucs have won four straight in the series and have scored at least 30 in each of the games.
Patriots activate Tyquan Thornton, elevate Garrett Gilbert for Sunday’s game
The New England Patriots rookie receiver was placed on injured reserve at the start of the regular season, but was activated on Saturday and will dress for his first bit of regular season action on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. QB Garrett Gilbert was elevated from the practice squad and...
Patriots throwback uniforms: Why is New England wearing red jerseys this Sunday?
FOXBOROUGH — In a move that’s been incredibly popular with both players and fans, the Patriots will wear their classic red uniforms and Pat-the-Patriot style helmets for their Week 5 Game with the Detroit Lions. The uniforms had been shelved for almost 10 years because the NFL had...
How did Bailey Zappe’s first NFL start compare to Mac Jones, other Patriots QB debuts?
FOXBOROUGH — Two weeks after being inactive for the Patriots’ Week 3 game against Baltimore, Bailey Zappe not only started for New England at Gillette Stadium but led his team to a decisive 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The fourth-round draft pick completed 17 of...
Watch out, NFL: Bill Belichick is good at drafting again (Patriots overreactions)
Some of the New England Patriots’ biggest performances Sunday came from a fourth-round pick out of Arizona State, a fourth-round pick from Western Kentucky, a second-rounder from Alabama and a second-rounder from Division II. This is all while a fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma carried the offense when a...
How to watch Bengals vs. Ravens in Sunday Night Football matchup for free
The Baltimore Ravens will host the Cincinnati Bengals for Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8:20 p.m. EST. The game will be at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland and will be broadcast on NBC. Viewers looking to stream Sunday Night Football can do so with fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and NFL+. All three streaming services offer free trials when new users sign up.
