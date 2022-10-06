ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday

The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
The Spun

Dak Prescott Had 4-Word Message For FOX's Sideline Reporter

As Dak Prescott continues to work his way back from a right thumb injury, Dallas' quarterback was reportedly looking for feedback from members of FOX's broadcast on Sunday. "FOX sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott greeted him pregame with a handshake, asking 'How's my grip feel?' Right thumb fracture continues to heal. Dak giving out fist pounds with his right hand, too"
DALLAS, TX
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL Owner Is Expected To Fire Head Coach On Monday

An NFL head coach is expected to be fired on Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers once again looked miserable on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers. It's become clear at this point that the Matt Rhule era is not going to work out. Will Panthers owner David Tepper fire...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NJ.com

Ex-Giants offensive tackle is dead at 86

Former New York Giants offensive tackle Frank Youso passed away Saturday at the age of 86. The Giants selected Youso out of Minnesota in the second round of the 1958 NFL Draft. He played three seasons for the Giants, starting 36 games and helping New York win the 1958 NFL Championship over the Baltimore Colts at Yankee Stadium in what’s been dubbed the “Greatest Game Ever Played.”
NJ.com

Panthers fire Matt Rhule: Super Bowl-winning head coach on David Tepper’s short list?

Within minutes of the Carolina Panthers firing head coach Matt Rhule on Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported “Sean Payton will likely be at the top of this list, just like he is going to be at the top of every list. But hard to imagine any world in which the #Saints -- who have his rights until 2024 -- would be cool sending Payton to a division rival.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Gamble Ramble: Betting the Raiders in Week 5 Against the Chiefs

Here we go, the Las Vegas Raiders first primetime game of the season has finally arrived. Monday night, the Raiders travel to Arrowhead to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. This could get ugly, but we can at least try to keep making money along the way. All lines are via DraftKings as of Sunday morning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NJ.com

NJ
