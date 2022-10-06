ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine -- Officials in different parts of Ukraine have reported explosions, drone strikes and missile strikes by Russian forces. Lviv governor Maksym Kozytskyi said three explosions shook two energy facilities in the region on Tuesday. He wrote on Telegram that it wasn’t immediately clear if there were any casualties there. There were reports of new power outages in Lviv only hours after it had been restored after Monday’s attacks.
MILITARY
SFGate

Analysts: Russian missiles seek to levy pain, could backfire

LONDON (AP) — The Russian missiles that rained down Monday on cities across Ukraine, bringing fear and destruction to areas that had seen months of relative calm, are an escalation in Moscow's war against its neighbor. But military analysts say it’s far from clear whether the strikes mark a...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanna Marin
SFGate

Empty shelves or unaffordable food: Tunisia's crisis deepens

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisians have been hit with soaring food prices and shortages of basic staples in recent weeks, threatening to turn simmering discontent in the North African country — the cradle of the Arab Spring protests — into larger turmoil. Sugar, vegetable oil, rice and...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy