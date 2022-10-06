KYIV, Ukraine -- Officials in different parts of Ukraine have reported explosions, drone strikes and missile strikes by Russian forces. Lviv governor Maksym Kozytskyi said three explosions shook two energy facilities in the region on Tuesday. He wrote on Telegram that it wasn’t immediately clear if there were any casualties there. There were reports of new power outages in Lviv only hours after it had been restored after Monday’s attacks.

