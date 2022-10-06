Read full article on original website
Town looking to address communication issues
WINCHESTER - In this topsy-turvy world we live in, getting people accurate information remains of the utmost importance. And this doesn’t just involve the media, i.e. this newspaper or local TV or even the national news; rather, it concerns everyone. To that effect, Winchester Town Meeting previously supported an...
Select Board approves liquor license
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Sept. 27, 2022 at town hall to discuss one outstanding Town Meeting article and a National Grid electricity rate increase. Member Jay Kelly was absent. The board reviewed a new liquor license and common victualler license application for La Vita Dolce....
Select Board discusses PACT Act, town building projects
WILMINGTON — The Select Board meeting featured updates from the Veterans Services Department and various town building projects. Before getting to the meeting items, Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell acknowledged that the board members wore something gold that night in recognition of childhood cancer awareness. The board approved...
Retail marijuana regs and zoning approved
TEWKSBURY — On Oct. 3, 2022, the Town of Tewksbury convened its October special Town Meeting at 7 p.m. at Tewksbury Memorial High School. The body took up three articles to address the regulation, zoning, and taxation of retail marijuana. Article 8 addresses retail marijuana establishments. After being separated...
Cannabis store owners hold public meeting
TEWKSBURY — Tewksbury residents were invited to the Tewksbury/Wilmington Lodge of Elks to listen to a presentation about a proposed retail cannabis facility for the community on Friday, Sept. 30. Tewksbury native Brad Tosto, a CPA, and business partner Peter Wilson, DMD, a Newburyport dentist, are planning to open Sundaze, a cannabis retail facility in the former Sal’s Pizza location at 2504 Main St.
55+ living planned for former Wood Haven site
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Sept. 26, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Town Planner Alex Lowder discussed the town’s sidewalk fund, built up over several years of collecting fees in lieu of sidewalks from developers. Lowder suggested that the board start considering how to implement the funds in the community.
History: Narrow bridge had a name that wouldn’t die
Lawrence Harriman knew the Town of Wilmington well. He’d grown up here and certainly knew about Death Bridge on Lowell Street. The bridge, just east of the the Reading town line, had a tricky angle. It was a fine structure, perpendicular to the tracks, built in 1848 by James Hale, working for the Boston and Maine Railroad.
Black to light up Runway for Recovery
Thanks to advances in medicine, breast cancer is survivable. Just ask Winchester resident and Reading native Brienne Black. On Friday, October 14, Black will participate with the Runway for Recovery organization and walk as a fashion model in their runway show in Boston. In a special twist, Black, along with...
From the Sports Editor’s Desk: Twenty years of friendship will never be forgotten
It's still so vivid in my mind. It was an afternoon in early September back in 2002. At the time, the Town Crier was located on Lowell Street in Wilmington. I walked into the building one day and collected my mail (back then people would submit articles on pieces of paper). In the pile of mail was a pink piece of paper, with a message for me to call someone named Mike Ippolito, who was interested in a writing position.
Reading picks off Woburn upset bid to remain undefeated
WOBURN — Last Friday night it was hoped Reading at Woburn would be a great high school football game and it turned out even better. It was a special high school football game. Reading 38, Woburn 37 was the final score. It was a game that was ultimately decided...
Tough week on the courses for the Redmen
The Tewksbury Memorial High School Golf Team entered last week with a record of 2-3, preparing for three matches against Methuen, Chelmsford, and North Andover. After a week of close matches and lessons to be learned, the Redmen now sit at 2-6 on the season. Last Tuesday, the Redmen took...
Police investigation of alleged incidents during, after football game nears conclusion
WILMINGTON — Wilmington Police continue to investigate after a football game played in Woburn reportedly led to racial slurs and threats being made on the field and on social media. Wilmington Police Chief Joseph Desmond called it a “complicated” situation. Woburn players alleged to channel 7News that Wilmington players...
WHS Football falls to 0-4 with loss to Melrose: ‘Cats execute with effort, just not with hanging onto the ball
MELROSE – Statistically speaking, Wilmington had the edge over Melrose in almost every category. The 'Cats had 218 total yards of offense compared to 189 for the Red Raiders. Wilmington had 185 yards on the ground compared to 123. Wilmington ran 50 scrimmage plays compared to 33. But when...
Season comes to an end for Golfers; Volleyball team fall to Melrose
STONEHAM – On Tuesday afternoon, the Wilmington High School Golf team closed outs its season with a 48.5-23.5 loss to Stoneham, in a make-up match that was slated to originally be held back on September 22nd. In this match, the team elected to honor longtime Town Crier sportswriter Mike Ippolito, who passed away last week, by wearing honorary ribbons on their shirts.
Girls soccer ends in tie with Burlington, fall to Lexington
WILMINGTON – Already this season, and really every year since arriving to the Middlesex League, the Wilmington High School Girls' Soccer team has taken on some of the best teams in the state. Before Monday night's home game, the 'Cats had lost to Division 1 state teams, No. 9...
Boys soccer team defeated in a pair of Middlesex League games
BURLINGTON — A year ago at this time, the Wilmington High School Boys' Soccer team wasn't all that competitive against the other Middlesex League teams, which took advantage of the 'Cats youth and inexperience and mostly dominated play. Fast forward to a year later and although the 'Cats have...
Just one week gone by, and it’s not the same without you, Mike
It’s only been about a week since you left us, but a lot of stuff has happened down here without you. Maybe you’ve seen most of it, but just in case you haven’t, I figured I’d fill you in. You went to heaven on Monday. By...
Volleyball team spikes down league foes, Chelmsford and Haverhill
TEWKSBURY - The Tewksbury High volleyball team won its sixth match in a row with a 3-0 shutout of Chelmsford, Monday night at Chelmsford High, completing a sweep of its three matches for the week, the highlight of which was a 3-1 win over defending Merrimack Valley Conference 2 champion, Haverhill.
To serve on an interim basis: Amico taking over as boys basketball coach
WILMINGTON – When Dennis Ingram put his application in for the interim athletic director's position, he knew that if he got it, that he would have to give up coaching the boys basketball team. When he got the AD’s job, and had to find a new hoop coach, Ingram...
Tildsley steals the show in latest victory
Shawsheen Tech sophomore quarterback Sidney Tildsley has shown a knack for finding the end zone in just over a year as the starter for the Rams. Last Friday, the Billerica resident had another big night as Shawsheen improved its record to 4-0 with a 20-14 win on the road against Greater Lawrence.
