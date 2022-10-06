Read full article on original website
BBC
Ellerby: Gold coins found hidden under kitchen floor sell for £754,000
A treasure trove of more than 260 gold coins discovered by a couple beneath their kitchen floor during renovations has sold for £754,000 at auction. The collection, found under a home in Ellerby, East Yorkshire in 2019, was spotted inside a pot hidden underneath concrete and 18th Century floorboards.
Marconews.com
Pink diamond sells at auction for $57.73 million, becomes the most expensive ever per carat
A pink diamond closed at auction for $57.73 million in Hong Kong Friday night, the most expensive diamond per carat ever sold. The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond sold at a Sotheby’s auction. The $57.73 million price tag includes the auctioneer’s fees. Without the fees, the raw price of the diamond is $49.9 million, or $4.475 million per carat. It had been estimated to sell at about $21 million.
This Ultra-Rare Cartier Cheich Watch Just Sold for a Stunning $1.1 Million at Auction
UPDATE (September 30, 2022): The Cartier Cheich watch that set the Internet aflame in July officially has a new owner. After days of back-and-forth bidding, Sotheby’s sold the ultra-rare model in an online auction for $1.1 million, a price that gives it the distinction of the most expensive Cartier watch ever sold at auction in Europe. The house estimated the watch would fetch between €200,000 and €400,000 (roughly $196,000 to $392,000 at current exchange). It’s only the second time a Cartier watch has exceeded the vaunted seven-figure mark at auction, following a Cartier Crash that sold for $1.5 million in May....
Barbara Mandrell’s Staggering Log Mansion Going Up for Auction — See Inside! [Pictures]
Barbara Mandrell's massive former log mansion is going up for auction in October, and pictures of the staggering property are literally hard to believe. Mandrell's former residence is called Fontanel, and the 6-bedroom, 13-bathroom home was once the largest log home in the United States, coming in at 30,000 square feet. The house sits on 221 heavily wooded rural acres in Whites Creek, Tenn., about 20 minutes outside of Nashville, and it's accessible only by a gated drive that runs 1.5 miles off the road.
Common 1999 Pennies Are Worth Up To $4,500
Years ago, the penny used to be much more valuable, and just one cent could even buy you something like a piece of candy. These days though, it's fallen out of favor. Many people don't want the copper coins in their change jars and plenty of folks wouldn't even bend over to pick one up off the street. There's even talk of getting rid of the one cent coin, which actually costs more to produce than it is worth. However, it turns out some pennies are much more valuable than one cent, and you might have one in your pocket right now.
An art expert has been fired after he valued a Chinese vase at $1,950 that sold at auction for nearly $8 million
The art expert believed the vase was just a decorative piece worth less than $2,000, but it sold for more than 4,000 times his estimate in France.
The Internet Is Obsessed With This Woman's 80-Square-Foot NYC Apartment
One woman is going viral after touring viewers on the apartment that she rents for $650 per month.
Home Depot Now Sells Tiny Homes
When I first heard about it, I thought it was a joke. I was expecting to be trolled and to be presented with dog houses or kids' playhouses. I was wrong as it turns out Home Depot does sell tiny homes.
A luxury cruise ship will allow residents to permanently live at sea. See inside its 237-square-foot studios selling for $1 million.
For a cool $1 million, you can fulfill your dreams of spending life at sea indefinitely. Just be prepared to trade in your comfortable multiroom home for a studio condominium so small that you'll have to sleep on a Murphy bed. Storylines is building the 18-deck MV Narrative, the startup's...
Lab-grown diamonds: precious stones or cut-price sparklers?
They’re hard to tell from the real thing, and celebrities and modern jewellers love them. What’s not to like?
Metal detectorists uncover War of the Roses-era treasure worth thousands
A gold ring belonging to a soldier killed in one of Britain’s bloodiest civil wars has sold for £6,500 in auction after it was found by metal detectorists.Jeff Warden, 65, and his sons, Michael, 41 and Nick, 42, discovered a hoard of historic coins and rings in a field near Harrogate, North Yorkshire, in July 2020.It included a number of coins and the gold ring, which is thought to have belonged to a soldier who died in the Wars of the Roses, which lasted for 30 years from 1455.The ring, engraved with images of the holy trinity, sold for £6,500...
Coin Collector Reveals 50 Cent Coin Could Be Worth Up To $48,000
A TikTok user, Eric Miller, is a popular collector and expert known as ‘The Coin Guy.’ Recently, he shared a post on TikTok detailing every major factor regarding the value of Kennedy half dollars. Eric simplified the component into three elements; composition, key dates, and valuable errors. He further revealed a brief history behind the coin, which serves as a point of remembrance for the late President John F. Kennedy.
Pink diamond breaks auction record in Hong Kong
A pink diamond was sold for $49.9 million in Hong Kong on Friday, setting a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction.
This brilliant pink diamond sold for about $60 million
A stunning pink diamond has sold for nearly $60 million, more than twice the expected price.
A private island in Canada with a 4-bedroom home is on sale for less than the average house in America. Take a look.
Duval Island, a private island in Ontario, Canada, is on the market for $380,000. It's made up of 5.40 acres of land and features a four-bedroom home, as well as a guest cottage. The bedrooms and wraparound deck provide stunning views of the lake.
I’m a coin collector – the 1940s penny that could be worth more than $100,000, exact details to look for
A COIN collector on social media recently shared a video about a 1940s coin worth a fortune. Tiktok user thecoinchannel, real name Eric Miller, posted a video to his account about a penny one of his followers found that could be worth over $100,000. The influencer uses his platform to...
I’m a Dollar Tree superfan – cheap $1.25 finds that will make your home look more expensive
IF you're on a budget but want your home to look high-class, one Dollar Tree superfan has shared her cheap and trendy $1.25 finds. Having an expensive-looking home doesn't have to break the bank, and a Dollar Tree lover shared a few home decor finds that won't break the bank.
Gloria Vanderbilt's Former Upper East Side Townhouse Listed for Sale for $12 Million — See Inside
A New York City brownstone previously owned by heiress and style icon Gloria Vanderbilt has hit the market for just under $12 million. Vanderbilt, who is also the mother of Anderson Cooper, lived in the Upper East Side residence in the 1980s and '90s according to a release from Compass, which is co-listing the property with Leslie Garfield for $11.995 million.
Time Out Global
Boy George's mansion is on sale for £17 million
If you looked inside Boy George’s head, we imagine it’d be full of gitter, supermodels and elaborate hats. It turns out, his home is similar. The ‘Karma Chameleon’ singer is selling his mansion in Hampstead for £17 million, and the decor is as outlandish as he is.
allthatsinteresting.com
$1.5 Million Floating Home Prototype Sinks Into The Water Just As It’s Unveiled
The SeaPod, builty by Panama-based technology company Ocean Builders, is meant to be a self-sustaining, eco-restorative home that floats above the waves. At its grand unveiling on September 22, a futuristic luxury model home meant to float on the water toppled over in front of an audience that included Panama’s president, Laurentino Cortizo.
