Autoblog
Buick V8-powered 1956 VW Beetle is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist
Hot Wheels has selected a 1956 Volkswagen Beetle as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. While this is the second Beetle chosen for the semifinal round, it's a one-of-a-kind, heavily-modified car that's nicknamed "Berlin Buick" and powered by a mid-mounted V8 engine. Owner Rob Freeman drove from Syracuse, New...
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Off-Road Rescuer Ends Up Being Rescued By A Bonkers Ford Explorer
We've seen quite a few videos from Matt's Off-Road Recovery, saving the day for wayward adventurers mostly in and around southwest Utah. This time, the rescuer becomes the rescuee after a rock-climbing attempt goes awry. And the wildest Ford Explorer Sport Trac you've ever seen steps in to save the day.
MotorTrend Magazine
Ford Transit Van Overland Build
A Ford Transit van isn't exactly the poster child for overlanding. However, when the pictures and specs of Lance Blair's Quadvan-converted 2019 Ford Transit 4x4 crossed our desks, we were intrigued and impressed. Lance was hoping to be one of the invitees for the 2021 Four Wheeler Overland Adventure. As it turned out, those snapshots and notes grabbed our attention and netted Lance an invitation.
What’s the Difference Between Chevy and GMC Trucks?
What's the difference between GMC and Chevy trucks? The post What’s the Difference Between Chevy and GMC Trucks? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Ford Mustang
For more than 55 years, the Ford Mustang has continued to evolve into a more sophisticated steed. This iteration comes standard with a 310-hp turbocharged inline-four EcoBoost engine with a six-speed manual transmission. And while the pony car gets as wild as the 760-hp Shelby GT500, reviewed separately, the more conventional choice is the Mustang GT with the 450-hp V-8 engine. Both the four-cylinder and V-8 can be mated to a manual transmission or a 10-speed automatic. Mustangs are offered either as a hard-shell coupe or rag-top convertible, but every Mustang powers the rear wheels. Although a High Performance 330-hp EcoBoost is an available upgrade for the four-cylinder, the Mustang is best served with the growling V-8. While its closest muscular rival, the Chevy Camaro, has a more ergonomic interior, the Mustang’s larger back seat and better outward visibility make it easier to live with.
$60 Million Marconi Collection
The main attraction of this collection is the good ‘ole American muscle cars…. Marconi is the name widely recognized in the automotive community for the family's incredible dedication to enthusiast culture. Featuring one of the world's coolest and most expensive car collections, this tribe of car people have reached what some might call the pinnacle of automotive achievement. That’s because their collection adds up to a whopping $60 million in value, or at least somewhere around that number. While they have many different types of vehicles, the ones we are concerned with are the motorcars of the group. Of course there is no shortage of those and recently Autotopia LA got the chance to see some of them for themselves.
torquenews.com
This New Hybrid Truck Eclipses Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V
Many of the Ford Maverick hybrid buyers are previous Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V owners. What's in the Maverick hybrid that attracts the RAV4 and CR-V buyers?. Ford Says many people who buy a Maverick, are first time truck buyers who previously owned a Toyota RAV4 or a Honda CR-V.
insideevs.com
Hit The Trails With Ghost Bikes' New Lightweight Path Riot E-MTB
The Path Riot, a new lightweight, mid-power e-bike from Ghost Bikes, has been announced. The new electric enduro bike has a 430 Wh battery and a Fazua Ride 60 motor. With a complete carbon fiber frame, Ghost boasts that in its lightest form, the Path Riot tips the scales at only 17.5 kilograms.
singletracks.com
Specialized ‘Made too Many” Bikes. Save up to $2,200 Thru Monday
Specialized is offering big discounts on select bikes today and tomorrow, including popular eMTBs and kids bikes. Plus, get free shipping on Jetts and Riprocks. Now is definitely a good time to be a bike buyer. Turbo Levo SL Comp. The Specialized Turbo Levo SL Comp is part of a...
torquenews.com
Subaru Builds A New Pickup But Not The One You Want
Subaru customers would buy a pickup if Subaru Corporation built one. Subaru does sell a pickup, but it's not the one you want. Check out the new 2022 Subaru Sambar. We have discussed why Subaru needs to offer its U.S. customers a small or midsize pick in North America. They could use the Ascent as a template for a midsize pickup with the 2.4-liter turbocharged engine that would sell well in the U.S. market. Or, Subaru of America could offer a compact pickup with the Forester or Crosstrek as the base.
