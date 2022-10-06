Read full article on original website
Related
Russian and Belarusian Forces Unlikely to Attack Ukraine From North: ISW
The think tank said it remains "exceedingly unlikely" that there will be Belarusian military involvement in Ukraine on Russia's behalf.
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘desperation’ spreading inside Russian military and society, says UK spy agency
Head of GCHQ says Russian commanders are ‘worried about the state of their military machine’
SFGate
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine -- Officials in different parts of Ukraine have reported explosions, drone strikes and missile strikes by Russian forces. Lviv governor Maksym Kozytskyi said three explosions shook two energy facilities in the region on Tuesday. He wrote on Telegram that it wasn’t immediately clear if there were any casualties there. There were reports of new power outages in Lviv only hours after it had been restored after Monday’s attacks.
SFGate
Analysts: Russian missiles seek to levy pain, could backfire
LONDON (AP) — The Russian missiles that rained down Monday on cities across Ukraine, bringing fear and destruction to areas that had seen months of relative calm, are an escalation in Moscow's war against its neighbor. But military analysts say it’s far from clear whether the strikes mark a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Putin's missile barrage on Ukraine showed weakness instead of strength, former speechwriter says. 'There's nothing else the army can do.'
Putin's strikes across Ukriane came after a string of embarrassing setbacks for Russia's army as Ukraine retakes territory.
China Continues Boilerplate Response After Russian Missile Strikes on Kyiv
A Chinese government spokesperson declined four opportunities to elaborate on Beijing's position on the Russia-Ukraine war.
Tourists flock to Japan after pandemic border restrictions are lifted
Eager to admire colorful foliage, eat sushi and shop, tourists from abroad have flocked to Japan with the end of pandemic border restrictions.
SFGate
Empty shelves or unaffordable food: Tunisia's crisis deepens
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisians have been hit with soaring food prices and shortages of basic staples in recent weeks, threatening to turn simmering discontent in the North African country — the cradle of the Arab Spring protests — into larger turmoil. Sugar, vegetable oil, rice and...
Comments / 0