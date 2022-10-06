One Killed, Two Hospitalized In 'Serious' Hagerstown Crash: Report (DEVELOPING)

The crash was reported at the intersection of Dual Highway and Edgewood Drive in Hagerstown. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One person was reportedly killed in a “serious vehicle collision” at a busy Maryland intersection, according to police.

Officers from the Hagerstown Police Department in Washington County responded to the intersection of Dual Highway and Edgewood Drive at approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, where there was a reported crash that was backing up traffic.

According to a report, three people suffered injuries in the crash, with one pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were transported to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Officials said that the intersection was shut down while police reconstructed and investigated the crash, leading to “significant traffic backups” as of 5 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

No other information was initially provided by police investigators.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates as they are released by police.

