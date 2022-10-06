This man clearly cares about the history and characters of the show, it’s the best it’s been in a long time. Suki & Eve, Sharon & Kat’s frenemy relationship, Linda vs. Janine, Phil’s more vulnerable side, fixing the mess that was Jay & Honey, Sam’s return has been enjoyable as it can be. The only downfalls in my opinion are the return of Alfie and the fact that Lola is being killed off just as she’s becoming used more. If it’s this good now I wonder what he’s got lined up for Christmas.

