ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

One Killed, Two Hospitalized In 'Serious' Hagerstown Crash: Report (DEVELOPING)

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aHFdI_0iP1onD300
The crash was reported at the intersection of Dual Highway and Edgewood Drive in Hagerstown. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One person was reportedly killed in a “serious vehicle collision” at a busy Maryland intersection, according to police.

Officers from the Hagerstown Police Department in Washington County responded to the intersection of Dual Highway and Edgewood Drive at approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, where there was a reported crash that was backing up traffic.

According to a report, three people suffered injuries in the crash, with one pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were transported to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Officials said that the intersection was shut down while police reconstructed and investigated the crash, leading to “significant traffic backups” as of 5 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

No other information was initially provided by police investigators.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates as they are released by police.

to follow Daily Voice Washington and receive free news updates.

Comments / 12

Wendy Capps
4d ago

I don't know what caused it this time but people need to stop running the lights there. It was just a few years back someone died in that intersection😢

Reply(1)
16
Ronald Claros
3d ago

Sad for sure! For all of you reading this... slow down!!! Might as well arrive late than never... a lot of these accidents are avoidable if people drove slightly slower and paid closer attention to the surroundings. (Prayers for the families involved).

Reply
5
Nancy Wilburn
4d ago

For starters they need to lower the speed limit on Dual. it's too congested for a 40mph speed limit. And we all know that 40mph means 50 or 60 to some drivers.

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Victim Pinned In Cement Truck In Horrific Early Morning Maryland Crash

At least one person has suffered serious injuries after being pinned in a multiple vehicle collision with a cement truck in Montgomery County, authorities say. The victim was reportedly pinned inside of a Trugreen work truck after the collision that occurred around 8:40 a.m., Monday, Oct. 10 in the area of Shady Grove Road near Pleasant Road, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Hagerstown, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Washington County, MD
Crime & Safety
Hagerstown, MD
Accidents
County
Washington County, MD
Hagerstown, MD
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Dog Dies In Boonsboro Trailer Blaze, Fire Marshal Says

A dog was killed in Maryland when a fast-moving blaze broke out in a Washington County trailer, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Late on Sunday, Oct. 9, members of the Fairplay Volunteer Fire Department responded to Sharpsburg Pike in Boonsboro, when a resident living in the trailer reported a fire in the area of the front porch steps.
BOONSBORO, MD
abc27.com

Woman injured in Upper Allen Township motorcycle crash

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was injured after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash occurred in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County. According to police, officers were dispatched to The Meadows at Bumble Bee Hollow, a residential development, at around 8:08 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. When officers arrived,...
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, PA
FOX 43

Man charged with stabbing employee at J&K Salvage in York County

YORK, Pa. — Police have charged a man with aggravated assault and other offenses related to a stabbing at a York County business Sunday morning. Dale Wallace Martin Jr., 29, no fixed address, is accused of stabbing an employee at J&K Salvage on Kings Mill Road in Spring Garden Township, according to the township's police department.
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Dual Highway#Daily Voice Washington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
abc27.com

Chambersburg police investigating weekend robbery

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Chambersburg are investigating a robbery that took place on Saturday morning. According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 8 at around 10:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Cumberland Ave. for a robbery. The victim reported to police that while walking...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

I-81 north reopens after accident in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 north, about one mile north of Exit 52B: US 11/TO I-76 Turnpike – Middlesex, closed all lanes on Monday, Oct. 10. It is unclear at this time how many cars were involved or if there...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Maryland State Police Aviation Crew Rescues Injured Hunter In Howard County

Maryland State Police troopers made a daring air rescue of an injured hunter who fell from a tree stand and suffered serious injuries in Ellicott City. Shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday, October 7, the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services called in the Maryland State Police Aviation Unit to medevac an injured hunter who fell between 20 and 30 feet from a tree stand in a heavily wooded and remote area of Cascade Falls.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Daily Voice

Suspect Brandishing Homemade Handgun In Maryland On The Loose After Shooting Incident: Police

Police say that a shooting suspect is at large in Maryland after allegedly pointing his gun at officers before dropping his weapon and fleeing the scene. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a reported shooting in the 12900 block of Twinbrook Parkway, where there were reports of shots fired in the area.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

One Person Killed, Two Injured In Pedestrian Crash In Frederick

Police are continuing their investigation. Frederick, Md. (KM) One person was killed and two were injured following a pedestrian accident in Frederick Thursday afternoon. Police at around 4:30 PM, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and Consett Place for a vehicle crash. Authorities say two pedestrians were injured after being struck by a motorcycle. The medics performed life-saving measurex on thet wo, but one of them were pronounced dead at the scene. That individual’s name is not being released at this time, police say.
FREDERICK, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
378K+
Followers
56K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy