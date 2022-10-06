Read full article on original website
Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL
The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
Tom Brady reacts to controversial roughing the passer call on Grady Jarrett that saved win
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers survived a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday. However, it did not come without controversy. As Tom Brady and the Bucs attempted to run the clock out, Brady was sacked on a third down by Grady Jarrett. However, a flag was thrown for roughing the passer.
Mike Hart gets update from Jim Harbaugh that will make Michigan football fans relieved
Michigan football fans received a scare when running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the field. Hart, who reportedly suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ 31-10 win over Indiana Saturday, was stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital. After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on Mike Hart that will leave fans relieved. Here’s the update, via Michigan football’s Twitter account.
Nick Chubb’s disappointed reaction to Browns blowing game vs. Chargers
The Cleveland Browns dropped to 2-3 on Sunday after losing a tight one against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. Despite the gritty fight they put up, though, running back Nick Chubb couldn’t help but get disappointed. After all, the Browns lost the game after leading entering the...
Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win
When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
Steve Sarkisian drops perfect reaction to Texas football QB Quinn Ewers’ bonkers performance vs Oklahoma
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was like a house on fire in his first Red River Showdown rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday. The Texas football signal-caller returned in time for the Oklahoma game after a prolonged absence due to a clavicle injury suffered in Week 2’s close loss in Austin to the Alabama Crimson Tide and proceeded to put up a performance to remember.
Lamar Jackson, Ravens get massive injury update on All-Pro Ronnie Stanley
The Baltimore Ravens are getting back left tackle Ronnie Stanley in time for Week 5’s showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. “The Ravens will welcome All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley back tomorrow, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After being held out the last few weeks, Stanley will play for the first time since last season’s opener and only the second time since fracturing his ankle almost two years ago.”
Chiefs hold on for wild 30-29 victory over rival Raiders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes to Travis Kelce, the Chiefs overcame an early 17-point deficit along
Kyle Shanahan drops worrying injury updates on Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Carolina Panthers, 37-15, on Sunday. The win pushes the Niners to 3-2 but the victory came at a price. According to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive backs Jimmie Ward and Emmanuel Moseley along with defensive end Nick Bosa suffered potentially major injuries. Per Kyle Shanahan: Jimmie Ward has […] The post Kyle Shanahan drops worrying injury updates on Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Kelly lambasted by LSU football fans after insane decision to go for it on 4th and 16 vs. Tennessee
With LSU football trailing 20-7 against Tennessee and 28 seconds remaining in the first-half, head coach Brian Kelly made a puzzling decision. He decided to fade the punt and go for it on 4th and 16 at mid-field. Kelly’s 4th and long strategy did not work out and Tennessee found themselves with good field position […] The post Brian Kelly lambasted by LSU football fans after insane decision to go for it on 4th and 16 vs. Tennessee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Darren Waller missing from Raiders sideline after concerning injury
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller suffered a hamstring injury before halftime of their Week 5 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was eventually ruled out of the game after initially being listed as questionable. However, the decision shouldn’t have come as a surprise, especially after James Palmer of NFL Network reported that […] The post Darren Waller missing from Raiders sideline after concerning injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m here!’: Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes seen jawing at Raiders player in heated MNF moment
To say that the Monday night matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders was intense would be an understatement. The Chiefs battled back from a huge deficit to escape with a 30-29 victory in what turned out to be an epic contest. Things got so intense...
‘Wasn’t feeling great’: Kyle Shanahan provides update on 49ers defender
Though the San Francisco 49ers secured such a commanding win over the Panthers that Carolina fired their head coach shortly thereafter, the win did not come without a cost, as Kyle Shanahan’s squad lost four players, Emmanuel Moseley, Jimmie Ward, Nick Bosa, and Robbie Gould to a torn ACL, broken hand, groin, and knee contusion […] The post ‘Wasn’t feeling great’: Kyle Shanahan provides update on 49ers defender appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Tomlin reacts to Kenny Pickett fighting back after low hit by Bills’ Shaq Lawson
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett knows that his introduction to NFL competition is going to be a major challenge. However, when Pickett was hit low by Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson in the fourth quarter, the rookie was fighting mad. Pickett immediately got up and demonstrated his anger...
‘An emotional roller-coaster’: Carson Wentz drops truth bomb after backbreaking INT in Commanders’ loss to Titans
When the Washington Commanders acquired Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts during the offseason, there was high expectation for him to continually deliver for the team in crucial moments of games. This was far from the case in the Commanders’ Week 5 home clash against the Tennessee Titans. After struggling to make the most out […] The post ‘An emotional roller-coaster’: Carson Wentz drops truth bomb after backbreaking INT in Commanders’ loss to Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Antonio Brown goes on another wild Twitter rant trying to prove he still belongs in NFL
Oh, Antonio Brown. A year ago, the wide receiver was on top of the NFL world, having won his first Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After years of off-field drama, it seemed like Brown has started to turn his image around. Now, Brown is not on an NFL roster after his bizarre exit last season.
NFL referee Carl Cheffers explains shocking roughing the passer call during Chiefs-Raiders
NFL Twitter destroyed the referees of the Kansas City Chiefs-Las Vegas Raiders game after one of the worst roughing the passer calls in recent memory. To their defense, however, the official who made the call firmly expressed his belief that he made the right decision. Speaking to Adam Teicher of...
Brian Kelly reaches ugly career-low in LSU’s blowout loss to Tennessee
After opening up the season with an arduous loss to Florida State, the LSU Tigers turned the tide on their campaign with four straight wins. However, they took two steps back on Saturday with a lowly 40-13 defeat to the Tennessee Volunteers. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels did have a bit of success in throwing the […] The post Brian Kelly reaches ugly career-low in LSU’s blowout loss to Tennessee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Philadelphia Eagles takeaways after Week 5 win vs. Cardinals
Five games up, five games down, and in the end, the Philadelphia Eagles remain the NFL’s lone undefeated team. They’ve blown out foes on Monday Night Football, thrown certified sack parties, secured slobber knocker victories in the rain, and in Week 5, they pulled a rabbit out of a hat in quite possibly their most […] The post 3 Philadelphia Eagles takeaways after Week 5 win vs. Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ron Rivera’s jolting comments on Commanders QB Carson Wentz
As tough as it may be to admit, the Washington Commanders are not a good football team. Their defense has allowed at least 21 points in all five games of the 2022 NFL season so far, surrendering an average of 25.6 per game, and their offense hasn’t been able to pay off that tab on […] The post Ron Rivera’s jolting comments on Commanders QB Carson Wentz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
