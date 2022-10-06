ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Just Had Its First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It’s only early October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course, there’s no fooling Mother Nature, and winter is inevitably on the way. Enjoy the final 60s and 70s temperatures in Michigan while they last.
Michigan Colleges Are Easy to Get Into, Study Says

Michigan has some excellent colleges and universities, and as it turns out, the Mitten also has schools that are comparatively easy to get into. Who would have thought?. Now is the time that millions of high school students are applying to colleges across the county and hoping to get into the school of their choosing. Many will get that coveted No. 1 pick, while others will have to, well, settle.
