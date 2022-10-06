ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dona Ana County, NM

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lascrucesbulletin.com

NMSU Fire Department to unveil new fire engine at open house

The New Mexico State University Fire Department will mark Fire Prevention Week with the arrival of a brand-new fire engine. NMSU firefighters will unveil the 2022 Alexis Class A pumper during a public open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the NMSU Fire Department on the Las Cruces campus.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Operation Pumpkin showcases doctors’ creativity for good cause

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Lee and Beulah Moor Children’s Home is bringing back their most spooktacular event of the year on Sunday, Oct. 23. The 21st Annual Operation Pumpkin event is returning on Sunday, Oct. 23 located at the Coronado Country Club. Operation Pumpkin brings local doctors and physicians together to carve unique […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dona Ana County, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Doña Ana, NM
krwg.org

A Tribute to Latinas in Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month at Rincon de Mesilla

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Rincon de Mesilla Co-owner, Juan Albert, about their first annual tribute to Latinas in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. He and his wife and Co-owner, Claudia Gonzalez, are proud to host their first Latina Leadership Award Breakfast on Tuesday, October 11th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Rincon de Mesilla, 2488 Calle de Guadalupe in Mesilla, across from the Fountain Theatre. Albert says, “this year’s honor goes to Erlinda Puentes Portillo, a long-time contributor in our community in the arts, culture and education.” Portillo worked 12 years with the Las Cruces Public Schools, 25 years at New Mexico State University and Dona Ana Community College and served for 12 years as the Director of the Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference. RSVP by calling 575-556-9510, they will be serving coffee and breakfast items. Rincon de Mesilla is also on Facebook.
MESILLA, NM
KVIA ABC-7

New York City Mayor declares state of emergency amid migrant influx, tells El Paso, “stop sending buses to New York”

Editor's Note: An earlier versions of this story incorrectly indicated there was no communication between El Paso and New York City related to asylum seekers. What New York City Mayor Eric Adams said was that there was no agreement between the two cities. EL PASO, Texas -- The Mayor of New York City declared a The post New York City Mayor declares state of emergency amid migrant influx, tells El Paso, “stop sending buses to New York” appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beautification#Mexico#Smart Phone
KTSM

Three people, age 18 to 20, killed in head-on crash near Horizon City

UPDATE: Three people were killed in a head-on collision in far east El Paso, according to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office that occurred at 12:00 am at the 1600 block of N. Ascencion St. in El Paso, Texas. The vehicles involved were an F-150 truck which had one occupant who was transported to a local […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Why El Paso’s star on the mountain is shining red this month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’ve been driving around El Paso lately, you might have noticed the iconic star on the mountain is lit up in the color red; that’s because there are several important messages behind it. Since October 1, 2022 the star on the mountain was shining red for the month in […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
ktep.org

Socorro ISD Superintendent, Dr. Nate Carman

For this edition of El Paso Prime Time, host Richard Dayoub from Thunderbird Management welcomes Superintendent for the Socorro ISD, Dr. Nate Carman, appointed to his title earlier in 2022;discussing Dr. Carman’s upbringings, security funding for student’s safety in schools, the efforts to combat the COVID-learning gap with beneficial programs and various new facilities openings.
SOCORRO, TX
KVIA

Overnight storms force complete closure of Transmountain Road

EL PASO, Texas -- Loop 375 at Transmountain is closed in both directions after rain from overnight caused heavy debris to fall along the highway. Drivers are being asked to see an alternate routes. TxDot crews will be working to clean up the debris to make things safe for drivers. It's unclear how long the closure could stay in effect.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Friday Fright Movie Night

The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department presents Friday Fright Movie Night, showing the 2021 version of “Cruella,” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28, 2022, at Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center, 304 W. Bell Ave. Bring your camp chairs, blankets, pillows, and snacks and get cozy.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

EPPD investigating suspicious package in east side El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department found a ‘suspicious item’ at the 11000 block of Montana Ave. The area is being blocked off. No additional information was provided. This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as soon as information comes into our newsroom. For local and breaking news, sports, weather […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy