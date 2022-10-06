Read full article on original website
NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday
The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
Dak Prescott Had 4-Word Message For FOX's Sideline Reporter
As Dak Prescott continues to work his way back from a right thumb injury, Dallas' quarterback was reportedly looking for feedback from members of FOX's broadcast on Sunday. "FOX sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott greeted him pregame with a handshake, asking 'How's my grip feel?' Right thumb fracture continues to heal. Dak giving out fist pounds with his right hand, too"
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
A frustrated Tom Brady dropped an F-bomb at an official for messing up substitution rules
When you’ve been playing in the NFL for as long as Tom Brady has, you’re going to be pretty well-versed on the rules. But at the same time, Brady should not have a better understanding of NFL substitution rules than an actual NFL official. That’s exactly what appeared...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFL Owner Is Expected To Fire Head Coach On Monday
An NFL head coach is expected to be fired on Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers once again looked miserable on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers. It's become clear at this point that the Matt Rhule era is not going to work out. Will Panthers owner David Tepper fire...
N.J.’s Kenny Pickett accuses Bills of playing dirty in Steelers’ Week 5 loss
Well, that didn’t as planned. Kenny Pickett made his first NFL regular-season start on Sunday, and it was a game to forget, with the Pittsburgh Steelers losing to the Buffalo Bills, 38-3. Pickett, the No. 20 pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, replaced Mitch Trubisky, who was benched...
Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 5
The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders released their third and final injury reports of the week on Saturday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Thursday — Friday. Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:
Raiders’ Davante Adams apologizes for postgame push following Monday night loss to Chiefs
Davante Adams let frustration get the best of him. Following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, the Las Vegas wide receiver was seen pushing a credentialed person while walking off the field at Arrowhead Stadium. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
NFL Odds: Raiders vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 10/10/2022
The Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs will clash in an AFC West showdown on Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. Are you ready for some football? Well, it’s time to get ready and observe our NFL odds series with a Raiders-Chiefs prediction and pick. The Raiders...
Ex-Giants offensive tackle is dead at 86
Former New York Giants offensive tackle Frank Youso passed away Saturday at the age of 86. The Giants selected Youso out of Minnesota in the second round of the 1958 NFL Draft. He played three seasons for the Giants, starting 36 games and helping New York win the 1958 NFL Championship over the Baltimore Colts at Yankee Stadium in what’s been dubbed the “Greatest Game Ever Played.”
Panthers trade rumors: Giants, Bills in the mix for offensive stars?
And now we play the waiting game. The Carolina Panthers got the NFL buzzing Monday by firing head coach Matt Rhule just five games into his third season on the sideline. The move came after an embarrassing 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Almost immediately after Rhule’s...
Panthers fire Matt Rhule: Super Bowl-winning head coach on David Tepper’s short list?
Within minutes of the Carolina Panthers firing head coach Matt Rhule on Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported “Sean Payton will likely be at the top of this list, just like he is going to be at the top of every list. But hard to imagine any world in which the #Saints -- who have his rights until 2024 -- would be cool sending Payton to a division rival.”
Yardbarker
Gamble Ramble: Betting the Raiders in Week 5 Against the Chiefs
Here we go, the Las Vegas Raiders first primetime game of the season has finally arrived. Monday night, the Raiders travel to Arrowhead to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. This could get ugly, but we can at least try to keep making money along the way. All lines are via DraftKings as of Sunday morning.
Former Giants 1st-round pick defends ex-Jets kicker after last-second miss in Cardinals’ loss to Eagles
This isn’t the first impression Matt Ammendola was hoping to make. The kicker’s debut with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday ended in heartbreak as he missed a 43-yard field goal in the final seconds of the 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
What channel is Chiefs game on today? (10/10/22) FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Week 5 vs. Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders, led by quarterback Derek Carr, meet the Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in an NFL Week 6 AFC West matchup on Monday, October 10, 2022 (10/10/2022) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL...
