New Packers LB Eric Wilson is getting a back-to-back trip to London

By Zach Kruse
 4 days ago
One week after going to London as a member of the New Orleans Saints, linebacker Eric Wilson is headed back overseas with his new team, the Green Bay Packers.

Wilson, who was on the team’s practice squad, traveled with the Saints to London to play the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last Sunday. The Packers signed him off the practice squad on Tuesday, and now he’s headed back to London as a member of Green Bay’s 53-man roster.

Wilson didn’t play in the Saints’ loss to the Vikings, but he could be on the field in a special teams role for the Packers on Sunday.

It’s been a grueling week of travel for the veteran linebacker. From New Orleans to London is roughly nine hours of in-flight time. The way back is about 10. So 19 total hours there and back, plus a flight from New Orleans to Green Bay mid-week (roughly four hours), and now another international flight, this time from Green Bay to London (roughly eight hours). By the time Wilson returns to Green Bay early Monday, he’ll have traveled almost 40 hours in the air in a little over a week’s time.

Wilson told Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s official site that he’s “trying to make the most of it.”

#New Orleans#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Green Bay Packers#The Minnesota Vikings#Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

