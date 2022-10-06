Read full article on original website
lascrucesbulletin.com
NMSU Fire Department to unveil new fire engine at open house
The New Mexico State University Fire Department will mark Fire Prevention Week with the arrival of a brand-new fire engine. NMSU firefighters will unveil the 2022 Alexis Class A pumper during a public open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the NMSU Fire Department on the Las Cruces campus.
Las Cruces to show off new Fire Station No. 3 as example of GO Bond projects
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department will host an open house Saturday, Oct. 15, at its newly constructed Fire Station No. 3. The open house will be from 2-5 p.m. Saturday 390 N. Valley Dr.Bottled water, sodas and light snacks will be provided. Firefighters will be on hand to give tours […]
El Paso’s ‘A Christmas Fair’ Sets Dates for 2022 Holiday Market Return
It’s the spooky season so you know what that means; time to start planning for Christmas. Kidding. Sort of. While the holiday itself is still weeks away, it’s not too early to start planning for it. To that end, the Junior League of El Paso has locked in the dates for this year’s "A Christmas Fair"
Operation Pumpkin showcases doctors’ creativity for good cause
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Lee and Beulah Moor Children’s Home is bringing back their most spooktacular event of the year on Sunday, Oct. 23. The 21st Annual Operation Pumpkin event is returning on Sunday, Oct. 23 located at the Coronado Country Club. Operation Pumpkin brings local doctors and physicians together to carve unique […]
You’re Probably Feeling Old If This Was Your Party Spot In EPTX
El Paso has certainly changed its appearance over the years and for the better. You know you're feeling old when a spot you would go to do pendejadas no longer exists. If someone would have told you El Paso would get a Triple-A baseball team you would think they're crazy.
krwg.org
A Tribute to Latinas in Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month at Rincon de Mesilla
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Rincon de Mesilla Co-owner, Juan Albert, about their first annual tribute to Latinas in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. He and his wife and Co-owner, Claudia Gonzalez, are proud to host their first Latina Leadership Award Breakfast on Tuesday, October 11th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Rincon de Mesilla, 2488 Calle de Guadalupe in Mesilla, across from the Fountain Theatre. Albert says, “this year’s honor goes to Erlinda Puentes Portillo, a long-time contributor in our community in the arts, culture and education.” Portillo worked 12 years with the Las Cruces Public Schools, 25 years at New Mexico State University and Dona Ana Community College and served for 12 years as the Director of the Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference. RSVP by calling 575-556-9510, they will be serving coffee and breakfast items. Rincon de Mesilla is also on Facebook.
New York City Mayor declares state of emergency amid migrant influx, tells El Paso, “stop sending buses to New York”
Editor's Note: An earlier versions of this story incorrectly indicated there was no communication between El Paso and New York City related to asylum seekers. What New York City Mayor Eric Adams said was that there was no agreement between the two cities. EL PASO, Texas -- The Mayor of New York City declared a The post New York City Mayor declares state of emergency amid migrant influx, tells El Paso, “stop sending buses to New York” appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office participates in job fair at Holloman Air Force Base
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office participated in a job fair at Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo, New Mexico. The job fair took place Sept. 29 and Alexa Enciso from human resources, Deputy Carolina Perez and Detention Officer Marlette Hidalgo represented the department in its efforts to recruit from […]
KFOX 14
Boxing coach voices concern about lack of activities available to kids in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Cross town Boxing, a boxing school in Las Cruces, expressed to city council that there was a large drug problem near their location and they would like to see something done about it by Las Cruces city council. KFOX14 spoke with Michael Clark, the coach...
Three people, age 18 to 20, killed in head-on crash near Horizon City
UPDATE: Three people were killed in a head-on collision in far east El Paso, according to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office that occurred at 12:00 am at the 1600 block of N. Ascencion St. in El Paso, Texas. The vehicles involved were an F-150 truck which had one occupant who was transported to a local […]
Why El Paso’s star on the mountain is shining red this month
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’ve been driving around El Paso lately, you might have noticed the iconic star on the mountain is lit up in the color red; that’s because there are several important messages behind it. Since October 1, 2022 the star on the mountain was shining red for the month in […]
KVIA
EPCSO: 3 killed in head-on crash in far east El Paso, 1 person hospitalized
UPDATE: (9:30 a.m.) - Three people between 18 and 20 were killed in a head-on collision in far east El Paso County, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the three were from one car. The other driver was taken to the hospital with injuries and is reported in stable condition.
4 El Paso Bars Proudly Owned By El Paso Musicians
We love getting a drink around El Paso; some bars allow open mic nights or concerts every week. But did you know some bars are owned BY El Paso musicians?. 1. The Lucky Boy Bar & Grill, 2706 N Piedras St. The Lucky Boy is owned by Nando Gallardo. You...
KVIA
EPCSO: Head-on crash in far east El Paso leaves 4 people injured
UPDATE: (7:48 a.m.) - Four people are suffering serious injuries after a head-on crash in far east El Paso county, a spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said. A spokesperson could not confirm how many people were in each car, but could only confirm the crash was...
ktep.org
Socorro ISD Superintendent, Dr. Nate Carman
For this edition of El Paso Prime Time, host Richard Dayoub from Thunderbird Management welcomes Superintendent for the Socorro ISD, Dr. Nate Carman, appointed to his title earlier in 2022;discussing Dr. Carman’s upbringings, security funding for student’s safety in schools, the efforts to combat the COVID-learning gap with beneficial programs and various new facilities openings.
Hillside Coffee & Donut Co Closing Its Doors For Good In El Paso
Hillside Coffee & Donut Co. has announced it is closing its doors for good in East El Paso. After nearly a decade, the local coffee shop known for its unique square donuts is closing and saying goodbye to its patrons this weekend. Hillside Coffee & Donut Co. originally opened at...
2 People Severely Injured After A Car Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
On Saturday morning, authorities responded to a car crash in Northeast El Paso that injured two people. The crash happened on McCombs and Rheims near Dolphin Terrace [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KVIA
Overnight storms force complete closure of Transmountain Road
EL PASO, Texas -- Loop 375 at Transmountain is closed in both directions after rain from overnight caused heavy debris to fall along the highway. Drivers are being asked to see an alternate routes. TxDot crews will be working to clean up the debris to make things safe for drivers. It's unclear how long the closure could stay in effect.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Friday Fright Movie Night
The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department presents Friday Fright Movie Night, showing the 2021 version of “Cruella,” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28, 2022, at Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center, 304 W. Bell Ave. Bring your camp chairs, blankets, pillows, and snacks and get cozy.
EPPD investigating suspicious package in east side El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department found a ‘suspicious item’ at the 11000 block of Montana Ave. The area is being blocked off. No additional information was provided. This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as soon as information comes into our newsroom. For local and breaking news, sports, weather […]
