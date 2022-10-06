ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

wilsonpost.com

Taste of Wilson County set for Oct. 20

The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce has announced two events for this month – the Taste of Wilson County on Thursday, Oct. 20 and Halloween on the Square on Sunday, Oct. 30. Taste of Wilson County is an education fundraiser that benefits scholarships, teacher grants, Tennessee Scholars, Wilson...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wilsonpost.com

Retired Judge David Durham dies at 66

The Wilson County legal community is mourning the passing of retired Criminal Court Judge David Earl Durham. Known as “Bubba” by his immediate family and friends, Durham, 66, of Lebanon passed away peacefully in his home Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Dreams come true for musician battling cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – One singer’s dream of releasing an album is coming true. Several Nashville musicians recently teamed up to help their friend, Cinder ‘Shine’ Ernst, who just found out her cancer is spreading. Cinder says having cancer makes her want...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

"Uncle Dave Macon Days" Now At The Fountains

(MURFREESBORO) On Friday night (10/7/2022) Uncle Dave Macon Days returned to its roots of "no admission fee", just like it was when Jessie Messick got it started in front of the courthouse in 1978. This year's venue was the beautiful Fountains on Medical Center Parkway. The show began in a...
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

Update on Veterans Day Parade in Manchester

Coffee County Veterans Association (CCVA) is pleased to again host Manchester’s fourth annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony on Saturday, November 12th. The parade begins at 10 AM, starting at Raider Academy; going west on Highway 55; turning toward downtown on Hillsboro Blvd; then onto Spring Street and ending at the Courthouse Square.
MANCHESTER, TN
Wilson County Source

PumpkinFest in Franklin, TN Features Over 100 Vendors, Costume Contests, Live Entertainment & More

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events – PumpkinFest in downtown Franklin. On Saturday, October 29th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which attracted 65,000 attendees to the free event. Prepare your costume for the costume […] The post PumpkinFest in Franklin, TN Features Over 100 Vendors, Costume Contests, Live Entertainment & More appeared first on Wilson County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
franklinis.com

White Bison Celebrates Coffee with a Cop

White Bison Coffee celebrated Coffee With A Cop earlier this week at the following Middle Tennessee locations:. Coffee with a Cop is a day dedicated to encouraging communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the public. White Bison Coffee strives to strengthen the relationships between police officers and the citizens they serve, providing the opportunity for people to get to know their local police officers.
NASHVILLE, TN
pethelpful.com

Dog Rescue Near Nashville Is Offering a Free 'Glamping' Stay in Exchange for Help Building Their New Barn

Right now there are countless dogs in shelters across the United States, and some shelters are completely full. These shelters are unable to take any more dogs unless some are adopted or more facilities are built to hold them. One shelter near Nashville, Tennessee is attempting to build a new barn for their animals and are asking the public for help with a unique offer as incentive.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Keith Urban Brings Lower Broadway Singer on Stage During Bridgestone Arena Concert

Keith Urban is still on the road for his massive ‘Speed of Now’ tour. The tour began earlier this summer, and the North American dates take him into November. He had a big hometown show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena this weekend. During the performance, he brought out Luke Combs for a couple of songs. And he also paid tribute to Loretta Lynn, who passed away last week at 90. He always takes his Nashville performances over the top, and this one was no exception.
NASHVILLE, TN
travellemming.com

3 Days in Nashville Itinerary (A Local’s Perfect Weekend)

If you’re looking for the perfect Nashville itinerary, then you’re in the right place. Nashville has a lot of great restaurants, museums, music venues, and other attractions. If you only have 3 days in Nashville, it can be difficult to pick out just a few things. You can’t do every single thing in only one weekend in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
wjle.com

City Streetlights in Smithville Turning Purple

If you have noticed purple streetlights lately in Smithville, its not your imagination and it’s not for Halloween. Streetlights across town are turning from white to purple and it’s been gradually occurring for some time. Its apparently due to a manufacturing defect. Smithville Electric System is aware of...
SMITHVILLE, TN

