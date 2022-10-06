Read full article on original website
Michigan Just Had Its First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It’s only early October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course, there’s no fooling Mother Nature, and winter is inevitably on the way. Enjoy the final 60s and 70s temperatures in Michigan while they last.
Haunted Michigan – Episode 2 with John E.L. Tenny, Jessica Knapik and Brian Danhausen
Welcome to episode 2 of Haunted Michigan. All throughout the month of October we’ll debut new episodes every Monday. This episode features two completely different, but very interesting conversations. John E.L. Tenny and Jessica Knapik are first. They host a podcast called What’s Up Weirdo, and are heavy into...
Michigan Colleges Are Easy to Get Into, Study Says
Michigan has some excellent colleges and universities, and as it turns out, the Mitten also has schools that are comparatively easy to get into. Who would have thought?. Now is the time that millions of high school students are applying to colleges across the county and hoping to get into the school of their choosing. Many will get that coveted No. 1 pick, while others will have to, well, settle.
