Meridian, MS

WTOK-TV

Utility bills on the rise in the city of Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Water, sewage and garbage bills are going up in the city of Meridian. The issue surfaced at the Lauderdale County Council of Governments meeting Monday. The city said there are no certain reasons for the increases other than prices for everyday goods and services are rising as...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Laurel church delivers $10,000 worth of supplies for Hurricane Ian victims

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A local church rallied to support the victims of Hurricane Ian, returning to the Magnolia State Sunday after delivering about $10,000 worth of supplies over the weekend. Members of Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel donated money and supplies to a Fort Myers, Fla.-area church, including items...
LAUREL, MS
WTOK-TV

Frontline Responders: Kevin Lewis, one haircut at a time

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK News 11′s Nicholas Brooks goes to the barbershop - not for a haircut but to highlight our Frontline Responder this week. Kevin Lewis Sr. has been impacting young people’s lives one haircut at a time. Jenkins Barber Shop has been a home away...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) - A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the woods of Macon, Mississippi. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came...
MACON, MS
WTOK-TV

Butlerfest is back in action

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hundreds of people gathered today, Oct. 8th, in the town of Bulter, Alabama for the annual Butlerfest. This two-day long festival allows everyone to come eat, shop and just have a good time. With dozens of vendors, you can enjoy all sorts of things like fried pork...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Fire Prevention Week kicks off

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Fire prevention week kicked off Sunday and the Meridian Fire Department is making it a point to ensure families have a plan. Fire Prevention Week focuses on having a plan and getting out. ”Basically, within two minutes a room is going to be fully engulfed,” Meridian’s...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police charged a woman with murder in connection to the death investigation of a woman whose body was found in Laurel on Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to the Laurel Police Department, 54-year-old Phyllis Tiller Watts (Watts-Tiller) of Laurel was arrested in a Walmart parking lot and charged with one count of murder around noon on Friday, Oct. 7.
LAUREL, MS
WTOK-TV

The trend of magnificent weather continues

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We start off the week with lows in the upper 40s across the area. So, if you are an early morning riser you may need a light jacket or sweater. Your morning commute may also call for a little heat. We will warm up pretty nicely as we continue throughout the day. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s for us. It will be another perfect fall day to plan some outdoor activities.
MERIDIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel police chief responds to LPD officer DUI arrest

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An officer for the Laurel Police Department was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence. The officer, Raven Naylor, was arrested in Forrest County. Police Chief Tommy Cox said they are currently working on an internal investigation, which is a city and department policy.
LAUREL, MS
WTOK-TV

Local golfer hits second career hole in one

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local Meridian golfer, Allan Willis, hit his second career hole in one last week at the Quitman Country Club. Willis hit his first hole in one two years ago and then did it again with some friends on Friday. The shot of every golfers dream was...
MERIDIAN, MS
wcbi.com

kicks96news.com

Plenty of DUIs and Dope in Neshoba Arrests

THOMAS SISTRUNK, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, PPD. Bond $0. BRODY ALLEN SMITH, 29, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000. NATHAN KEITH SMITH, 31, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2. MERCUTIO S STOLIBY, 39,...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WTOK-TV

Psychologist offers tips on World Mental Health Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Medical doctors educate people on how to improve their physical health, while mental health specialists encourage people to be aware of their state of mind. Monday is World Mental Health Day. It’s a good time for people to check in on their mental well-being. “The...
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

First Degree Arson and Grand Larceny in Attala and Leake

TERRY J ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Grand Larceny, LCSO. Bond $5,000. MICHAEL ALFORD, 59, of Ridgeland, Trespassing, LCSO. Bond $500. NICHOLAS ARNOLD, 41, of Ridgeland, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Trespassing, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500. CHRISTOPHER J BOOLOS, 18, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Possession of a Controlled Substance, MHP. Bond...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Judge orders $2M bond for Waynesboro murder suspect

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A Waynesboro murder suspect got a $2 million bond at his first court appearance today. Chance Fabian Jones is accused of killing Joslin Napier at her home on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Commander Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department said that officers tried to save Napier...
WAYNESBORO, MS
kicks96news.com

Man Convicted of Attempted Murder on Choctaw Reservation

A Conehatta man was found guilty on several federal charges at the conclusion of a jury trial that began October 3, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Jackson, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi. According to...
CONEHATTA, MS

