digitalspy.com

This Is Us boss teases Justin Hartley's action comeback on TV

This Is Us executive producer Ken Olin has teased actor Justin Hartley's action comeback on TV. This Is Us, which saw Hartley play the role of Kevin Pearson, came to an end in May after six seasons, but Olin has a new show lined up for the actor called The Never Game.
digitalspy.com

The Big Bang Theory stars point out mistake caused by Leonard and Penny romance

The Big Bang Theory ran for 12 seasons, meaning some mistakes were bound to happen. But executive producer Steven Molaro revealed one mistake that's more than just a filming continuity error. During season 1, Leonard daydreams about saving Penny by pulling open the broken elevator doors, holding her, and then...
digitalspy.com

Rings of Power cut scene would have revealed big Durin secret

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay have revealed that a cut scene from the fantasy show would have revealed Prince Durin IV's big secret. The most recent episode confirmed that Durin (Owain Arthur) has a different name which sets him apart from...
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe confirms new contract with soap

Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe confirms she has signed a new year-long contract with the soap. The actress, who plays Mercedes McQueen, is currently on an extended break but this new contract means she'll be back soon to help the rest of the family recover from the Silas drama. She told...
digitalspy.com

Thank you Chris Clenshaw - I can’t believe how good EastEnders is at the moment!

This man clearly cares about the history and characters of the show, it’s the best it’s been in a long time. Suki & Eve, Sharon & Kat’s frenemy relationship, Linda vs. Janine, Phil’s more vulnerable side, fixing the mess that was Jay & Honey, Sam’s return has been enjoyable as it can be. The only downfalls in my opinion are the return of Alfie and the fact that Lola is being killed off just as she’s becoming used more. If it’s this good now I wonder what he’s got lined up for Christmas.
digitalspy.com

Netflix's Love Is Blind season 3 trailer hints at most dramatic episodes yet

Netflix has released a brand new trailer for Love Is Blind and it's promising some of the most dramatic moments yet. In the trailer we see clips of the famous pods, where the singletons get to know each other before proposing, as well as snippets from the couples' retreat and wedding planning with voice overs from cast members discussing what they're looking for.
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Lindsay Lohan's Netflix Christmas movie

Netflix has released the first trailer for Lindsay Lohan's upcoming film Falling for Christmas. In the trailer, we're introduced to Lohan's character – spoiled hotel heiress Sierra Belmont who's feeling unfulfilled in life. "All they see is the spoiled daughter of a hotel magnate," her character says in one scene. "I just want people to remember me for more than my last name."
digitalspy.com

American Horror Story: NYC shares first disturbing teaser for season 11

American Horror Story’s latest instalment, which is set in New York City, has released its first extremely disturbing teaser for the 11th season of the show. FX released an official teaser for AHS: NYC on Thursday (October 6) which did not contain any new footage, unfortunately, but it promises that this season will be “a season like no other” and that it is the “deadliest year” in the show’s expansive history.
digitalspy.com

Sue Cleaver and Owen Warner set for Im A Celeb

So its being confirmed in the media that Corrie Icon Sue and Hollyoaks Hunk Owen will be part of Im A Celebrity when it returns in a few weeks. I imagine Owen will be half dressed the whole time. I wish ITV would stop relying on on Corrie stars to...
digitalspy.com

how many would love the strictly cast 2021 back on now

Hi I love strictly for long time and this series is ok but after last night show I rather was happy to go back to watching last year series. feel 2021 was more upbeat more good dancing, more spankle etc ps i miss rose. Posts: 3,838. Forum Member. ✭✭✭
digitalspy.com

The White Lotus season 2 trailer reveals new look at returning character

The White Lotus is returning for a second season, and now we have a brand new trailer which gives us a look at the new characters. But we also get to see the return of a familiar face as Jennifer Coolidge comes back to her Emmy-winning role of Tanya McQuoid in the show. She will be joined by her beau Greg (Jon Gries) as they go on a vacation to the hotel together.
digitalspy.com

Margot Robbie addresses Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in Joker 2

Margot Robbie has said she feels "so happy" that Lady Gaga is taking on the role of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à deux. MTV News' Josh Horowitz recently asked the actress – who played the anarchic supervillain across three movies between 2016 and 2021 – if it feels weird or cool that someone so famous will deliver a fresh interpretation of her beloved Harley.
digitalspy.com

Oh dear, Richie gone. Who's next in danger?

I mean I thought Matt was a certainty to go this week, but I don’t wanna say that too confidently for next week!. Matt will likely be back to Latin next week so surely he has to be in trouble?. I don't agree with the public vote. It does...
Katya Jones's Catsuit

Katya Jones's Catsuit

I am obsessed! Wish I had one (and had an event to wear it to!) God she's just fabulous. I can't imagine Strictly without her. I am obsessed! Wish I had one (and had an event to wear it to!) I just wish I was a few decades younger and...
digitalspy.com

Peaky Blinders boss responds to fan verdict on final episode

Peaky Blinders aired its final ever episode over six months ago, and while there's an upcoming movie and the current theatre show, the last instalment of a show we've been watching for almost a decade is always going to be something that sticks in fans' minds. Reflecting on the finale,...
digitalspy.com

Old's M Night Shyamalan lands release date for new thriller

M Night Shyamalan has landed a release date for an unnamed new thriller. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker's newest movie will be released via Universal on April 5, 2024, according to Deadline. Nothing else is known about this project right now, as plot details are being kept under wraps and there have...
