KSAT 12
Retailers roll out big holiday sales weeks before Black Friday
SAN ANTONIO – Move over, ghouls and goblins. The holiday jingle is on - in October. Nearly half of holiday shoppers will start buying gifts before Halloween, according to a Bankrate survey. Spooked by inflation, many are looking to spread out the expenses. “We actually start this month,” said...
KSAT 12
Change your Facebook password: Meta says up to 1 million accounts may be compromised
If you’re a Facebook user, you may want to change your password as soon as possible out of precaution. According to a report from Forbes, up to one million Facebook users’ accounts could be compromised after malware apps on Androids and iPhones tried to steal passwords. The malware...
Amazon Prime Day 2 home and kitchen deals: Best offers on Ring doorbells, air fryers and more
For the first time, Amazon has chosen to host two of its Prime Day shopping bonanzas in 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited.The 48-hour October event – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway, offering you the perfect opportunity to snap up a discount across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials, and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogThe Prime Day sale event also serves as a great time to pick up cheap homewares and kitchen appliances, with everything from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines being reduced.Better still, Amazon...
