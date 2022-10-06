Read full article on original website
P.J. Walker set to start at quarterback for Panthers in Week 6
P.J. Walker will start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Walker took over for starting quarterback Baker Mayfield after Mayfield suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and is now in line to start in Week 6 while Mayfield recovers from his ankle injury. Walker struggled in his opportunities with the team over the past two seasons, but the team will finally be under new management after the firing of Matt Rhule ahead of Week 6.
Rapoport: Seahawks' Rashaad Penny fractured tibia in Week 5 loss to Saints
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny suffered a fractured tibia Sunday in the team's Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. There will be more tests done over the next 24 hours, but for now, the expectation within the Seahawks is that Penny's tibia fracture will require surgery, which would keep him sidelined for a while. We'll wait for a confirmation, but for now, expect Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas to lead the backfield going forward.
Dalton Schultz (knee) questionable to return for Cowboys in Week 5
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Schultz is dealing with a right knee injury. As a result, the team has ruled him questionable to come back to this game. In the meantime, Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershoot will take the reps at tight end.
Alvin Kamara (ribs) active for Saints in Week 5
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. After missing time due to a ribs injury, the superstar running back will suit up versus the surprisingly competetive Seahawks led by Geno Smith. It's unclear if Kamara will be on a pitch count, but in any case, his return will mean less work for Mark Ingram and Latavius Murray.
Russell Gage (back) downgraded to questionable for Tampa Bay in Week 5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Gage wasn't listed on the injury report all week, so this late change in status isn't a good sign for his ability to suit up come Sunday. Obviously a questionable tag implies some level of chance he'll play, so it's important to keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Gage can't go, Breshad Perriman would see more playing time.
Breshad Perriman (knee, hamstring) inactive in Week 5 for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Perriman was lined up to potentially be active if Russell Gage sat out due to his back injury. However, with the latter all cleared to play, Perriman will sit out. In...
Julio Jones (knee) inactive for Buccaneers in Week 5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will not play in Week Five's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Jones will miss his revenge opportunity against his former team with a knee injury. In a matchup against a Falcons' team ranked 25th (33.2) in FanDuel points allowed per game, Russell Gage should see more volume.
Chiefs hold on for wild 30-29 victory over rival Raiders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes to Travis Kelce, the Chiefs overcame an early 17-point deficit along
Tee Higgins (ankle) active for Bengals in Week 5
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Higgins is dealing with a minor ankle ailment, but that won't stop him from suiting up in a big divisional matchup versus Lamar Jackson and Co. Our models project Higgins for...
Teddy Bridgewater (head, elbow) questionable to return for Dolphins; Skylar Thompson enters
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the New York Jets. Bridgewater was leveled by Sauce Gardner in the endzone on the team's first play from scrimmage, and he has now been sent to the locker room for further evaluation for head and elbow injuries. Skylar Thompson is now in the game at quarterback. Miami is already down Tua Tagovailoa.
Panthers' Baker Mayfield to 'miss time' with sprained ankle
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Mayfield struggled throughout the Panthers' Week 5 loss to the 49ers, and suffered a high ankle sprain during his fourth sack of the game. Backup P.J. Walker will fill in for Mayfield until he is able to return, and is expected to start in the team's Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Ravens' Rashod Bateman (foot) could return for Week 6
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) could return for the team's Week 6 game against the New York Giants. Bateman missed the Ravens' Week 5 win over the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a "mid-foot" injury a week ago, but it seems like he could return after missing just this single game. Devin Duvernay seemed to work into the leading wideout role with Bateman sidelined against the Bengals, but should continue to see designed plays even if Bateman returns this week.
Miami's Tyreek Hill (groin) active in Week 5
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (groin) will play in Week Five's game against the New York Jets. Despite limited practices on Thursday and Friday with a groin injury, Hill is active against his division competitors. In a matchup versus a Jets' team ranked 20th (28.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers, our models project Hill to score 15.0 FanDuel points.
Raiders' Darren Waller (hamstring) questionable to return in Week 5
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) is questionable to return to the team's Week 5 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Waller suffered a hamstring injury in the first drive of the game, and did not log a snap for the remainder of the first quarter before the team made their announcement that he was questionable to return.
Chris Olave (concussion) won't return in Week 5 for Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave will not return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Olave suffered a concussion while catching a touchdown in the third quarter. As a result, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith could see more work with Olave out.
Schefter: CeeDee Lamb (groin) expected to play for Cowboys in Week 5
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is expected to play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Lamb was limited throughout the week due to a groin injury. However, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, it won't keep the star receiver from suiting up versus Matthew Stafford and Co. Keep a loose eye on his status over the next 5 hours.
Ken Walker (shoulder) officially active for Seahawks in Week 5
Seattle Seahawks running back Ken Walker will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Saints. Walker was dealing with a shoulder ailment during the practice week. However, he has received the green light to suit up. Our models project Walker for 25.7 rushing yards, 10.4 receiving...
Treylon Burks (toe) placed on Titans' injured reserve
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks has been placed on injured reserve due to a toe injury. Burks was carted to the locker room in Week 4 and was later diagnosed with turf toe. After seeing how he'd respond during the week, the Titans have opted to open up a roster spot by placing the dynamic rookie on IR. This move means he'll be forced to miss at least 4 weeks. Kyle Philips and Cody Hollister should see more action in Burks' absence.
Darlington: Tampa Bay's Russell Gage (back) will play in Week 5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (back) is reportedly available for Week Five's game against the Atlanta Falcons. According to Jeff Darlington, Gage will suit up against his former team despite his questionable designation with a back injury. In a matchup versus a Falcons' defense ranked 25th (33.2) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers, our models project Gage to score 7.6 FanDuel points.
Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) active in Week 5 for Detroit
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the New England Patriots. St. Brown was considered a game-time decision due to the ankle injury that kept him sidelined in Week 4. However, despite the ailment, he is ready to return to the field versus Bailey Zappe and the Pats. It's unclear if St. Brown will be on a snap count.
