Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Rincon de Mesilla Co-owner, Juan Albert, about their first annual tribute to Latinas in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. He and his wife and Co-owner, Claudia Gonzalez, are proud to host their first Latina Leadership Award Breakfast on Tuesday, October 11th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Rincon de Mesilla, 2488 Calle de Guadalupe in Mesilla, across from the Fountain Theatre. Albert says, “this year’s honor goes to Erlinda Puentes Portillo, a long-time contributor in our community in the arts, culture and education.” Portillo worked 12 years with the Las Cruces Public Schools, 25 years at New Mexico State University and Dona Ana Community College and served for 12 years as the Director of the Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference. RSVP by calling 575-556-9510, they will be serving coffee and breakfast items. Rincon de Mesilla is also on Facebook.

MESILLA, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO